Torquey mid-drive motor spins at the center of ebike Galaxy

Budget e-mobility brand Heybike announced the new Galaxy series of ebikes recently, which is made up of five models designed to cover all the bases, and built around its own mid-drive motor system.

The Galaxy series was launched at Eurobike 2025 late last month, and aimed squarely at European riders. As such, the in-house motor is rated for 250 watts of continuous power delivery for pedal-assist to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) but is capable enough to produce up to 100 Nm (73.75 lb.ft) of torque.

That hill-climbing grunt is available for the Plus version of the Venus motor, which is at the heart of three of the models in the series – starting with a €2,299 (about US$2,695) trekker. Designed to take on any terrain you'd care to explore, this ebike sports a 500-Wh downtube battery for up to 135 km (83.8 miles) of per-charge range.

Whether trekking or hauling, the Galaxy series has something for everyone Heybike

It's alloy frame comes with a rear rack in shocking orange for bikepacking gear and is capable of hauling up to 125 kg (275.5 lb), including the rider. A torque sensor ensures instant response from the drive system, and there's 9-speed Shimano Alivio shifting for more flexible ride choices.

This model rolls on 27.5-inch wheels wearing 2.4-inch Schwalbe tires. Stopping power is provided by Shimano hydraulic disc brakes. A Suntour fork helps absorb the bumps on rougher routes, while integrated lights front and back provide daytime visibility in traffic or make for after-dark adventuring.

"The Galaxy M is built for the adventurous spirit, providing high efficiency and a silky-smooth shifting experience" Heybike

Speaking of adventures, the Galaxy series also caters for off-roaders with the M variant. This one rides with the same motor/battery combo as its touring counterpart but benefits from a different flavor of Suntour fork that soaks up more uneven terrain – offering 120 mm of travel.

The bike benefits from Shimano CUES transmission for the promise of a "silky smooth shifting experience" and knobby Schwalbe tires with funky bronze sidewalls get to grips with tearing through trails. This flavor also shaves off 2 kg of overall weight to tip the scales at 24 kg (52.9 lb). The price tag is the same as for the T model above.

The Galaxy X can haul up to 150 kg, and can optionally tow pooch too Heybike

The last of the torquey trio is a cargo bike called the Galaxy X, which is priced at €2,399 (~US$2,815). The maximum payload for this one levels out at 150 kg (330.6 lb), with the MIK-compatible rear rack also including rear-wheel shields. A suspension fork features too – though not Suntour this time – along with headlight, braking tail-light and turn signaling, plus cargo-specific tires wrapped around the 24-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels.

The two remaining members of the Galaxy family each sport an 80-Nm (59-lb.ft) version of the motor. The €2,299 low-step city bike retains the 500-Wh battery of its siblings – with the same 135-km PAS range – but gets treated to a 7-speed Nexus hub as well as a suspension seat post but rides with a rigid fork. The 27.5-inch wheels are paired with Schwalbe Big Ben Plus rubber.

The Galaxy series: "five distinct ebike models under one unified series" Heybike

The Galaxy K is an everyday compact commuter that's powered by the same mid-drive motor as the C model, but features a 330-Wh battery for up to 90 km (56 miles) of PAS range. The lightest Galaxy at 23 kg (50 lb), it rolls on 20-inch wheels with 2.15-inch Big Ben Plus tires, boasts 9-speed CUES shifting, has a handy rear rack and rides smoother thanks to a rigid fork with suspension buffers. This one is priced at €2,099 (US$2,450).

As of writing, we don't have availability details and though we have offered US price conversions, the Galaxy series models as specced are unlikely to make it across the pond.

"This unified series is crafted to meet a diverse array of riding needs and preferences, whether city commuting, leisurely rides, or thrilling off-road adventures," said Heybike. "Each model in the Galaxy family boasts unique features while sharing the same DNA in performance, reliability, and style."

