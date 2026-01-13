Multi-functional titanium lighter packs a compass, watch, and magnifier

Even if you don't smoke, a lighter is certainly a handy tool for starting campfires – and if you're carrying one anyway, why not carry some extra functions with it? That's where the Polar lighter comes in, as it packs a compass and mirror along with an optional capsule, watch and loupe.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Polar is made by Hong Kong gear company EckDesign, which previously brought us a sort of similar device known as the Loki-Nav.

In its basic configuration, the Polar lighter is claimed to weigh 219 g (7.7 oz) in brass (pictured) and 125 g (4.4 oz) in titanium EckDesign

At the heart of the Polar is the lighter itself, which is machined from a solid block of the buyer's choice of titanium or brass. It holds up to 5 ml of fuel, and thanks to its fully sealed design which minimizes evaporation, should reportedly last up to 20 days before requiring a refill – obviously though, that figure depends very much on usage.

The basic version of the Polar features a removable disc-shaped mirror on its inside surface, along with a hinged liquid-filled compass that folds out from the lighter body and tilts to whatever angle is needed.

The Polar lighter alongside its capsule, watch and loupe modules EckDesign

Optional extras include a waterproof capsule for storing items such as pills; an analog watch; and a loupe (aka magnifying glass). It should be noted that each of these modules is swapped into the space occupied by the compass by removing and reinstalling a couple of screws, so only a single module can be in place at one time.

Assuming the Polar lighter's Kickstarter is successful, a pledge of US$79 will get you a basic one in brass (planned retail $155), $99 will get you one in stonewashed titanium (retail $179), and $119 will score you one in black-coated titanium (retail $199).

The capsule, watch and loupe modules are an extra $32, $25 and $27, respectively, or they can be purchased as a bundle for $79.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

