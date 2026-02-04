© 2026 New Atlas
Knives and Multitools

Thumb-sized EDC knife sports a stunning Damascus steel blade

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
February 04, 2026
Thumb-sized EDC knife sports a stunning Damascus steel blade
The S1 knife features a gorgeously patterned Damascus steel blade that promises exceptional toughness and resistance to chipping
The S1 knife features a gorgeously patterned Damascus steel blade that promises exceptional toughness and resistance to chipping
View 5 Images
The S1 knife features a gorgeously patterned Damascus steel blade that promises exceptional toughness and resistance to chipping
1/5
The S1 knife features a gorgeously patterned Damascus steel blade that promises exceptional toughness and resistance to chipping
The aluminum-alloy frame features a luminous carbon fiber inlay that makes it easy to spot in the dark
2/5
The aluminum-alloy frame features a luminous carbon fiber inlay that makes it easy to spot in the dark
The knife also features a pry bar that can open cans and serves as an emergency screwdriver
3/5
The knife also features a pry bar that can open cans and serves as an emergency screwdriver
The S1 can be had with either a Damascus steel blade (top) or a 420 stainless steel blade (bottom)
4/5
The S1 can be had with either a Damascus steel blade (top) or a 420 stainless steel blade (bottom)
The S1 weighs less than an ounce and is small enough to hook onto a keychain
5/5
The S1 weighs less than an ounce and is small enough to hook onto a keychain
View gallery - 5 images

Although this pocket knife securely hides its blade when not in use, you'll likely find yourself unfolding it just to get another glimpse of the beautiful 67-layer Damascus steel it's made from.

The S1 knife's blade looks exquisite with its 'flowing water' pattern revealing its multi-layer internal structure – and no two blades look identical.

EDC brand Orioners says this material is remarkably tough, and resists corrosion and chipping, so you can expect it to last you a long time. What's more, its edge is precision-ground to deliver clean cuts on everything from paper and packages to paracord and fabrics.

The aluminum-alloy frame features a luminous carbon fiber inlay that makes it easy to spot in the dark
The aluminum-alloy frame features a luminous carbon fiber inlay that makes it easy to spot in the dark

The S1's liner lock ensures the knife stays open when you're using it, and securely folds the blade shut until you need it again.

Orioners S1: Damascus/Steel Keychain Knife with Pry Bar

It's not a one-trick pony: the tool features a compact pry bar for opening stubborn lids, and also serving as a basic screwdriver in a pinch.

The knife also features a pry bar that can open cans and serves as an emergency screwdriver
The knife also features a pry bar that can open cans and serves as an emergency screwdriver

Weighing just under an ounce (28 g) and measuring 4.25 in (108 mm) in length, the S1 is easily pocketable, and can go on a keychain too. The sturdy aluminum-alloy frame features a special carbon-fiber inlay that glows in the dark after being exposed to sunlight, making it easy to spot among your gear.

The S1 weighs less than an ounce and is small enough to hook onto a keychain
The S1 weighs less than an ounce and is small enough to hook onto a keychain

Orioners is crowdfunding the S1 on Kickstarter, where you can pre-order it at a discount. The Damascus-steel version is available at US$29, down from its expected retail price of $45. You can also opt for a 420-stainless-steel version with the same form factor at a lower price of $19, down from $29.

The S1 can be had with either a Damascus steel blade (top) or a 420 stainless steel blade (bottom)
The S1 can be had with either a Damascus steel blade (top) or a 420 stainless steel blade (bottom)

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Orioners has previously launched and shipped multiple knives and other EDC products on Kickstarter, and details the S1's design and machining processes on its campaign page. If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in May.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Knives and MultitoolsEDCKnifeCampingKickstarter
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!