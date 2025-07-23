© 2025 New Atlas
Bicycles

Affordable hardtail eMTB rips the rough with Brose mid-drive power

By Paul Ridden
July 23, 2025
Affordable hardtail eMTB rips the rough with Brose mid-drive power
"Built for real off-road riding, the TrailRush combines Brose’s German-engineered mid-drive motor with high-end trail components from RockShox, Shimano, and MAXXIS at a price that’s hard to beat"
"Built for real off-road riding, the TrailRush combines Brose’s German-engineered mid-drive motor with high-end trail components from RockShox, Shimano, and MAXXIS at a price that’s hard to beat"
View 6 Images
"Built for real off-road riding, the TrailRush combines Brose’s German-engineered mid-drive motor with high-end trail components from RockShox, Shimano, and MAXXIS at a price that’s hard to beat"
1/6
"Built for real off-road riding, the TrailRush combines Brose’s German-engineered mid-drive motor with high-end trail components from RockShox, Shimano, and MAXXIS at a price that’s hard to beat"
At the heart of the TrailRush beats a 90-Nm Brose mid-drive motor
2/6
At the heart of the TrailRush beats a 90-Nm Brose mid-drive motor
The TrailRush tips the scales at 57/58 lb
3/6
The TrailRush tips the scales at 57/58 lb
Nexus 10-speed shifting, quiet pedal-assist, 29er wheels in Maxxis rubber, and four-piston hydraulic stopping power
4/6
Nexus 10-speed shifting, quiet pedal-assist, 29er wheels in Maxxis rubber, and four-piston hydraulic stopping power
Pedal-assist up to 28 mph and a battery range of up to 50 miles
5/6
Pedal-assist up to 28 mph and a battery range of up to 50 miles
"Built for long-range touring, XC trails, and weekend adventures, the TrailRush blends smooth, intuitive power with high-end trail components without the premium price tag"
6/6
"Built for long-range touring, XC trails, and weekend adventures, the TrailRush blends smooth, intuitive power with high-end trail components without the premium price tag"
View gallery - 6 images

San Diego's Ride1Up has tapped German engineering excellence for what's described as the brand's first fully trail-equipped Class 3 electric mountain bike. The TrailRush has been designed for long-range touring and light cross-country adventuring.

"From sending it on singletrack, cruising fire roads, or conquering big weekend loops, the TrailRush is built for riders who want more from every mile without sacrificing a cent," reads the presser. Though we have seen off-road-capable ebikes from the brand in the past, including a cross-country flavor of its Prodigy commuter, this is the first time that the company has fully dipped its toes into trail riding.

There's German engineering at its heart courtesy of a Brose TF Sprinter mid-mount motor for efficient power at the crank, producing 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of torque to help attack inclines. The motor also enables pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h), with near-instant response thanks to a torque sensor at the bracket.

At the heart of the TrailRush beats a 90-Nm Brose mid-drive motor
At the heart of the TrailRush beats a 90-Nm Brose mid-drive motor

Ride1Up has included a heavy-duty KMC chain drive and 10-speed Shimano Deore gearset with Rapidfire Plus shifting as well. And the eMTB features a 36-V/14-Ah removable downtube battery rocking Samsung cells that's reckoned good for between 30 and 50 miles (48-80.5 km) of per-charge riding.

The TrailRush is built around an alloy frame that protects the Brose electronics routed within, and the bike is reported IPX4 water-resistant, but isn't waterproof – something keep in mind when planning routes. The hardtail features a RockShox Judy Silver TK air suspension fork offering 120 mm of travel, plus lockout and adjustable rebound.

The TrailRush tips the scales at 57/58 lb
The TrailRush tips the scales at 57/58 lb

There's also a dropper post from Exoform to whip the Selle Royal gel saddle out of the way during more technical rides. The eMTB rolls on 29-inch double-wall rims wrapped in 2.6-inch Maxxis Minion tubeless-ready grippy tires, while effective stopping power is provided by Tektro quad-piston hydraulic disc brakes.

Electric mountain bikes can come at a very high price point, but Ride1Up has managed to keep costs down to bring "a premium riding experience without the premium price tag." The TrailRush is available now for US$2,095, with shipping estimated to start from July 28.

Introducing the Ride1Up TrailRush eMTB

Product page: Ride1Up TrailRush

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesPedal-assistedMountain Bikes
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!