Affordable hardtail eMTB rips the rough with Brose mid-drive power

San Diego's Ride1Up has tapped German engineering excellence for what's described as the brand's first fully trail-equipped Class 3 electric mountain bike. The TrailRush has been designed for long-range touring and light cross-country adventuring.

"From sending it on singletrack, cruising fire roads, or conquering big weekend loops, the TrailRush is built for riders who want more from every mile without sacrificing a cent," reads the presser. Though we have seen off-road-capable ebikes from the brand in the past, including a cross-country flavor of its Prodigy commuter, this is the first time that the company has fully dipped its toes into trail riding.

There's German engineering at its heart courtesy of a Brose TF Sprinter mid-mount motor for efficient power at the crank, producing 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of torque to help attack inclines. The motor also enables pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h), with near-instant response thanks to a torque sensor at the bracket.

At the heart of the TrailRush beats a 90-Nm Brose mid-drive motor Ride1Up

Ride1Up has included a heavy-duty KMC chain drive and 10-speed Shimano Deore gearset with Rapidfire Plus shifting as well. And the eMTB features a 36-V/14-Ah removable downtube battery rocking Samsung cells that's reckoned good for between 30 and 50 miles (48-80.5 km) of per-charge riding.

The TrailRush is built around an alloy frame that protects the Brose electronics routed within, and the bike is reported IPX4 water-resistant, but isn't waterproof – something keep in mind when planning routes. The hardtail features a RockShox Judy Silver TK air suspension fork offering 120 mm of travel, plus lockout and adjustable rebound.

The TrailRush tips the scales at 57/58 lb Ride1Up

There's also a dropper post from Exoform to whip the Selle Royal gel saddle out of the way during more technical rides. The eMTB rolls on 29-inch double-wall rims wrapped in 2.6-inch Maxxis Minion tubeless-ready grippy tires, while effective stopping power is provided by Tektro quad-piston hydraulic disc brakes.

Electric mountain bikes can come at a very high price point, but Ride1Up has managed to keep costs down to bring "a premium riding experience without the premium price tag." The TrailRush is available now for US$2,095, with shipping estimated to start from July 28.

