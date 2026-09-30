Segway cargo hauler brings automotive tech to the ebike world

With its latest high-tech cargo ebike, Segway is clearly working hard to dispel images of quirky, self-balancing, stand-up chariots for tech executives with hair-buns and roll-along mall security guards in the early 2000s.

The new MUXI Pro bike is a demonstration of the way the Ninebot subsidiary has spent years engineering a switch into serious two-wheeled electric transport.

Segway burst into the urban transport scene by rolling out its rugged Xafari and Xyber off-road ebikes last year. Now, the manufacturer is aiming its high-tech hardware at the daily commuter with its MUXI Pro cargo ebike.

The MUXI Pro is now sophisticated enough to challenge high-end utility ebikes costing a lot more Segway

If the name seems familiar, that's because the original, standard MUXI utility ebike was launched back in January. That baseline model was a highly capable, short-tail utility rig designed to haul everything from a mountain of groceries to your favorite toddler.

But riding a single-speed cargo bike loaded with heavy gear up a hill can turn a fun errand into a grueling leg workout. Nine months after the MUXI launch, Segway has seriously upgraded the package with the MUXI Pro, a beefed-up, tricked-out variant. It offers automotive-style technology rarely seen at this price point.

The headline upgrade for the MUXI Pro is a new, nine-speed electronic auto-shifting drivetrain. Instead of clunking through manual gears while balancing a heavy load, you engage a high-tech automatic equivalent.

It’s like a modern car auto gearbox. First you choose a driving mode: Casual, Standard or Sport. From there, the bike's onboard brain uses an internal torque sensor to shift gears for you perfectly, adapting to hills and headwinds in real time. The intelligent powertrain provides automatic hill-start assist to boost acceleration from a dead stop on inclines. When heading down the other side, a hill descent control system uses smart electronic braking to hold a steady, safe pace without you ever needing to touch the brake levers, capturing that kinetic energy to feed power back into the battery.

The new bike uses sophisticated tech from the automotive world for electronic gear shifts and security Segway

This means that when stacked up against the broader budget and mid-tier electric cargo market, the MUXI Pro commands a serious competitive edge. Most utility haulers sitting at this sub-$2,000 price point force riders to deal with low-spec mechanical derailleurs that bend or single-speed setups that can leave you stranded on steep inclines.

Combined with a hefty 418-lb (190 kg) total payload capacity and a 73-mile (117.5-km) maximum range, it establishes a new benchmark for what a mid-priced daily commuter utility machine can do.

The powerhouse is a 750-watt direct-drive rear hub motor that peaks at 1,500 watts and delivers a punchy 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of hill-climbing torque. Fueling the motor is an IPX7 water-resistant 717-Wh removable lithium battery. The bike has a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h) when unlocked and weighs a manageable 83 lb (37.6 kg) when empty.

Beyond the clever shifting wizardry, the Pro model addresses the original MUXI's lack of suspension by swapping out the stiff front end for a 70-mm hydraulic suspension fork. Combined with the plush, extra-wide saddle and 20x3-inch fat tires, the bike glides over rough city potholes and gutters.

A dedicated app monitors features like battery charge, speed, riding mode, level of assistance and an auto locking security system Segway

Safety features have also been upgraded. The bike now includes turn signals in the handlebars, an auto-sensing headlight that fires up automatically as dusk approaches and high-quality front and rear fenders to block road spray. A built-in electronic traction control system actively monitors and prevents the wheels from slipping on wet or gravel-strewn asphalt.

The new Segway’s digital package is predictably comprehensive. A full-color central TFT display handles turn-by-turn navigation. You also get an array of high-tech security tools: Apple Find My integration, GPS tracking, motion-activated anti-theft alerts and a Bluetooth proximity sensor that automatically locks the drivetrain as you walk away. Thanks to the companion app, when you walk back to the bike with your phone in your pocket, it recognizes you and wakes back up.

The physical architecture of the MUXI Pro involves a similar short-tail, low step-through frame to the original. This gives a low center of gravity that helps stop tipping when heavily loaded. The rear cargo rack can support a whopping 121 lb (55 kg).

The intelligent powertrain provides automatic hill-start assist to boost acceleration from a dead stop on inclines Segway

A massive catalog of modular bolt-on accessories includes a 33-lb front basket, plexiglass-paneled middle cargo box or ‘Passenger Kit’ to carry a companion in style. Heavy haulers can install a cavernous 50-liter food delivery bag onto the back and there is an optional extension that houses a second battery to double the bike's range. An optional smartphone mount is a handy way to keep your device charged via the bike’s battery while running the Segway app. The coolest extra is a rearview radar system that tracks vehicles approaching from behind and flashes real-world collision warnings on the bike's dashboard.

While premium rivals retain an advantage with mid-drive motors and superior rear suspension for heavy-duty hauling, Segway's digital suite surpasses the technology of bikes triple its cost.

The Segway MUXI Pro is officially available in the US via authorized dealers and the online store in Anthracite or Reef Blue, with a MSRP of US$1,999.99. Given that the standard MUXI is just $300 less, you’re getting a lot more for your money.

Product page: Segway MUXI Pro