Slim, "podular" 10-in-1 multitool packs like a pen, works much harder

In a sharp break from the traditional pocket knife-like flipper or more modern pry bar forms, the all-new Pockitrod from Australia's Converge Multitools takes on a slimmer pen-like form. But instead of a single body, the shaft actually comprises a series of tiny pods, each of which brings a new function to the table. Install whichever you need at the business end, and get to work slicing, lighting, driving and more.

We suppose even more than a writing pen, the fully equipped Pockitrod looks like a pen flashlight. And it is ... its front end cap houses a small 10-lumen LED flashlight optimized for shining light in tight, dark spaces. In fact, the flashlight module removes as a much smaller cylinder, complete with a magnetic base that can attach to a metal surface to serve as a work light. It can also attach to the metal Pockitrod body to clip on a shirt pocket, hat brim or belt for hands-free use.

The flashlight comes powered by three replaceable LR41 button batteries, offering up to 12 hours of runtime.

The flashlight breaks off into a mini light and includes a magnetic base for use as a wearable or work light Converge Multitools

Honestly, that versatile pen light function would have us considering buying a Pockitrod on its own, but Converge uses that as a mere starting point. It then secures on a series of tips to raise the Pockitrod up to full multitool status. functions. Additional pods include a box cutter with swappable/replaceable blade, a 1/4-in hex bit holder with removable #2 Phillips bit, a mini 1/4-in hex bit holder with removable SL3 slotted driver, a small precision Phillips bit driver, a replaceable ink-less graphite writing tip, and a touchscreen stylus.

The Pockit "rod" is actually a series of tiny tool pods Converge Multitools

Converge adds a second magnetic end at the very top of the Pockitrod for more versatility in usage and storage, also good for cleaning or collecting small metal items like screws and washers. It also adds in a pocket clip and a ruler with laser-etched markings along the side, further adding to the overall utility. The hex bit holders can be used with other 1/4-in hex bits, adding flexibility and more functionality.

The upper Pockitrod body and module housings are made from 6061-T4 aluminum with an anti-corrosive anodized finish. The main upper body segment with ruler and pocket clip and a few modules feature a hexagonal design for solid grip and roll prevention, while the round modules are knurled for non-slip grip. O-rings secure each module in place and prevent any rattling or loosening.

Tiny tool modules give the sleek, lightweight Pockitrod a full multitool's worth of functions Converge Multitools

The fully equipped Pockitrod measures 6.7 inches (17 cm) long and weighs in at 1.8 oz (50g). It measures about half an inch (12 mm) in diameter, not including the pocket clip, making for a very slim package that's easy to carry on its own or in conjunction with a traditional multitool or two for heightened preparedness.

Converge is raising money on Kickstarter in an effort to bring the Pockitrod to market. A pledge of AU$165 (approx. US$115) will get you a full Pockitrod, along with a keychain designed to carry some modules. Split off the modules you don't use as often onto the keychain and enjoy an even lighter, more compact tool.

The all-new Pockitrod sizes in like a pen but packs a full boat of interconnected tool modules Converge Multitools

The pricing seems a little too high to us, given that you can find a number of multitools and Swiss Army knives from top brands like Leatherman and Victorinox at that price or less, but we clearly don't shop multitools the way the Internet does. The Pockitrod is already nearing four times its Kickstarter campaign goal with a total over $18,000. The campaign has 27 days left to go, and should everything move according to plan, the first backer deliveries will begin in July.

Source: Converge Multitools