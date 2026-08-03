This portable fan cools you down in more ways than one

Portable fans are a great way to beat the heat that's bearing down on us in more places around the world lately. This upcoming model packs an extra feature that could help cool you down in a pinch.

The ChillVolt from Movespeed features a formidable 12,000 RPM motor to direct air towards you at up to 6.6 m/s. It also has a semiconductor-cooled aluminum plate that can deliver a localized cooling sensation when you touch it to your skin.

A temperature sensor test shows that this plate, located in the center of the fan, can get several degrees lower than ambient temperature.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/movespeedtech/movespeed-2-in-1-cold-touch-cooling-fan-and-power-bank/

While this won't help entirely tackle heat exhaustion, this spot cooling tech can certainly provide some relief in unusually hot weather.

The fan includes a 1–100 stepless wind control to easily set its speed. It measures just 5.5 in (140 mm) tall and weighs a pocketable 9 oz (260 g), so it's perfect for bringing along to run errands, hike, or explore travel destinations.

The cool-touch plate provides relief in a pinch with spot cooling Movespeed

Now, you can actually get smaller and more powerful fans than this. But the ChillVolt has another ace up its sleeve: its 10,000-mAh battery can top off your other gadgets at up to 20 W with a built-in Type-C cable. That negates the need to carry a separate power bank, and helps the fan earn its keep in your EDC kit.

Movespeed is currently crowdfunding the ChillVolt on Kickstarter, where it's available at a discount from its expected MSRP. You can get one for as little as US$45.99, down from $70.79.

The device doubles up as a 20-W power bank with a built-in cable, so you don't need to carry anything else to keep your phone topped off Movespeed

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Movespeed has previously launched and shipped five other tech products on Kickstarter, and retails a range of accessories (like power banks and SSD enclosures) via its online store.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in August, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Source: Kickstarter

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