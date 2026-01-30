Ford Nugget camper toasts van life in vibrant color and black-&-white

Ford may be celebrating 40 years of its iconic Nugget camper van, but it came underdressed to its own kickoff party. In announcing the new 40 Years of Nugget limited edition, it released exactly one exterior photo against a stock backdrop and one interior photo. Unacceptable. We made sure to stop by and grab more pictures of the world's latest Nugget camper van, and then found ourselves drawn in by the drastic color contrast between the different models.

Sadly, Ford didn't have the original Nugget (or replica thereof) on display at its all-Nugget CMT 2026 booth. That Nugget was born as a collaboration between Ford and Westfalia way back in 1986. The camper was based on the full-size Transit van, then in its fourth generation, and included a transverse rear kitchen equipped with a spirit stove. It wore a simple white paint job with black stripes and accents.

Ford's new special edition Nugget was inspired by the original 1986 camper van series Ford Deutschland

The Nugget underwent several major changes over its four decades on the market, none bigger than the one that came in 2013. Closely following Ford's spinoff of the Transit Custom line as a lighter, more passenger car-like FWD van alternative sized to compete with midsize vans like the Volkswagen Transporter and Citroën Berlingo, the Nugget slid over to the smaller, more efficient van platform.

The 2014 Transit Custom Nugget camper van debuted at the 2013 Dusseldorf Caravan Salon, giving the Nugget new life as the compact, lovable mini-camper we know it as today. Ford marked the occasion by working with its top Nugget dealers to refresh the Nugget's layout and design. It also implemented a single-invoice system for simplified billing and payment.

Beyond just a new base van, the first generation of Transit Custom-based Nuggets welcomed the introduction of a number of new innovations and equipment upgrades over the course of its lifespan, expanding its offer sheet right past the VW California with the launch of its first toilet-included model in the Nugget Plus and, later, Nugget Plus Pop Up. It also gained integrated Wi-Fi, limited-slip traction, and the usual evolutionary engine and driver-assistance tech updates.

Ford shows its long-wheelbase Nugget pop-up camper van with rear toilet CC Weiss/New Atlas

The latest Nugget made its world debut in 2023, following the launch of the second-gen Transit Custom. With it, Ford has brought its iconic camper van up to modern standard with additions like all-wheel drive and plug-in hybrid powertrain options and a touchscreen smart command center with remote app connectivity. It now also offers long-wheelbase variants with or without the integrated passenger-side toilet area.

This bright-orange Ford Nugget includes a compact rear toilet area to take care of one more essential function on the road CC Weiss/New Atlas

Strangely, for a 40th anniversary edition that could celebrate exactly how far the Nugget has come in terms of tech and features, Ford has chosen to keep the spec rather limited. It holds back on the latest newfangled PHEV and all-wheel traction-boosting bits, offering the special model in a single 168-hp diesel powertrain and Active trim. We'd prefer AWD throw in as at least an option, but no such luck.

Still, the 40 Years of Nugget presents a sleek, understated alternative to the bright Nuggets on which Ford typically focuses, wearing a dapper suit of black and white, inside and out. It also features interior and exterior badging and prices in at the same €89,647 (approx. US$107,330) as a standard Nugget in Active trim, bringing along a gift bag of 40th anniversary goodies. It's available to order now, with deliveries set to begin in the Northern Hemisphere spring.

Have a closer look at the 40 Years of Nugget edition in our gallery, along with the explosive neutral/bright color contrast of Ford's CMT booth.

Source: Ford Germany