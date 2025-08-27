© 2025 New Atlas
7-in-1 modular multitool sprouts three extra functions via swappable cores

By Ben Coxworth
August 27, 2025
7-in-1 modular multitool sprouts three extra functions via swappable cores
The SwitchDisc measures 91 mm long by 25 mm wide by 10 mm thick (3.59 by 0.98 by 0.39 in)
The loupe core in magnifying action
The SwitchDisc can be hung from a lanyard or keyring
The thermometer and compass cores feature luminous markings
In order to stay small, many multitools forgo certain functions for others. The SwitchDisc takes a different approach, with three separate "cores" that can be swapped in and out of the seven-function main body as the situation dictates.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the SwitchDisc is made by outdoor gear company EyeQ.

Its main body is machined from a single block of Grade 5 titanium, and incorporates tools such as an adjustable wrench that opens to a maximum width of 16 mm (0.62 in); a tungsten-carbide window-breaking stud; a quarter-inch screwdriver bit holder (but no bit storage); a 4-cm (1.57-in) dual-scale ruler; a bottle opener; plus a combination pry bar and nail puller.

There's also a hole for a lanyard or keyring, along with two slots for optional vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium.

The SwitchDisc measures 91 mm long by 25 mm wide by 10 mm thick (3.59 by 0.98 by 0.39 in)
In the middle of the multitool is a big hole, which is where the disc-shaped cores go. Each one magnetically snaps into place, and is secured with a retaining ring that screws in overtop of it. The whole process is claimed to take just a few seconds.

The cores consist of a liquid-filled compass, a thermometer (Celsius only), and a 4X magnifying loupe – the latter can also be used to start fires by concentrating sunlight. All three are IPX8 waterproof, meaning they can withstand being submerged deeper than 1 meter (3.3 ft). The compass and thermometer additionally feature luminous markings.

According to the designers, the whole rig (with one core in place) tips the scales at 54 g (1.9 oz).

Assuming the SwitchDisc reaches production, a pledge of US$55 will get you one with all three cores included. The planned retail price is $92. Along with the tritium vials, other optional extras include a titanium quick-release keyring and a 20-piece alloy steel bit set. You can see the SwitchDisc in action, in the video below.

And if you like the idea of having all three cores in a multitool at the same time – albeit one with fewer additional functions – check out the Ti-Scout.

SwitchDisc: Titanium Pocket Tool for Everyday Carry

Source: Kickstarter

