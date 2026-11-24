Following closely on the heels of the launch of Volkswagen's first-ever electric camper van, the ID. Buzz California Cruise, the all-new ID. Buzz Beach grabs the baton and brings VW-factory all-electric van life to the United Kingdom. Beyond its market-specific name, the Beach carbon-copies the Cruise's playbook to the very last T, offering a convertible bed, dining set and full window kit in the Buzz of your choice. Is it worth the spend in a market with so many other cool tiny camper vans?

Introduced for the UK market this month, the new ID. Buzz Beach brings the Beach name back to its rightful place. Just like conventional ICE-driven California Beach models, this one is a light camper/sleeper van without a full kitchen. That may be a dealbreaker for some, but by leaving the kitchen out, the Beach series is able to offer a wider bed that stretches from sidewall to sidewall without butting up against a kitchen block.

In the case of the Buzz Beach, that means a 79 x 47-in (200 x 120-cm) foldable double bed. So far, Volkswagen has not said a word about a Buzz camper van with a slide-out or inbuilt kitchen like it offers on its ICE California models.

Volkswagen's "Overnight" mode lets campers run air conditioning or heating for up to 48 hours off the ID. Buzz Beach's powertrain battery, providing more off-grid comfort without loads of extra equipment VW Commercial Vehicles

If the Beach's layout is giving you a hard case of déjà vu, that's because it's the same one Volkswagen presented at the 2026 Caravan Salon in the ID. California Cruise aimed at continental Europe, as the Good Night Package developed as an aftermarket kit, and as the Buzz Tourer in the United States. The vans underpinning the campers aren't all exactly the same – the US-bound Tourer, for instance, is actually the Tourer 4Motion because it only comes as an all-wheel drive – but they all bring the same basic camping layout with a bed that stretches out atop the folded rear seats, black-out window blinds, ventilation inserts, and an outdoor dining set.

Like the California Cruise, the ID. Buzz Beach can be ordered as a five-, six- or seven-seater. When specced in six- or seven-seat form, the bed stores vertically in the load area behind the third row, whereas in the five-seater it stores horizontally in the load area, leaving cargo space underneath.

The ID. Buzz Beach ventilation grilles deliver airflow inside while sleeping, without inviting mosquitoes and other pests in VW Commercial Vehicles

All California Beach models also come with blackout curtains and ventilation grilles for the front windows. This ensures a comfortably dark, well-ventilated sleeping space.

The outdoor dining set includes a folding table and two folding chairs. Much like the bed, it stores differently in the five-seater, disappearing away under the false floor. In six- and seven-seat Beach vans, the set stands up vertically in back next to the bed.

Volkswagen's newest camper van supports a base camp with 230-V vehicle-to-load power and a folding dining set VW Commercial Vehicles

As is the case with the new plug-in hybrid California camper van, the highlight of the new Buzz Beach is its overnight climate control capability. In fact, since it has a much larger battery pack, the ID. Buzz Beach can run its climate control off-grid for far longer than the California's eight hours.

Using the "Overnight" mode in the touchscreen infotainment system, the Beach can run the climate control off of battery power for up to 48 hours. You'll want to be careful, of course, since you'll need some battery to get home or to a nearby charging station, but the capability to stay cool during summer heat spells and warm through plunging nighttime temperatures is ready to go without the separate camp furnace and air conditioning units you'd need on traditional ICE RVs.

Beyond operating off-grid climate control, the ID. Buzz traction battery can also be used as an off-grid power station through the standard 230-V electrical socket on the exterior. Campers can power equipment and accessories like lighting, blenders and coffeemakers.

Up front in the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Beach VW Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen hasn't released additional specs, but the UK-market ID. Buzz is available with five seats on a standard wheelbase van measuring 185 in (471 cm) in total length and as a seven-seater on the long-wheelbase platform measuring 195 in (496 cm) bumper to bumper. The six-seater is available on both wheelbases. Standard-wheelbase models come with a 79-kWh battery pack, while long-wheelbase variants have a slight upgrade to 86 kWh. Maximum range lists in at 300 miles combined (WLTP) on VW Commercial Vehicles' UK website.

The all-new ID. Buzz Beach will start at £65,837 (approx. US$86,325) after factoring in VAT and on-the-road costs. Order books will open in the coming days, and options will include 20-in Stockton wheels and the cherry red/candy white two-tone paint scheme shown in photos.

The all-new VW ID. Buzz Beach comes in five-, six- and seven-seat configurations VW Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen has yet to announce pricing for the US-market Buzz Tourer 4Motion light camper van. It originally planned to launch it as part of an updated MY2027 lineup after not selling an MY2026 ID. Buzz at all, but the latest indications are that the updated Buzz lineup will not return to the North American market until MY2028. Automotive News reported the delay in late September.

What's another year after more than two decades of no new VW camper vans?

If and when it ever does arrive, the ID. Buzz Tourer 4Motion is slated to have the same camping setup and equipment as the Buzz Beach/California Cruiser but will only be offered on the higher-spec long-wheelbase van with 4Motion. We'll have more details once they're made public.

Source: VW Commercial Vehicles