© 2026 New Atlas
Consumer Tech

This portable fan cools you down in more ways than one

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
August 03, 2026
This portable fan cools you down in more ways than one
Movespeed's ChillVolt fan works as you'd expect - and then some
Movespeed's ChillVolt fan works as you'd expect - and then some
View 4 Images
Movespeed's ChillVolt fan works as you'd expect - and then some
1/4
Movespeed's ChillVolt fan works as you'd expect - and then some
The ChillVolt comes in three attractive colorways
2/4
The ChillVolt comes in three attractive colorways
The cool-touch plate provides relief in a pinch with spot cooling
3/4
The cool-touch plate provides relief in a pinch with spot cooling
The device doubles up as a 20W power bank with a built-in cable, so you don't need to carry anything else to keep your phone topped off
4/4
The device doubles up as a 20-W power bank with a built-in cable, so you don't need to carry anything else to keep your phone topped off
View gallery - 4 images

Portable fans are a great way to beat the heat that's bearing down on us in more places around the world lately. This upcoming model packs an extra feature that could help cool you down in a pinch.

The ChillVolt from Movespeed features a formidable 12,000 RPM motor to direct air towards you at up to 6.6 m/s. It also has a semiconductor-cooled aluminum plate that can deliver a localized cooling sensation when you touch it to your skin.

A temperature sensor test shows that this plate, located in the center of the fan, can get several degrees lower than ambient temperature.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/movespeedtech/movespeed-2-in-1-cold-touch-cooling-fan-and-power-bank/

While this won't help entirely tackle heat exhaustion, this spot cooling tech can certainly provide some relief in unusually hot weather.

The fan includes a 1–100 stepless wind control to easily set its speed. It measures just 5.5 in (140 mm) tall and weighs a pocketable 9 oz (260 g), so it's perfect for bringing along to run errands, hike, or explore travel destinations.

The cool-touch plate provides relief in a pinch with spot cooling
The cool-touch plate provides relief in a pinch with spot cooling

Now, you can actually get smaller and more powerful fans than this. But the ChillVolt has another ace up its sleeve: its 10,000-mAh battery can top off your other gadgets at up to 20 W with a built-in Type-C cable. That negates the need to carry a separate power bank, and helps the fan earn its keep in your EDC kit.

Movespeed is currently crowdfunding the ChillVolt on Kickstarter, where it's available at a discount from its expected MSRP. You can get one for as little as US$45.99, down from $70.79.

The device doubles up as a 20W power bank with a built-in cable, so you don't need to carry anything else to keep your phone topped off
The device doubles up as a 20-W power bank with a built-in cable, so you don't need to carry anything else to keep your phone topped off

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Movespeed has previously launched and shipped five other tech products on Kickstarter, and retails a range of accessories (like power banks and SSD enclosures) via its online store.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in August, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

Consumer TechEDCCoolingBatteryTravelOutdoors and CampingKickstarter
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Commodore Callback 8020 pairs a Y2K-inspired flip-phone design with five throwback colorways and a satisfying snap-shut closure built to mark a deliberate end to your screen time
Consumer Tech
Going retro: Commodore strips the smartphone back to essentials
The reborn Commodore brand has broken into the phone industry with the Callback 8020, a retro flip phone that runs 99% of Android apps through privacy-focused Sailfish OS while blocking social media and browsers for a calmer digital life.
Sony's Reon Pocket Pro Plus is now more efficient at personal cooling and warming, and sits more securely on your neck compared to the last model
Wearables
Sony's wearable 'air conditioner' gets better fit and stronger cooling
If you're always too cold at the office or run hot in general, Sony might have something for you. Its Reon Pocket Pro Plus promises to raise or lower your skin temperature by several degrees and make your day a bit more bearable.
Apex engineering will now shape Quantum Systems' new interceptor drones
Drones
Apex Recordhunter becomes the world's fastest electric drone
A German electric drone recently hit 699 km/h, an unofficial speed world record. Its maker, Quantum Systems, says the engineering will feed its own interceptor program, built alongside Ukraine's WIY Drones, aimed at stopping Russian attacks.
A single motor spins the propeller one way, making the whole body spin the other way - which render the drone almost invisible to the human eye in flight
Drones
Tiny drone hits invisible mode by twisting faster than eye can detect
Engineers have built a drone that vanishes without camouflage or transparent panels. Its trick is spinning so fast that your eyes simply give up trying to focus, a stealth edge that could turn surveillance into something almost invisible.
The dAS10 inflatable-wing drone, lookin' puffy
Drones
Fixed-wing drone looks like Baymax from Big Hero 6 and flies 10+ hours
French firm Celeste Ecoflyers’ inflatable dAS10 aims to inspect energy grids, pipelines, and maritime security. As a new class of flat-storage deflatable, long-range aircraft, the vehicle will support logistics at a fraction of legacy aircraft costs.
Swap Arcade folds down to cabinet form (inset) in a matter of seconds
Games
Full-size arcade gaming system folds into a cabinet when not in use
Swap Arcade is a full-sized arcade machine with hundreds of games that can fold into a classic wooden cabinet when not in use. This nostalgic product may appeal to those who grew up playing arcades, and it is now available on Kickstarter.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!