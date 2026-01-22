Stealthy EDC pry bar packs more tools than meet the eye

You're looking at what seems to be a neat little pry bar – but it surprisingly fits several more handy tools into its compact titanium build. The K-01 from EDC brand Lair features said pry bar, a bottle opener, a folding knife, a ruler, and an adjustable wrench. It can also work as a screwdriver, and hang off a backpack strap, belt loop, or lanyard.

The pry bar is part of the body, so it should deliver the leverage you need for stubborn lids and nails, and old flooring and tiles.

K-01 Titanium EDC Pry bar with Knife, Wrench and Opener

The knife, meanwhile is good for everything from opening packages to cutting rope and zip ties. Lair says the K-01's design makes the small blade more effective by providing you with a comfortable, secure grip. Plus, the blades are easily replaceable when you need a sharp edge.

The folding knife can handily cut through fabric, paper, and more – and uses replaceable utility blades Lair

The threaded rod allows you to adjust the wrench to tackle nuts from M2.5 to M6; this tool can also hold 1/4-inch and 1-6 inch driver bits so you can work on everything from your laptop to your bicycle.

You can adjust the wrench to handle nuts, and also use a range of screwdriver bits Lair

You'll also find a 2-inch ruler, a 10-mm caliper, and slots to hold two luminous vials to make it easy to spot in the dark. Plus, a SIM card eject pin fits discreetly into the side panel.

That's a whole lot of functionality in a small package. In fact, at just 4 in (103 mm) in length and weighing only 1.6 oz (44.5 g) thanks to the use of strong and light grade 5 titanium , it'll hardly take up any room in your kit.

Grade 5 titanium makes for a durable yet lightweight build Lair

Lair is crowdfunding the K-01 over on Kickstarter, where it's discounted from its expected US$119 retail price down to $65. That includes 10 replacement utility knife blades. You can also optionally add on glowing tritium tubes, a bead chain, and a handsome leather case.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. That said, Lair has previously launched and shipped two other EDC products on Kickstarter, and sells a wide range of its other knives, flashlights, and other gear via its online store.

The K-01's design allows for it to hang from a lanyard, backpack strap, belt loop, or keyring Lair

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in March 2026, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.