© 2026 New Atlas
Bicycles

Segway cargo hauler brings automotive tech to the ebike world

By Simon Heptinstall
September 30, 2026
Segway cargo hauler brings automotive tech to the ebike world
The MUXI Pro provides the power to tackle steep inclines and the suspension to soften rough trails
The MUXI Pro provides the power to tackle steep inclines and the suspension to soften rough trails
View 5 Images
The MUXI Pro provides the power to tackle steep inclines and the suspension to soften rough trails
1/5
The MUXI Pro provides the power to tackle steep inclines and the suspension to soften rough trails
The MUXI Pro is now sophisticated enough to challenge high-end utility ebikes costing a lot more
2/5
The MUXI Pro is now sophisticated enough to challenge high-end utility ebikes costing a lot more
A dedicated app monitors features like battery charge, speed, riding mode, level of assistance and an auto locking security system
3/5
A dedicated app monitors features like battery charge, speed, riding mode, level of assistance and an auto locking security system
The new bike uses sophisticated tech from the automotive world for electronic gear shifts and security
4/5
The new bike uses sophisticated tech from the automotive world for electronic gear shifts and security
The intelligent powertrain provides automatic hill-start assist to boost acceleration from a dead stop on inclines
5/5
The intelligent powertrain provides automatic hill-start assist to boost acceleration from a dead stop on inclines
View gallery - 5 images

With its latest high-tech cargo ebike, Segway is clearly working hard to dispel images of quirky, self-balancing, stand-up chariots for tech executives with hair-buns and roll-along mall security guards in the early 2000s.

The new MUXI Pro bike is a demonstration of the way the Ninebot subsidiary has spent years engineering a switch into serious two-wheeled electric transport.

Segway burst into the urban transport scene by rolling out its rugged Xafari and Xyber off-road ebikes last year. Now, the manufacturer is aiming its high-tech hardware at the daily commuter with its MUXI Pro cargo ebike.

The MUXI Pro is now sophisticated enough to challenge high-end utility ebikes costing a lot more
The MUXI Pro is now sophisticated enough to challenge high-end utility ebikes costing a lot more

If the name seems familiar, that's because the original, standard MUXI utility ebike was launched back in January. That baseline model was a highly capable, short-tail utility rig designed to haul everything from a mountain of groceries to your favorite toddler.

But riding a single-speed cargo bike loaded with heavy gear up a hill can turn a fun errand into a grueling leg workout. Nine months after the MUXI launch, Segway has seriously upgraded the package with the MUXI Pro, a beefed-up, tricked-out variant. It offers automotive-style technology rarely seen at this price point.

The headline upgrade for the MUXI Pro is a new, nine-speed electronic auto-shifting drivetrain. Instead of clunking through manual gears while balancing a heavy load, you engage a high-tech automatic equivalent.

It’s like a modern car auto gearbox. First you choose a driving mode: Casual, Standard or Sport. From there, the bike's onboard brain uses an internal torque sensor to shift gears for you perfectly, adapting to hills and headwinds in real time. The intelligent powertrain provides automatic hill-start assist to boost acceleration from a dead stop on inclines. When heading down the other side, a hill descent control system uses smart electronic braking to hold a steady, safe pace without you ever needing to touch the brake levers, capturing that kinetic energy to feed power back into the battery.

The new bike uses sophisticated tech from the automotive world for electronic gear shifts and security
The new bike uses sophisticated tech from the automotive world for electronic gear shifts and security

This means that when stacked up against the broader budget and mid-tier electric cargo market, the MUXI Pro commands a serious competitive edge. Most utility haulers sitting at this sub-$2,000 price point force riders to deal with low-spec mechanical derailleurs that bend or single-speed setups that can leave you stranded on steep inclines.

Combined with a hefty 418-lb (190 kg) total payload capacity and a 73-mile (117.5-km) maximum range, it establishes a new benchmark for what a mid-priced daily commuter utility machine can do.

The powerhouse is a 750-watt direct-drive rear hub motor that peaks at 1,500 watts and delivers a punchy 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of hill-climbing torque. Fueling the motor is an IPX7 water-resistant 717-Wh removable lithium battery. The bike has a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h) when unlocked and weighs a manageable 83 lb (37.6 kg) when empty.

Beyond the clever shifting wizardry, the Pro model addresses the original MUXI's lack of suspension by swapping out the stiff front end for a 70-mm hydraulic suspension fork. Combined with the plush, extra-wide saddle and 20x3-inch fat tires, the bike glides over rough city potholes and gutters.

A dedicated app monitors features like battery charge, speed, riding mode, level of assistance and an auto locking security system
A dedicated app monitors features like battery charge, speed, riding mode, level of assistance and an auto locking security system

Safety features have also been upgraded. The bike now includes turn signals in the handlebars, an auto-sensing headlight that fires up automatically as dusk approaches and high-quality front and rear fenders to block road spray. A built-in electronic traction control system actively monitors and prevents the wheels from slipping on wet or gravel-strewn asphalt.

The new Segway’s digital package is predictably comprehensive. A full-color central TFT display handles turn-by-turn navigation. You also get an array of high-tech security tools: Apple Find My integration, GPS tracking, motion-activated anti-theft alerts and a Bluetooth proximity sensor that automatically locks the drivetrain as you walk away. Thanks to the companion app, when you walk back to the bike with your phone in your pocket, it recognizes you and wakes back up.

The physical architecture of the MUXI Pro involves a similar short-tail, low step-through frame to the original. This gives a low center of gravity that helps stop tipping when heavily loaded. The rear cargo rack can support a whopping 121 lb (55 kg).

The intelligent powertrain provides automatic hill-start assist to boost acceleration from a dead stop on inclines
The intelligent powertrain provides automatic hill-start assist to boost acceleration from a dead stop on inclines

A massive catalog of modular bolt-on accessories includes a 33-lb front basket, plexiglass-paneled middle cargo box or ‘Passenger Kit’ to carry a companion in style. Heavy haulers can install a cavernous 50-liter food delivery bag onto the back and there is an optional extension that houses a second battery to double the bike's range. An optional smartphone mount is a handy way to keep your device charged via the bike’s battery while running the Segway app. The coolest extra is a rearview radar system that tracks vehicles approaching from behind and flashes real-world collision warnings on the bike's dashboard.

While premium rivals retain an advantage with mid-drive motors and superior rear suspension for heavy-duty hauling, Segway's digital suite surpasses the technology of bikes triple its cost.

The Segway MUXI Pro is officially available in the US via authorized dealers and the online store in Anthracite or Reef Blue, with a MSRP of US$1,999.99. Given that the standard MUXI is just $300 less, you’re getting a lot more for your money.

Product page: Segway MUXI Pro

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

BicyclesSegwayebikesPedal-assistedcargo bike
No comments
Simon Heptinstall
Simon Heptinstall
Simon has written for outlets as varied as The Spectator, BBC Top Gear and Needlecraft magazine. He has written books on cars, food and walking, and edited magazines for science teachers, BMW and photographers. Highlights of his career include holding the world record for most countries driven to in one day (12), and captaining the Travelwriters team on TV’s Only Connect quiz show. He lives and works in England’s westcountry with an old Volvo, two palm trees and a view of the sea from his kitchen sink.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The rear hub motor is paired with a 95A sine-wave controller to deliver enough power for speeds of 65 mph
Bicycles
Torquey ebike makes 8,000 WATTS for off-road tomfoolery over 65 mph
Ariel Rider's latest creation is purpose-built for blasting through unforgiving terrain. The Mudd 72V ebike packs enough power to rank it among the fastest ebikes you can buy – and it's got off-road cred to boot.
The powerful Avinox M2 motor dishes out 1,100 W and 92.2 lb.ft of torque to easily carve up slopes and uneven terrain
Bicycles
SUV e-bike conquers all kinds of terrain with a powerful DJI motor
Amflow's versatile new ebike breaks out of the brand's eMTB comfort zone. The TL Carbon does everything from city commutes to loaded touring to trail riding, with plenty of power and functionality packed into a lightweight build.
Powered by Bosch’s updated Gen 5 drive system, the new HSD3 delivers smoother, quieter pedal assistance across the updated lineup
Bicycles
Tern's HSD Gen 3 cargo ebike offers heavy hauling in a compact form
Tern’s third-gen HSD compact cargo ebike adds a stronger 419-lb-rated frame, Bosch Gen 5 power, automatic-shifting options, family accessories and vertical storage, while staying shorter than a regular bike.
Honda brings its substantial off-road moto know-how to the e-MTB space
Bicycles
Honda's high-tech ebike is actually coming to market
Honda seems to believe its next frontier is building high-tech recreational vehicles. It's just shown off a concept for an electric mountain bike that's nearing production – and it looks pretty sick.
WIth its industrial vibe and tubular frame, the Tetra looks unlike any other folding bike on the market
Bicycles
Space-frame folding bike is a thing of cushy, elongated beauty
A South Korea-based upstart wants to build you a folding bicycle like you've never seen before. Your eye will naturally be drawn to its stunning frame, but there's a lot more to this work of art on wheels. Meet the Tetra.
V2X antennas ares located inside the head tube
Bicycles
Canyon’s new ebike puts serious V2X safety smarts on 2 wheels
While cars are getting more advanced safety technologies, bikes seem to be left out of this trend. Canyon is aiming to change that by implementing an automotive safety communication system from cars in its new e-bike.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!