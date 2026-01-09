This sleek fidget slider hides a useful pocket knife – and it comes in titanium

Fidget toys are great for relieving anxiety and helping you find your focus – and this new one we came across also happens to be a practical tool, indoors and out.

The DeckShiv from Hong Kong-based EDC brand ActMax combines a deck-style fidget slider with a compact knife that uses replaceable blades, in a discreet build that's small enough to fit on a keychain.

Measuring just 2.64 x 1.14 x 0.4 in (67 x 29 x 12 mm) and weighing only around 3 oz (91 g), this slider can easily go in your pocket, clip on to your gear or belt loop, or hang off a lanyard.

This tiny slider comes with a removable pocket clip, as well as a keyhole for a keychain or lanyard ActMax

It's designed to offer a satisfying and calming shuffling motion, guided by a strong magnet and a seamless sliding track on the inside. That should deliver resistance as you slide it in and out, and the anti-slip texture on the front where your thumb rests will help you grip it confidently.

DeckShiv — A Magnetic Fidget Slider Utility Knife

The tough SK5 steel blade is housed in a brass carrier that's been chosen for smooth operation and reduced wear and tear. There's also a carbon fiber sheet inside the sliding track for maintaining fluid, consistent movement. The construction prevents the blade from rattling around inside, too. ActMax says it's worked on the overall design and internals to ensure the knife feels balanced and comfortable in the hand.

The DeckShiv is built to deliver smooth, fluid motion – both as a fidget slider and an EDC knife ActMax

Both the brass blade holder and internal magnets hold the blade securely in place when not in use, so you don't have to worry about it slipping out until you intentionally slide the knife open. Once you've whipped it out, you'll be able to slice through leather, carpet, paper, and fabrics, and of course, use it to open packages. The blade itself is a standard one which can be swapped out with easily available replacements.

The DeckShiv gets a removable pocket clip, a keyhole for a keychain or lanyard, and a slot for a luminous vial to help you find it in the dark. It comes in three finishes at different price points: lightweight translucent PEI, durable aluminum alloy, and rugged, corrosion-resistant titanium.

The pocket knife should make light work of slicing through paper, fabrics, and leather – and you can easily replace the blade when needed ActMax

This slider is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, where it's heavily discounted from its expected MSRP. The aluminum variant that's set to retail at US$55 can be had for $39; the PEI comes in at $45 (down from $65), and the titanium one is listed at $69, down from $99.

For an additional fee, you can get the metal DeckShivs in matte black, or have the titanium one engraved. There are also add-ons on offer, including a tritium tube that doesn't need to be charged, a cheaper glass luminous tube, replacement blades, and a quick release keychain.

The DeckShiv comes in aluminum alloy, translucent PEI, and titanium finishes – and the metal ones can also be had in matte black ActMax

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, ActMax has previously launched and shipped other EDC products on Kickstarter, and details the DeckShiv's design and development on its campaign page. This one's blown past its funding goal with more than 1,100 backers on board.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to be sent out in June 2026, and delivery is free worldwide.

Find the DeckShiv over on Kickstarter.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.