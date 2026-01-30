© 2026 New Atlas
Ford Nugget camper toasts van life in vibrant color and black-&-white

By C.C. Weiss
January 29, 2026
Ford Nugget camper toasts van life in vibrant color and black-&-white
Ford 40 Years of Nugget special edition camper van debuts at CMT 2026
Ford 40 Years of Nugget special edition camper van debuts at CMT 2026
The 40 Years of Ford pays homage to the 1986 Nugget with a black-and-white paint job inspired by the original
Whle influenced by the original 1986, the 40 Years of Nugget's look features some distinctions, including the contrast black pop-up roof and finer side stripe design that appears to flow right through the headlamps and over the grille
Ford 40 Years of Nugget special edition camper van debuts at CMT 2026
The 40 Years of Nugget comes in long wheelbase van and can be ordered with or without the rear bathroom; the debut CMT model comes without it, featuring a longer kitchen and passenger-side storage console
The small half-ladder lets campers climb up into the double bed in the pop-up roof, after lowering the bed to nighttime position
We'd still prefer the Nugget with rear toilet, but there's something to be said about not having to share the floor space next to all that kitchen worktop with someone sitting on the bowl
A look at where the Nugget famously splits into a three-room design: front lounge/bed, rear kitchen/bathroom/work space, upstairs pop-up bedroom
Apologies for the backpack, but we thought it best not to fling it out the van for a cleaner photo – all Nugget models feature a three-seat rear bench that collapses down to create the lower double bed
The window blinds are quite neatly integrated and match the black-and-white theme of the 40th anniversary model
No sense in blacking out the small side windows and leaving the large windshield uncovered
Part of the front lounge, the table slides forward and back and folds away for storage
Surprisingly, the Nugget table actually felt bigger than it appears, long enough to eat comfortably - four people will be tight, but two would be quite comfy. We'd just as soon eat outside as often as possible, anyway
Happy 40th!
Beyond its throwback black/white paint, the 40 Years' special edition features badging on the rear exterior sides
Another "40 Years" badge on the passenger-side storage console
From black-and-white to show-stopping bright orange, there's no in between for Ford's CMT Nugget booth
The second youngest Ford Nugget, the all-new High Roof model debuted at the 2025 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon last summer and made its latest appearance at CMT
Ford shows its long-wheelbase Nugget pop-up camper van with rear
Ford shows its long-wheelbase Nugget pop-up camper van with rear toilet
This bright-orange Ford Nugget includes a compact rear toilet area to take care of one more essential function on the road
The toilet isn't exactly hidden by a cushion cover gives it a second purpose at camp
The multifold pop-up roof bed frees up
The multifold pop-up roof bed frees up standing height headroom inside
Like the pop-up models, the Nugget High Roof can be equipped with either a rear toilet or extended storage console
Before launching the long-wheelbase Nugget models with extended storage or toilet, Ford debuted the latest Nugget series with the short-wheelbase van
There was really no in between with Ford's CMT Nugget selection - either absolutely loud, bright paint or inaudible neutrals
The short-wheelbase Nugget does not offer a rear toilet given its smaller length
Reasoning that an insulated hard roof pod is more weatherproof than fabric walls, Ford introduced the latest Nugget High Roof as the best four-season option of the lineup
Ford Nugget High Roof, CMT 2026
Ford's new special edition Nugget was inspired by the original 1986 camper van series
Ford may be celebrating 40 years of its iconic Nugget camper van, but it came underdressed to its own kickoff party. In announcing the new 40 Years of Nugget limited edition, it released exactly one exterior photo against a stock backdrop and one interior photo. Unacceptable. We made sure to stop by and grab more pictures of the world's latest Nugget camper van, and then found ourselves drawn in by the drastic color contrast between the different models.

Sadly, Ford didn't have the original Nugget (or replica thereof) on display at its all-Nugget CMT 2026 booth. That Nugget was born as a collaboration between Ford and Westfalia way back in 1986. The camper was based on the full-size Transit van, then in its fourth generation, and included a transverse rear kitchen equipped with a spirit stove. It wore a simple white paint job with black stripes and accents.

Ford's new special edition Nugget was inspired by the original 1986 camper van series
The Nugget underwent several major changes over its four decades on the market, none bigger than the one that came in 2013. Closely following Ford's spinoff of the Transit Custom line as a lighter, more passenger car-like FWD van alternative sized to compete with midsize vans like the Volkswagen Transporter and Citroën Berlingo, the Nugget slid over to the smaller, more efficient van platform.

The 2014 Transit Custom Nugget camper van debuted at the 2013 Dusseldorf Caravan Salon, giving the Nugget new life as the compact, lovable mini-camper we know it as today. Ford marked the occasion by working with its top Nugget dealers to refresh the Nugget's layout and design. It also implemented a single-invoice system for simplified billing and payment.

Beyond just a new base van, the first generation of Transit Custom-based Nuggets welcomed the introduction of a number of new innovations and equipment upgrades over the course of its lifespan, expanding its offer sheet right past the VW California with the launch of its first toilet-included model in the Nugget Plus and, later, Nugget Plus Pop Up. It also gained integrated Wi-Fi, limited-slip traction, and the usual evolutionary engine and driver-assistance tech updates.

Ford shows its long-wheelbase Nugget pop-up camper van with rear
The latest Nugget made its world debut in 2023, following the launch of the second-gen Transit Custom. With it, Ford has brought its iconic camper van up to modern standard with additions like all-wheel drive and plug-in hybrid powertrain options and a touchscreen smart command center with remote app connectivity. It now also offers long-wheelbase variants with or without the integrated passenger-side toilet area.

This bright-orange Ford Nugget includes a compact rear toilet area to take care of one more essential function on the road
Strangely, for a 40th anniversary edition that could celebrate exactly how far the Nugget has come in terms of tech and features, Ford has chosen to keep the spec rather limited. It holds back on the latest newfangled PHEV and all-wheel traction-boosting bits, offering the special model in a single 168-hp diesel powertrain and Active trim. We'd prefer AWD throw in as at least an option, but no such luck.

Still, the 40 Years of Nugget presents a sleek, understated alternative to the bright Nuggets on which Ford typically focuses, wearing a dapper suit of black and white, inside and out. It also features interior and exterior badging and prices in at the same €89,647 (approx. US$107,330) as a standard Nugget in Active trim, bringing along a gift bag of 40th anniversary goodies. It's available to order now, with deliveries set to begin in the Northern Hemisphere spring.

Have a closer look at the 40 Years of Nugget edition in our gallery, along with the explosive neutral/bright color contrast of Ford's CMT booth.

Source: Ford Germany

