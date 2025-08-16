Portable smart projector with gimbal stand covers all the angles

China's Wanbo has officially launched the Vali 1, a portable Full HD smart projector with an integrated gimbal stand that outshines its peers for "best-in-class sound and vision performance."

Shenzhen-based smart projector outfit Wanbo was established in 2016, and released its first DLP model the following year. The company now has a bunch of wallet-friendly projectors in its lineup, including the Vali 1 – which was revealed earlier this year, and is now officially on sale globally.

Wanbo describes this model as being portable, but it lacks a built-in battery so users will need to factor in a wall outlet when deciding on placement. It weighs in at 2.8 kg (6.17 lb), and shapes up to 254 x 188.8 x 227.6-mm dimensions (100 x 74 x 89.6 in) – so isn't quite as easy to manage as, say, Dangbei's Freedo but should still be a fairly painless heft.

The Vali 1 put out 900 lumens and 1080p visuals at up to 130 diagonal inches Wanbo

Like the Freedo, the Vali 1 sits on its own gimbal stand that not only pivots over 200 degrees for flexible picture positioning, but also hosts the power port so that cabling isn't hanging awkwardly from the back of the main unit during streaming operation. Sadly, the same can't be said for HDMI and USB connections, which Wanbo has plonked at the top rear of the projector unit – a missed opportunity there perhaps.

The LED light source and LCD projection engine with a three-element glass lens make for 900 ANSI lumens of brightness and native 1080p visuals. The company claims that users will be able to enjoy "cinema-quality visuals during the day." But realistically, that brightness output will see this model limited to after-dark watch parties or shadowy nooks if you want to avoid washout. That said, it is a lot more capable than others in the portable space – including Yaber's T2 Plus GTV, Dangbei's N2 and the M1 Max from ViewSonic.

It features a throw ratio of 1.35:1 for visuals between 40 and 130 inches, which means the unit will need to be more than 12 ft (3.9 m) away from a vertical viewing surface to produce that big rectangle. The Vali 1 is also designed to make setup a breeze courtesy of autofocus, auto keystone correction, screen alignment and image resizing to avoid obstacles. Contrast comes in at 3,000:1, but HDR content is not supported.

The Vali 1 features an integrated gimbal stand for 200 degrees of positioning ease, with help from auto adjustment algorithms Wanbo

This smart projector runs Android TV 11, which allows access to entertainment apps like certified Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and YouTube over dual-band Wi-Fi, as well as potentially thousands of apps via the Google Play store. Voice search and control are available too, along with Chromecast screen mirroring. And if you're constantly misplacing the remote, you'll doubtless find the slot space in the gimbal base handy for safely stowing the remote between uses.

The Vali 1 rocks a 12-watt full-range sound system with a 500cc sound chamber for the promise of "clear, immersive and high-quality audio," plus there's a headphone jack for private screenings. A low-latency gaming mode is said to cater for high-refresh responsive gameplay, though input lag figures haven't been shared. Astro animations and tranquil scenes can help set the mood in the room via an Artistic Ambient Wall feature. And the unit sports a large cooling fan that's been optimized for quiet operation, which can get as low as 28 dB/m.

It's available now for US$319 directly from Wanbo, though it's also on sale through Amazon and others.

