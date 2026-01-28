Rugged lighter-sized flashlight lasts a full day – and is also an actual lighter

Options in the world of flashlights for outdoorspeople are plentiful, but this one caught my eye with its unique build and handy features. For starters, the HG02 from EDC brand TerraBeast is a blocky, pocket-sized flashlight made from a corrosion- and rust-proof aluminum alloy. It's small and light enough to hook on to a keychain, and can also clip on to pockets and backpack straps.

The main light comes from a 6500K bright white LED, which can cycle through multiple brightness modes, SOS mode, and a strobe. In super bright mode, it beams a full 500 lumens across a distance of 345 ft (105 m).

The 6500K main light cycles through multiple power modes, a strobe, and SOS mode TerraBeast

You've also got UV, red, green, and blue lights, for scouting in the dark, checking your gear, and discreetly warning companions nearby.

Flashlight HG02: Compact, Durable, Lighter for Outdoor Use

There's also a built-in lighter that's great for starting fires in an instant – without the need for additional tools. That'll certainly come in handy when you're setting up camp in the wilderness.

This flashlight doubles as a lighter, and its 500-mAh battery can be recharged via a USB-C port TerraBeast

The HG02 packs a 500-mAh battery that charges over USB-C. It's IP65 rated for water resistance, so it should be fine getting splashed and rained on. Lastly, the clip on the rear is magnetic, so you can easily attach it to metallic surfaces when you're working on vehicle repairs and projects around the house.

The magnetic rear panel helps attach the flashlight to metallic surfaces to free up your hands and get to work TerraBeast

While it's expected to retail at US$99, the HG02 is discounted to $69 while it's being crowdfunded on Kickstarter. All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Hong Kong-based TerraBeast has previously launched and shipped two other flashlights on Kickstarter, and details the HG02's design and development process on its campaign page.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in April 2026, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Source Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.