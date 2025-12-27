10 bicycle innovations that forged new trails in 2025
If you like quirky bicycle-related inventions, then this list is definitely for you. Yes, it's time once again to present our Top 10 bike products from the past year, that really "did things differently from the rest."
As has been the case with our past lists, this is not necessarily a roundup of the year's best bike products. You can find plenty of lists like that elsewhere, and to be honest, most of the stuff on them will just be improved versions of existing products – what fun is that?
We're more interested in outside-the-box thinking, even if it did sometimes result in contraptions that weren't likely to meet their crowdfunding goals. And yes, like a lot of pioneering products, many of these things were indeed on Kickstarter.
Finally, we should also mention that due to the continuing popularity of ebikes, they will once again be getting their own separate list this year. So, without any further ado, here's our analog-bike Top 10 for 2025!
Battery-free auto-shifting system is powered by the cyclist's pedalingJune 05, 2025 | Ben CoxworthWhile automatic gear-shifting for bikes isn't unheard of, such setups typically require batteries that have to be frequently recharged. This is not the case with Shimano's new Q'Auto system, however, as it draws on the rider's own pedaling power.
Inflatable insert makes tubeless MTB tires "virtually burpless"April 13, 2025 | Ben CoxworthTubeless mountain bike tires certainly improve on their conventional counterparts, but could they perform even better? The OPTIS insert is claimed to help them do so, by serving as an inflatable alternative to foam-bodied tubeless tire inserts.
Simple kit gives dropper seatposts the electric treatmentMarch 16, 2025 | Ben CoxworthSo, you went and bought a mechanical dropper seatpost for your MTB, only to discover that smoother, faster electronic posts are now "a thing." Well, don't despair, as the OnlyMotion system is designed to make your existing dropper seatpost electric.
Easy-on/easy-off bike pump uses retractable seals for a gentle touchMarch 07, 2025 | Ben CoxworthIf your bike has Presta valves on its rims or tubes, you'll know that pumping the tires can be a fiddly business. The Zilch floor pump is claimed to address that problem, with head seals that don't even touch the valve stem until it locks on.
"4x safer" bike helmet sports ball bearings and pop-off panelsSeptember 23, 2025 | Ben CoxworthFoam may protect you from whacks on the head, but it's not sufficient when you're cycling at speed. That's where RLS bike helmet tech comes in. It offers 4x the concussion protection of a regular helmet, via ball bearings and panels that pop off.
Super-augmented carbon handlebar gives your bike an electronic dashboardFebruary 03, 2025 | Ben CoxworthYour car has all its controls built into its dashboard, so why doesn't your bike have all its gadgets integrated into its handlebar? Well, that's exactly the approach taken by the sleek Flitedeck bar, which features a touchscreen, headlight and more.
No-fuss power meter measures cycling metrics via the chainAugust 20, 2025 | Ben CoxworthWhile power meters are handy for tracking cycling performance, mounting and calibrating the things can be a fiddly process. The CycleClick is designed to change that, by mounting on the chain of any bike – without any tools – in a claimed 30 seconds.
"Lightest in class" pedals go big on going minimalAugust 18, 2025 | Ben CoxworthWhen it comes to clipless pedals for road bikes, it's important that they be lightweight and easy to engage. Tourelly's Road Ceramic Ti pedals boast both features, thanks to a unique design that is claimed to make them "the lightest in their class."
Flexible-fit helmet snugs up to your head, and can survive multiple impactsMay 16, 2025 | Ben CoxworthSome folks don't like bicycle helmets because the things wobble around on top of their heads like big, loose mushroom caps. That's where the Echo Pro comes in, as its sides can be squeezed in and locked in place for a firm, sleek fit every time.
NXS kit converts cable derailleurs to wireless, for under $80May 04, 2025 | Ben CoxworthWhile wireless derailleurs may offer fast and precise electronic shifting, the things ain't cheap. That's where the NXS system comes in, as it's promised to make existing cable-actuated mountain bike derailleurs wireless for less than eighty dollars.
