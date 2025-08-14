Cutting, screw-driving multitool packs eight functions into a pocketable package

While there may indeed be a plethora of multitools on Kickstarter, many are either too small to use easily or too big to just toss in a pocket. The NexTool strikes a good balance, stuffing eight functions into a right-sized titanium body.

First of all, just to avoid any confusion … the NexTool is made by Chinese company TiMav, not by the reportedly unrelated Nextool company. The gadget measures 80 mm long by 26 mm wide by 14 mm thick (3.15 by 1 by 0.57 in) when folded up, and is claimed to tip the scales at 112 g (3.95 oz).

One of the NexTools' handiest features is its fold-out quarter-inch bit driver, which retains one of two included bits in its magnetic socket. The second bit is stashed in a magnetic storage slot directly below that socket. And yes, users can swap in their own third-party bits if desired.

The NexTool, all closed down TiMav

There's also a fold-out serrated blade for sawing tasks, along with a fold-out knife that accepts nine common types of replaceable scalpel blades. Replacing a blade reportedly takes just five seconds, and requires no tools.

A fourth fold-out appendage combines a dual-grade file, bottle opener, and flathead screwdriver. Rounding out the tool package is a hard ceramic stud on top of the NexTool, designed for breaking automotive glass in emergencies.

Front and back views of the NexTool TiMav

A clip on the back of the multitool allows it to be clipped to a pocket or belt, and a lanyard hole allows it to be hung around a neck.

Assuming the NexTool reaches production, a pledge of US$89 will get you one – the planned retail price is $147.

Source: Kickstarter

