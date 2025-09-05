Genius screenless phone lets young kids DM parents and friends safely

This might just be the best phone I've seen for young children. It brings all the simplicity and ease of use of a walkie-talkie, and entirely skips the bothers of apps and screens.

The Messenger, from London-based outfit Karri, is meant to help kids aged 5-13 become more independent, while giving their parents peace of mind. It's designed entirely around voice messaging, so you can chat with your child one-on-one, or connect them with other family members in a group conversation.

This is actually the company's second-generation Messenger with an improved design over the first from 2023. It features a dot matrix display, a speaker, and most importantly, a "slide to talk" button in the center. Slide it down to listen to a voice message you've just received, slide up and hold to record a reply, and short slide up to send it off.

Sending and listening to messages with the Messenger is as easy as sliding the talk button Pentagram

That's it. The minimization of controls and the straightforward interface are really clever, and the overall look should make kids across the prescribed age range feel comfortable carrying it around.

The second-gen Messenger's updated design should broaden its appeal to tweens Pentagram

Karri raised a couple of million pounds in funding last October to develop this model, and put it to good use by roping in legendary agency Pentagram for its industrial design inputs. The version you're looking at is the result of several iterations of prototypes, refined through testing with families to focus on only the most essential functions.

Creative agency Pentagram knocked it out of the park with the Messenger's playful industrial design Pentagram

The Messenger uses a data-only SIM and doesn't come with a phone number. It only works with a paired mobile app on a parent's phone, and that means you don't have to worry about strangers contacting your kids through the Messenger.

The Messenger pairs with a mobile app to send and receive messages, see your childs location, set geofences, and initiate group chats Karri

That companion app on iOS and Android lets you securely send encrypted voice messages, check the Messenger's battery level, locate them on a map using the device's onboard GPS, and set geofences so you receive alerts if your child wanders outside designated areas. You can also initiate group chats to allow other family members to send in voice messages.

The other buttons on the device's friendly face control volume, and switch between different chats. There's also a lock switch to prevent accidental button presses, a mute button and vibration alerts, a flashlight, and a lanyard loophole.

Okay, this actually looks like a gadget I'd happily pick over any dumbphone Pentagram

You can also send messages between Messengers and put out an SOS. Add-on cases enable contactless payments via NFC, and you can also expect voice control, navigation, and other features in the near future. The IPX67 waterproof device weighs just over 4 oz (120 g), and can last up to four days on a full charge.

The second-gen Messenger is listed at £90 (US$121), and is slated to ship this Christmas. Pre-orders are currently marked down on Karri's site to just £50 ($67), and membership plans start as low as £1.79 ($2.40) a month for UK-only use on a 2-year contract. Pricier plans unlock worldwide use, more chat channels, and messaging between Karri devices.

The Messenger handily includes a flashlight, a mute switch, and vibration alerts Karri

That's a pretty neat way to ditch screens without going totally off the grid. Find out more on Karri's site.