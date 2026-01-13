© 2026 New Atlas
Multi-functional titanium lighter packs a compass, watch, and magnifier

By Ben Coxworth
January 13, 2026
Multi-functional titanium lighter packs a compass, watch, and magnifier
The Polar lighter is presently on Kickstarter
The Polar lighter alongside its capsule, watch and loupe modules
The compass can be tilted relative to the lighter body
The mirror could be used to signal for help if lost in the wilderness – or for checking your makeup
The Polar in black titanium
In its basic configuration, the Polar lighter is claimed to weigh 219 g (7.7 oz) in brass (pictured) and 125 g (4.4 oz) in titanium
Even if you don't smoke, a lighter is certainly a handy tool for starting campfires – and if you're carrying one anyway, why not carry some extra functions with it? That's where the Polar lighter comes in, as it packs a compass and mirror along with an optional capsule, watch and loupe.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Polar is made by Hong Kong gear company EckDesign, which previously brought us a sort of similar device known as the Loki-Nav.

At the heart of the Polar is the lighter itself, which is machined from a solid block of the buyer's choice of titanium or brass. It holds up to 5 ml of fuel, and thanks to its fully sealed design which minimizes evaporation, should reportedly last up to 20 days before requiring a refill – obviously though, that figure depends very much on usage.

The basic version of the Polar features a removable disc-shaped mirror on its inside surface, along with a hinged liquid-filled compass that folds out from the lighter body and tilts to whatever angle is needed.

Optional extras include a waterproof capsule for storing items such as pills; an analog watch; and a loupe (aka magnifying glass). It should be noted that each of these modules is swapped into the space occupied by the compass by removing and reinstalling a couple of screws, so only a single module can be in place at one time.

Assuming the Polar lighter's Kickstarter is successful, a pledge of US$79 will get you a basic one in brass (planned retail $155), $99 will get you one in stonewashed titanium (retail $179), and $119 will score you one in black-coated titanium (retail $199).

The capsule, watch and loupe modules are an extra $32, $25 and $27, respectively, or they can be purchased as a bundle for $79.

Source: Kickstarter

