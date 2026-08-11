VW's inflatable California concept camper previews flexible van living

We weren't expecting Volkswagen to do anything too big for this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, given that it launched an all-new California camper van (and sub brand) two years ago and tweaked several of its campers with minor updates over the past few months. But the 'people's RV maker' often surprises with its annual Caravan Salon slate. This year it's revealing multiple world-first concept vans that plumb uncharted waters in exploring the future of VW camper van life. It starts off with a California Beach concept that trades out hard camper components in favor of cabin full of inflatables.

We were ready to take a look at Stuff Bubble at the Caravan Salon and expected it might have its Volkswagen van on display alongside its Kia PV5 kit. What we didn't expect was for the German startup to team with Volkswagen on an official California concept van that aims to save weight and increase all-around base camp flexibility. But that's exactly what it has in store.

Neither Volkswagen nor Stuff Bubble have given the concept California Beach a name, so we feel obliged to step in with the obvious: California Beach Air. Besides the fact that the concept uses air-filled camper equipment, it's also meant to drop about as much weight as a properly equipped camper van possibly can.

The 79 x 53-in California Beach Air double bed offers slightly more space than the largest bed in Volkswagen's current California family (the Beach Tour's 78 x 52-in bed) VW Commercial Vehicles

"This partnership gives us the opportunity to rethink the camper van," explains Stefan Mecha, CEO of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles . "We are exploring how modern lightweight technologies and modular concepts can be transferred to the California Beach. Our strategic approach is to free the classic camper van from heavy materials and rigid installations, replacing them with flexible, modular solutions."

Toward that end, Mecha invited the Stuff Bubble team to VW Commercial Vehicles HQ in Hanover, Germany, after some of his colleagues discovered the brand's inflatable designs at CMT 2026. Intrigued by what he saw, Mecha tasked his engineers with working with Stuff Bubble to adapt the inflatable bed and kitchen modules to the specific dimensions and architecture of the California Beach.

Stuff Bubble had already started down the path prior to meeting with VW, having installed its modules in the Multivan that underpins the entire California series. Here was a chance, then, to further refine its products specifically for Volkswagen's popular camper series – and get some serious publicity for doing so in partnership with VW itself.

Solo bed, full kitchen VW Commercial Vehicles

Creating what certainly appears to be the most versatile, modular California camper van of all time should only help Stuff Bubble grab the public's eye. Unlike the more rigid components Volkswagen installs inside its production California vans, Stuff Bubble's split components arrange and rearrange inside the pop-up California Beach to create a solo or double-sleeper setup, with individual left and right air mattresses setting up atop the two rows of folded rear seats and two individual inflatable base modules inside the tailgate.

The companies could have stopped right there to create an inflatable version of the four-sleeper, kitchen-less California Beach Tour, but they instead decided to approximate the functions of the California Beach Camper and its tailgate-installed mini-kitchen. Stuff Bubble's two rear bed foundation units double as an indoor/outdoor kitchen set, a layout unique from the full-width inflatable kitchen we previously saw from Stuff Bubble.

The inflatable kitchen modules can be used inside, outside, together or separate, creating loads of versatility at camp VW Commercial Vehicles

One module houses the full water system, including a magnetically secured Dometic Go electric faucet over top a sink basin. The other is a storage unit that combines with a flat hard top to create a work area. The individual modules can then meld together into a continuous surface that incorporates the matching hardtop around the sink basin.

This two-piece hardtop platform appears to have been developed specifically for the California Beach Air and was not a part of the previous Stuff Bubble designs at which we looked. The two inflatable modules can then serve as single kitchen with worktop or move around individually inside or outside the van.

Double bed, full kitchen VW Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen and Stuff Bubble smartly skip the awkward integrated refrigerator Stuff Bubble equipped to its previous inflatable kitchen, but they do show a portable single-burner gas stove for use atop the worktop. At under 22 lb (10 kg), the new kitchen is even lighter than the full 79 x 53-in (200 x 134-cm) inflatable double bed setup, which weighs 26.5 lb (12 kg).

On the downside, Volkswagen and Stuff Bubble haven't gone so far as to integrate the unique prototype pop-up roof the latter showcased at CMT earlier this year. We suppose that would have taken more retrofitting than the in-van kit because the first roof unit was developed for the larger Fiat Ducato.

Stuff Bubble partnered up with several companies in revealing an side-opening inflatable pop-up roof at CMT 2026, including SCA, a global leader in pop-up roofs CC Weiss/New Atlas

Volkswagen points to modularity as the biggest advantage the California Beach Air offers in comparison to more traditional camper vans. After a road trip, users can simply pull out all the Stuff Bubble modules and store them outside of the vehicle. The van then becomes a comfy everyday six-seater with four individual rear captain's seats and two sliding doors. The modules deflate to take up minimum space in the garage or home. The only piece of camping equipment that remains is the pop-up roof.

The individual components also allow the hypothetical California Beach Air owner to tailor the configuration to the trip. For instance, if it's a quick overnighter for work, he or she can just pack the single bed without the kitchen, whereas if it's a family camping trip, the second sleeping berth and kitchen can come along.

The Stuff Bubble components deflate and pack small for transport and storage, freeing space back up in the van VW Commercial Vehicles

Weight savings aren't as pointed of an advantage, but they are notable. The entire California Beach Air inflatable bed and kitchen kit weighs less than 49 lb (22 kg), according to both companies.

Comparing the standard 204-in (517-cm) California Beach Camper with a 204-in Multivan with the same engine in the heaviest "Edition" trim reveals a difference of 456 lb (207 kg), which can be attributed to the former's pop-up roof, beds, slide-out kitchen and other camping accessories.

Comparing the weight of that same Multivan with the weight of a 204-cm California Beach (pop-up roof but no lower bed or kitchen), we can isolate the weight of the pop-up sleeper roof at roughly 229 lb (104 kg). So the weight of the Beach Camper's kitchen and bed are around 227 lb (103 kg), an even 180 lb (82 kg) heavier than the inflatable Stuff Bubble kit.

The math's a bit rough since other differences in vehicle trim and accessories between the Multivan and California vans could account for some of the differences in weight, but we used the heaviest trim of the Multivan to keep from overestimating the weight of Volkswagen's camper components thereby overstating the weight savings of the Stuff Bubble kit.

The 180 pounds feels like a reasonable estimate of weight savings, and though cutting that weight won't save much of anything at the gas pump, it will free up some payload, letting campers pack in more people and/or more gear – both ways of making the trip more enjoyable.

Volkswagen will reveal more details about the California Beach Air at the Caravan Salon later this month, where it will also fully reveal a second first-of-its-kind concept camper.

Sources: VW Commercial Vehicles and Stuff Bubble

