10 bicycle innovations that forged new trails in 2025

If you like quirky bicycle-related inventions, then this list is definitely for you. Yes, it's time once again to present our Top 10 bike products from the past year, that really "did things differently from the rest."

As has been the case with our past lists, this is not necessarily a roundup of the year's best bike products. You can find plenty of lists like that elsewhere, and to be honest, most of the stuff on them will just be improved versions of existing products – what fun is that?

We're more interested in outside-the-box thinking, even if it did sometimes result in contraptions that weren't likely to meet their crowdfunding goals. And yes, like a lot of pioneering products, many of these things were indeed on Kickstarter.

Finally, we should also mention that due to the continuing popularity of ebikes, they will once again be getting their own separate list this year. So, without any further ado, here's our analog-bike Top 10 for 2025!