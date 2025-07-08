Orbea sows the seeds of adventure with Bosch-powered urban explorer

When you feel like wandering in the wilderness – or just through the cobbled streets of old town – and need a capable Bosch-powered ride to fuel your adventure, Orbea has a premium all-terrain solution in its new Muga urban ebike.

Orbea is reported to be Spain's largest bike manufacturer, and has been making two-wheelers since the 1930s – though it began almost 100 years earlier as a firearms maker.

The founding family got in a spot of financial bother in the late 1960s and the company's employees formed a cooperative to take ownership of Orbea. Shortly after this, it became part of a large Basque-based federation of worker cooperatives.

The company's first ebike was launched at Madrid's Unibike trade show in 2016, and the Muga urban explorer is the latest in a premium line that includes the Rise, Wild and Diem models.

Three Muga variants are available, each powered by Bosch Performance Line CX Orbea

The versatile addition to the Orbea family is designed to serve as a daily commuter with enough off-road appeal to break beyond the city limits while taking some gear along for the ride too. Assistance is provided by a Bosch Performance Line CX mid-drive motor mated to a frame-integrated PowerTube battery – a 600-Wh flavor in the Muga 30 and 750 Wh elsewhere.

The Bosch system offers four pedal-assist levels and up to 400% amplification of rider input, plus fine tuning through the Bosch Flow app. Specific per-charge range estimates haven't been shared for these models, but Orbea reckons that the frame-integrated battery packs "pack a lot of miles into a small space and offer enough power for all day rides." A 250-Wh range extender can be optioned in if you need even more miles between top-ups.

Each of the three Muga models comes with a different drivetrain. The 30 model features a chain drive with 11-speed manual Shimano Cues shifting. The 20 version offers 11-speed electronic Cues shifting. And the 30 ditches the KMC chain in favor of a Gates CDX belt coupled with Enviolo Automatiq shifting, for a cleaner, quieter and lower maintenance ride.

The sturdy rear rack can host all sorts of accessories thanks to MIK compatibility, and is rated to haul up to 30 kg Orbea

Not only can the frame be adapted to fit personal needs or preferences via – among other things – the company's patented four-position cockpit system, but this ebike also sports adjustable suspension front and back. The Muga 30 gets a 120-mm suspension fork courtesy of SR Suntour while the Muga 20 and Muga 10 each bumps up to a Fox 34 Float AWL Sport. The rear squish is weather-protected for all bikes and shapes up as a Fox Float Performance Trunnion 2-POS Custom Tune shock offering 115 mm of travel, with a lockout switch included for smoother surfaces. There's also a remote on the handlebar for dropping the seat post for more stability and control during descents.

Muga models roll on a 27.5-inch rear wheel and 29-incher to the front, each wearing Schwalbe Johnny Watts LR rubber. Shimano hydraulic disc brakes provide reliable stopping power, and each ride includes full fenders designed to work with wider tires. A heavy duty side kickstand keeps out of the way when not needed.

Supernova lighting front and back plus a lighting strip for extra visibility in traffic Orbea

The handlebar sports a SP Connect smartphone mount and integrated Supernova headlight that – along with the tail-light – comes on automatically when darkness starts to fall. There's also a frame-integrated wrap-around light strip for extra visibility in traffic, and a USB-C charging point is also located here.

Each model variant includes a hidden space that can house a Bluetooth tracker such as the Bosch Connect Module, AirTag or Tile Mate for tracking potential. The MIK-compatible rear rack can haul up to 30 kg (66 lb) of gear, and a trailer hitch has been included to complete the bikepacking rig. Orbea sells a bunch of cargo accessories like bags and baskets, and there are mounting points dotted around the frame for such things as a bottle or lock.

Though there is a US product page for the Muga, the models are not listed as available so European pricing is all we have for the moment. The Muga 30 starts at €4,999, the Muga 20 at €5,999 and the Muga 10 at €7,099.

