Volkswagen ID. California camper van drops at a surprise price

The age of all-electric Volkswagen California camper van life is finally here. VW was definitely way too late to the party to launch the first electric camper van, and we can't even say it developed the cutest. But it does finally have an official all-electric California camper van on the way to market. In fact, the all-new ID. California Cruise is even closer than expected, with deliveries slated to begin next year. And it's priced cheaper than any existing model in the midsize California camper van family.

As Volkswagen mentioned in teasing the ID. California Cruise concept, the new member of the California family isn't merely the automaker's first all-electric camper van but the "first member of a new all-electric California family," a lineup Volkswagen plans to grow out over the next two years.

The California Cruise will be available in both short- and long-wheelbase variants VW Commercial Vehicles

As the first launch in that e-camping lineup, the California Cruise is quite simple and straightforward, a sleeper van without a kitchen, toilet or in-vehicle dining area. It doesn't include a pop-up roof option, either, instead limiting overnight accommodations to just two people. The folding bed stacks in the tailgate area for travel and unfurls atop the folded rear seats, delivering a sleeping area of 203 x 120 cm (80 x 47 in) atop a cushy, newly developed 9-cm (3.5-in) mattress.

The package skips any form of standard or optional kitchen unit but does include a full set of blackout blinds and ventilation grilles for the front windows meant to increase airflow and cut out condensation when sleeping inside. Those buyers that specify a panoramic glass roof will also get a blackout blind for the entire roof, letting them better block out unwanted early-morning sun or brightly blazing full-moon light.

Designed to sleep two, the ID. California Cruise features a newly designed 80 x 47-in mattress VW Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen rounds out the camper kit with a table set that includes two folding chairs, making the ID. California Cruise essentially a high-spec ID. Buzz with Good Night Package – not exactly an overly compelling way to kick off the official VW electric camper van era but a safe one with little downside. And in that case, the actual "Good Night" kit might find better use as a retrofit for existing owners who decide they want a camper van option later down the line.

As compared to the Ququq kit-equipped ID. Buzz camper van we tested out two years ago, the ID. Cruise's sleeping and camping amenities appear more neatly integrated into the base van itself, without the need to install a separate box. On the downside, the factory camper van lacks the fridge, sink system and cooking equipment that Ququq integrates into its all-in-one camper system.

The all-new ID. California Cruise looks much less conceptual than it did in the preview, appearing ready to road-trip immediately VW Commercial Vehicles

The ID. California Cruise benefits from a new "California" mode that incorporates a new control unit for operating lighting and comfort features while camping. Much like on the recently updated California PHEV camper van, this feature also lets campers use traction battery power for heating or cooling the interior during overnight camping stays. In the case of the California Cruise, it supports stationary heating or air conditioning for up to 48 hours per stay, depending on battery level and outdoor temperatures. In effect, the little California Cruise becomes a fully climate controlled tiny RV.

Campers can also tap into battery power at base camp via the California Cruise's vehicle-to-load capability. They can plug everything from coffeemakers and electric cookers to ebike chargers and outdoor lighting systems into the vehicle and power them with up to 2,000 watts continuous/3,600 watts peak output, no need to lug around a large standalone power station.

With its vehicle-to-load capability, the ID. California Cruise modernizes base camp with support of electric accessories like coffeemakers, blenders and air fryers VW Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen has also updated the California app with a charging station tracker that displays charging stations along the planned route. The idea is that owners can plan the entire trip, including specific charging stops along the way. Once at the station, the Plug & Charge feature of the Volkswagen app starts the charging immediately and automatically once the cable is connected, no need to enter any additional info. This feature is supported at select charging stations.

The ID. California Cruise is built atop the ID. Buzz Pro on buyer's choice of short or long wheelbase. It starts at a price of €60,791 (approx. US$70,400), quite comparable to what an identically equipped ID. Buzz Pro with Good Night package would cost. The surprising bit is that Volkswagen's first all-electric camper van costs €5,295 less than the lowest priced member of the midsize California camper van family: the €66,086 ($76,525) California Beach.

The Beach's pop-up roof and slightly larger size can easily explain that price difference, but the fact that the ID. California Cruise sleeps the same two people in a comparably comfortable fashion really erases the usual premium that electric vehicles command, making the California Cruise a nice value for buyers who want an electric everyday driver and an on-demand camper van for casual overnighting.

The standard blackout curtain set makes the ID. California Cruise an appropriately dark sleeping space, even when the sun comes up VW Commercial Vehicles

It's also worth noting that the ID. California Cruise is close to the European equivalent of the Tourer 4Motion camper van Volkswagen already announced for the US market. However, the US-market camper is only available as a long-wheelbase van with 4Motion all-wheel drive, so it remains to be seen if it prices near or north of that $70,400 equivalent.

Volkswagen will begin the first ID. California Cruise deliveries in early 2027. It plans to add additional all-electric California camper van models by 2028, so perhaps a pop-top and/or fully equipped camper with kitchen will arrive in the near future.

We'll take a closer look at the California Cruise when we head out to the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon later this week.

Source: VW Commercial Vehicles