Luxurious Chinese SUV carries a micro-camping secret ... and much more

A few weeks back, we took a look at the SkyNomad N90, a large SUV that's a critical product launch for the Chinese electronics and autos maker Xiaomi. Beyond being a high-spec, versatile family hauler, the SkyNomad N90 has also been designed to work as a stock micro-camper thanks to a built-in folding bed, swivel seats, fridge and table. However, it originally lacked one feature that could have really raised its van life profile: a pop-up roof. Well, the SkyNomad has officially filled that hole this week with the addition of the Max Studio version.

Before we even get into its camping amenities, it's worth noting that the SkyNomad N90 debuted in late July as one of the longest-range passenger vehicles the global market has ever seen. Combining a 76-kWh lithium battery worth up to 464 km (288 miles) per charge with a small range-extender engine kicking in over 1,200 extra kilometers, the "Max Extended Range" variant is capable of driving just over 1,700 km (1,056 miles) before stopping for a charge or fill-up.

The new Max Studio brings unique capabilities to Xiaomi's SkyNomad N90 family Xiaomi

That level of mileage goes far beyond daily commuting needs, making the SkyNomad an ideal road trip vessel. And to sweeten that particular pot, Xiaomi combines all the family- and gear-hauling versatility for which the SUV class is already known with an adaptable interior that can serve as a vis-a-vis game lounge, mobile theater, cozy bedroom and indoor/outdoor base camp. It also includes adjustable floor rail-mounted sliding seats, an available table, and a 9-liter drinks fridge built into the center console.

While the original N90 debut definitely showed an impressively robust suite of features and options, we were slightly disappointed that one remained missing: a pop-up roof. We had heard a rumor about a pop-top before the SkyNomad N90's official debut, but none ultimately materialized in the July announcement.

Not two full months later, Xiaomi is growing the SkyNomad N90 family with the Max Studio, which proves the rumor of a pop-up roof was in fact spot on. The Max Studio trim is centered around a camper van-style lifting roof that's built directly into the SUV from the factory.

Xiaomi says the pop-up roof adds 10 cm to the vehicle height when closed Xiaomi

We won't say the pop-up roof is completely inconspicuous when closed, but Xiaomi has done a good job minimizing it, saying that it only adds 10 cm (3.9 in) to the vehicle's total height. It finishes it in body-color paint and gives it a front arch that extends naturally from the top of the windshield. The drag coefficient, the company says, is 0.245, only slightly above a Tesla Model X – not bad at all for a boxier 529-cm-long (208-in) SUV with pop-up roof.

The roof works in conjunction with the flat floor that's baked into the N90's Kunlun architecture, providing plenty of standing room. It's further equipped as a sleeper roof, bringing aboard its own 195 x 99-cm (77 x 39-in) bed surrounded by tent fabric and zippable mesh windows. Unsurprisingly given the unconventional SUV base vehicle, that bed is on the narrow side for a double but still wide enough to sleep a couple children comfortably while the adults retire to the 187 x 124-cm (74 x 49-in) lower bed formed via the one-touch power-folding rear bench. Or if necessary, the parents can split 1+1 with the kids.

The pop-up roof opens up standing room and ventilation while adding a second bed to accommodate a total of four people overnight Xiaomi

More than a mere camper, Xiaomi envisions the N90 Max Studio serving as a roaming personal space for the driver and any passengers on board. The owner can use it as a place to escape from everyday life to reflect and rejuvenate, and the upper pop-up space can serve as a separate play area for children, complete with dedicated air conditioning vents, an 18-W charging outlet and magnetic mounting points.

The single 40/60-folding rear bench is designed to evoke an "Italian sofa" and works in conjunction with an available floor rail-mounted table to create a small dining lounge or mobile office. Both sections of the bench fold independently for added flexibility in creating just the right space. The front seats swivel around to face rearward, completing a five-seat in-vehicle lounge for dining, playing cards and whiling away the evening hours at camp ... or maybe even just in the parking lot after work.

The SkyNomad N90 Max Studio offers various different configurations, including this solo-sleeper mobile workstation good for keeping up with work on the road Xiaomi

The Max Studio features an available mobile theater that combines a projection system with a 30-in screen. The second-row bench slides all the way back to an optimal viewing distance, allowing occupants to enjoy a film, game or show in comfort akin to a home theater. The screen then doubles as a partition from the front to block incoming light when necessary, and the theater blackout curtains can double as sleeping shades.

Xiaomi goes so far as to equip the N90 Max Studio with the type of floor heating system often reserved for high-end travel trailers, motorhomes and expedition vehicles.

The company doesn't challenge futility in attempting to squeeze a complete bathroom into the limited space of the cabin, but it does carve out a sidewall storage compartment that includes a vanity mirror. Campers can use it for taking out their contacts and applying makeup or remover, as well as storing toiletries. A floating nightstand next to the bed provides a place to store EDC pocket essentials and charge one's smartphone via the integrated 220- and 15-V outlets.

There's no room for a bathroom, but the Max Studio does have this medicine cabinet-style storage area with vanity mirror Xiaomi

The added content of the Studio version does drop total extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) mileage but only by 17 km – and we don't think anyone will be complaining about a 1,688-km (1,049-mile) range.

The SkyNomad N90 Max Studio is available now exclusively on the Chinese mainland starting at ¥299,900 (approx. US$44,725), a ¥30,000 premium over the base price of the non-pop-up seven-seat SkyNomad N90 Max, which is listed at ¥269,900 ($40,225) on Xiaomi's latest price sheet. It joins the new Stelato G9 in a small pool of Chinese-market SUVs sold with integrated pop-up roofs straight from the factory, an intriguing trend we wouldn't mind seeing move westward.

Source: Xiaomi