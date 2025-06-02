Wireless ultrasonic NeoBlade promises smoother slicing for crafty cutting

Makers, tinkerers, modelers and crafters looking for an edge that smoothly cuts through a range of materials like they're all butter might find the NeoBlade of interest – which is claimed to be the world's most compact wireless ultrasonic cutter.

The NeoBlade from Hong Kong's Hozo Design has been developed to make slicing into a wide range of materials – from 3D-printed models in PLA to carbon fiber and printed circuit boards to carbon fiber and plywood – a whole lot easier.

Like the Hanboost C1 we covered last year, the business end of this wireless cutter vibrates 40,000 times per second, "creating micro-cuts that let you slice through materials like a hot knife through butter." The tool is held like a chunky Sharpie, with the index finger resting on a button that can be switched between a press-and-hold precision mode for detailing and trimming work or a continuous mode for chiseling and carving.

The NeoBlade's business end vibrates at 40 kHz for smooth cutting, slicing and carving Hozo Design

The NeoBlade can automatically adjust the power output – up to 40 watts – to suit different materials, and twin LED lights illuminate the cutting area for precision operation. The package also comes with six different blades for different tasks – a multi-purpose standard cutter with a 30-degree edge, a long blade for cutting through thicker materials, a chisel carver plus a mini chisel, a curved slicer, and a double-edger for detailing.

A nifty cap at the opposite end to the blade can be popped off to help with blade replacement, and features a screwdriver for securing a blade in place as well as a magnetic slot for keeping the sharp end away from delicate digits. A blade dispenser and collection unit can also be optioned in, as can a cutting mat made from a long-lasting nano material.

The design includes a built-in fan to keep the device from running hot, which is said to result in 35% lower heat at the blade than other ultrasonic cutters out there. This should made for a cleaner cut, which will be particularly useful when performing delicate touch-ups to 3D-printed models.

The NeoBlade can be used with various materials Hozo Design

The NeoBlade tips the scales at 4.4 oz (124 g) sans battery, or 6.4 oz with the battery locked in place. The battery is mounted to the body and then twisted – one notch to engage a child lock and ensure your youngster doesn't accidentally engage the powerful cutting machine, and another twist to engage battery power.

A USB charging port is included on the device body, though a TurboDock can be had so you can have an optional spare charging while you work, and then hotswap as you go. The dock features one bay for charging in the device and another for a spare battery, with the company saying that users can look forward to a full top-up in just 30 minutes.

The NeoBlade measures 8.9 x 2.1 x 1.2 in (228 x 55 x 33 mm), and is currently the subject of a Kickstarter funding campaign. As of writing, pledges start at US$99 for just the device itself and some blades. If you want a battery/dock combo included you'll need to raise your pledge to $149.

Crowdfunding campaigns always have an element of risk, but this is Hozo Design's ninth Kickstarter while also operating an online store. If all goes to plan with this latest already funded project, shipping is estimated to start from August. The video below has more.

NeoBlade: Wireless Ultrasonic Cutter for Evolved Makers

Source: Hozo Design