Crowd-pleasing portable keyboard and screen gets major resolution boost

Last year, the travel-ready KeyGo screen and keyboard combo blasted through its Kickstarter campaign to raise more than 145 times its initial goal. Now KeyGo is back with a few upgrades that might make you consider pledging if you missed out last time.

If you're used to working on a dual-monitor set-up at home, you know just how constrictive a laptop screen and keyboard can feel when you head out into the cramped environs of coffee shops or kitchen tables in Airbnb apartments. Yet traveling with an extra screen and/or keyboard is often impractical because of the bulk they can add to a backpack or briefcase.

In 2025, makers from Hong Kong seem to have hit the sweet spot between travel peripherals and portability, combining a full-sized keyboard and a half-sized screen in a foldable slim form factor. Their campaign for KeyGo sought to raise HK$10,000 (about US$1,280). Instead, it brought in a whopping HK$1,451,237 (about US$185,000). And based on the reviews of the KeyGo that came pouring in after the device shipped, backers were duly impressed with the product, especially praising its build quality and functionality.

The KeyGo Gen2 has a fully interactive touch screen KeyGo

Now, the KeyGo Gen2 is here, smashing past its US$3,838 goal and currently sitting at over US$300,000 in pledges. So what's different?

Primarily, the screen. It has seen a slight bump up in size from 12.8" to 13", and a big increase in resolution, going from 1,920 x 720 pixels in the previous model to 4K (3,840 x 2,160) in the Gen2. It still remains a touch screen, which means that it adds that functionality to any setup lacking it, and the device is still plug-and-play compatible with a range of devices running macOS, Windows, Android, and Linux. All it takes is a USB-C cable to power and use the device.

The new model also builds in stereo speakers that were absent from the original, and the makers say they have reduced the key travel on the keyboard by 1 mm, meaning that the keys rebound faster and create a more responsive typing experience.

As with the previous model, the keyboard gets flashy thanks to backlighting that can be set to glow in a steady color, wave through a range of colors, or "breathe" with a pulsing light.

Built-in speakers now add sound functionality to the device KeyGo

Spec-wise, the new KeyGo is pretty much identical to the previous one, which means that it measures 325 mm long by 143 mm wide by 19 mm thick when closed (12.8 x 5.6 x .75 in), although it does come in a little heavier at 1 kg (35 oz) versus the original weight of 800 g (301 oz). The aluminum body adds a premium feel to the device that the original model's backers seemed delighted with.

And speaking of backers, if you want to get in on this round of the KeyGo, there are still slots available for US$299, which represents a 55% discount off the eventual retail price. That's about US$50 more than the first gen model, but you do get a sharper screen and speakers this time around.

Normally we would tell you to use cautious common sense when backing any crowd-funded campaign, but based on KeyGo's history and the positive reviews the last campaign got, you should be just fine pledging your cash to this one.

