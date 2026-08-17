VW ID. Buzz California camper van is coming ... for real (we think)

Volkswagen is already bringing a rather outside-the-box California camper van concept to this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, but it has no intention of stopping there. It will also introduce a prognostic concept that solves a modern mystery once and for all. It's called the ID. California Cruise, and it's a first look at a family of all-electric camper vans Volkswagen plans to roll out over the coming years.

Back in 2021, toward the close of that seemingly never-to-end gray period in which the ID. Buzz was frozen between concept and production vehicle, Volkswagen announced plans for an ID. Buzz camper van. In no uncertain terms. The camper was even identified by name as the "ID. California" in a brief announcement from the VW AG supervisory board.

Then, it reneged. Or at least that's what it sounded like to German new energy tech publication Edison Media. An ID. Buzz with pop-up camper kit would absolutely be prohibitively heavy. Get a plug-in hybrid California and call us next decade for an all-electric model. Maybe.

Errr ... it's more like, there's just no real demand for all-electric van life right now. But in the future, it's a slam dunk. Definitely.

It didn't take long at all, then, for what seemed to be airtight confirmation straight from VW's board to dilute into pessimistic speculation. Suddenly the confirmed ID. California was little more than a unicorn subject to "will they or won't they" rumor mongering ... not so different from the ID. Buzz itself during those five years of delays and tempered promises, we suppose.

Volkswagen's first move toward an ID. Buzz camper van lineup was the debut of a Good Night package with double bed a few months ago Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

We were happy just to hear word of an official VW Good Night bed and blind set earlier this year, especially since it will become the closest thing to a factory VW camper van the US has seen since the (W) Bush administration.

But now, some even better news: We're back to direct word from Volkswagen that an official ID. camper van is on the way. And we'll have a better look at VW's first crack at it in less than two weeks.

The concept version goes by "ID. California Cruise," a name that conjures up images of rolling down the Pacific Coast Highway while maybe also alluding to the regenerative braking available during downhill coasting. "ID. California Coast" seems a more pointed fit, but Volkswagen already uses "Coast" as a trim for its standard Multivan-based California. So perhaps it's preempting any confusing overlap.

Or maybe the "Cruise" really alludes to a more autonomous future iteration of adaptive cruise control, more like what the ID. Buzz was originally supposed to have at launch. Advanced autonomy would fit a camper van like a glove – a tour bus-cum-hotel room.

Who really knows given this particular product's uneven development trajectory.

So far, the only real official information Volkswagen has provided is to note "the ID. California Cruise marks an important milestone towards an entirely new generation of all-electric camper vans, which will be introduced step by step through to 2028."

At first we misread that as "introduced in 2028," but "through 2028" suggests the first products should be coming rather soon. Volkswagen refers to the Cruise as a concept, but perhaps it will be shown in near-production guise.

Volkswagen previews the ID. California Cruise camper van concept it will reveal later this month VW Commercial Vehicles

What we can glean from the sole ID. California Cruise rendering released in the preview is that the concept appears to be a light camper setup. It doesn't look like there's a pop-up roof, but the rendering is a little ambiguous because of the shadow from the surfboard. A break in the roofline indicating a short, forward pop-up roof could be lurking in that shadow. We don't think so, but Volkswagen is known to hide little easter eggs in plain sight on renderings like this, so we're not ruling it out.

That said, the roof looks awfully thin to be a pop-up and none of the third-party pop-up ID. Buzz campers we've seen have their roofs set as far forward as this one would have to be to hide its hinged break beneath the surfboard.

A lack of pop-top would leave the concept to sleep two people on the full-width bed in the cabin, which lines up well with the father and son in the picture. It also looks like there's some interior bamboo (or bamboo style) trim around the roof, sides and door, along with some type of shelf system in the tailgate below the bed.

One question left unanswered is if there's any type of kitchen. The bed could taper around a sidewall kitchen block behind the driver cab seats, but it seems like a lighter, simpler, more flexible setup would fit the bill better, both to save weight and to make cooking easier in the event there's no lifted-roof standing height inside. Perhaps there's some kind of deployable outdoor kitchen hiding below the bed, or Volkswagen is bringing back the clever hideaway sliding door-panel kitchen it debuted in the California Beach during its previous generation.

Come to think of it, an inflatable setup like the one Volkswagen is debuting alongside the ID. California Coast would work quite nicely. As designed for the Multivan California Beach, the bed and kitchen set weighs a mere 49 lb (22 kg)), a savings of over 80% compared to the hard bed and kitchen set in the current California Beach production lineup.

The inflatable 79 x 53-in California Beach Air concept double bed from Stuff Bubble offers slightly more space than the largest bed in Volkswagen's current California family (the Beach Tour's 78 x 52-in bed) VW Commercial Vehicles

A lightweight kit like that would fit naturally in a range-limited electric vehicle with heavy battery pack. It could be just the breakthrough Volkswagen was waiting for to get the ID. camper van project back on track. Stuff Bubble, Volkswagen's partner on the project, introduced itself as a brand in 2025 and says its collaboration with VW Commercial Vehicles on the Multivan California Beach concept started at CMT 2026 this past January.

Of course, the ID. California Cruise could also be just a simple sleeper van with a regular folding bed and the table and chair set pictured, no kitchen equipment, fancy inflatables or pop-up roof. But that seems way too close to the Good Night package to warrant a whole new Caravan Salon concept.

We'll just have to hold all those questions and find the answers once this year's Caravan Salon kicks off on August 28.

One side note we find interesting: Volkswagen is bringing the idea of an ID. Buzz camper van screaming back earlier than previously forecasted at a time when the Kia PV5 has rapidly surpassed Volkswagen's electric van as the breakthrough poster child of global e-camping. The PV5 has quickly filled in as the fun, lovable electric camper foundation the Buzz originally seemed destined to become.

Vantrack plans to launch the Kia PV5 Passenger Lightcamp in September Vantrack

Maybe Volkswagen wants some of that "buzz" back, and waving around the official "California ... but electric" designation is its way of going for it. Or maybe the Kia PV5's early success helped verify the matured e-camper market demand VW Commercial Vehicles sales and marketing chief Lars Krause said it was waiting for in the previously linked Autocar article (here's that link again). We'd consider 2026 the mid 2020s, but with a product launch unlikely to happen before 2027 or later, that's certainly into the late 2020s – maybe things are moving right along on whatever schedule Volkswagen has had in mind.

Regardless, a little VW-Kia rivalry in the space should prove a very good thing for the future of e-RVing. We look forward to having a first look at what that means in under two weeks.

Source: VW Commercial Vehicles