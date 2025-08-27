7-in-1 modular multitool sprouts three extra functions via swappable cores

In order to stay small, many multitools forgo certain functions for others. The SwitchDisc takes a different approach, with three separate "cores" that can be swapped in and out of the seven-function main body as the situation dictates.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the SwitchDisc is made by outdoor gear company EyeQ.

Its main body is machined from a single block of Grade 5 titanium, and incorporates tools such as an adjustable wrench that opens to a maximum width of 16 mm (0.62 in); a tungsten-carbide window-breaking stud; a quarter-inch screwdriver bit holder (but no bit storage); a 4-cm (1.57-in) dual-scale ruler; a bottle opener; plus a combination pry bar and nail puller.

There's also a hole for a lanyard or keyring, along with two slots for optional vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium.

The SwitchDisc measures 91 mm long by 25 mm wide by 10 mm thick (3.59 by 0.98 by 0.39 in) EyeQ

In the middle of the multitool is a big hole, which is where the disc-shaped cores go. Each one magnetically snaps into place, and is secured with a retaining ring that screws in overtop of it. The whole process is claimed to take just a few seconds.

The cores consist of a liquid-filled compass, a thermometer (Celsius only), and a 4X magnifying loupe – the latter can also be used to start fires by concentrating sunlight. All three are IPX8 waterproof, meaning they can withstand being submerged deeper than 1 meter (3.3 ft). The compass and thermometer additionally feature luminous markings.

According to the designers, the whole rig (with one core in place) tips the scales at 54 g (1.9 oz).

The thermometer and compass cores feature luminous markings EyeQ

Assuming the SwitchDisc reaches production, a pledge of US$55 will get you one with all three cores included. The planned retail price is $92. Along with the tritium vials, other optional extras include a titanium quick-release keyring and a 20-piece alloy steel bit set. You can see the SwitchDisc in action, in the video below.

And if you like the idea of having all three cores in a multitool at the same time – albeit one with fewer additional functions – check out the Ti-Scout.

SwitchDisc: Titanium Pocket Tool for Everyday Carry

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

