This heavy-duty carabiner packs 7 more tools for your next expedition into the wild

When you're hiking or camping in the woods, a carabiner's great to have on hand for making your gear more accessible and securing items together. This rugged new one from Hong Kong-based brand Pivot X goes several steps further by cramming in a bunch of useful tools into its sturdy frame – including a knife, a hex wrench, and even a little flashlight.

The Pivot X Clip is milled from a single block of hard corrosion-resistant 420 stainless steel for a strong build, and sandblasted to provide a non-slip grip. It's 4.6 in long (118 mm) and 1.65 in wide (42 mm), and weighs 5.3 oz (150 g), and features a spring-action gate that's easy to operate with one hand.

The design cleverly hides the carabiner's various tools. You've got a folding stainless steel knife, a dual-sided saw, and a neat multi-tool. The lattermost includes a bottle opener, a can opener, a hex wrench for 4-mm, 5-mm, and 7-mm bolts.

At the top of the loop, you'll find a tungsten glass breaker for smashing windows in an emergency. Lastly, there's a small 20-lumen flashlight that turns on with a twist action, and it can be detached from the carabiner to stick to any magnetic surface.

The Clip handily includes a twist-on flashlight which can magnetically attach to other surfaces

All that comes together in a sleek design in matte black. The combination of tools makes it a good choice for both your outdoor kit and EDC carry.

Pivot X says the Clip will retail for US$59, but it's currently discounted to $39 for early birds on its Kickstarter page, with free shipping worldwide. That price will go up by a few dollars over the next few days.

The Clip's durable build is meant to handle heavy loads

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. That said, Pivot X has previously launched and shipped two other EDC tools on the platform, and it's detailed the carabiner's design and production process on the campaign page. It's also partnering with the same manufacturer it worked with on its previous products.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship globally in March 2026. Find the Pivot X Clip over on Kickstarter.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.