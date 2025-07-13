Triangular multitool uses two stacked plates to get eight jobs done

Most multitools are rectangular, but why should that one shape get to have all the fun? The Ti-Scout packs eight tools into a unique triangular form factor, which spreads the functionality across two stacked metal plates connected by a pivot point at one corner.

Measured top-to-bottom, side-to-side and front-to-back, the Ti-Scout measures 62 x 58 x 19 mm (2.4 x 2.3 x 0.7 inches) when folded up. And despite the "Ti" in its name, buyers can in fact choose between plate materials of titanium, brass or stainless steel.

The topmost plate incorporates a compass, round bubble level, round speedometer-like metric/imperial thermometer (watch the video below), and a magnetically-retained magnesium rod that can be pulled out and struck against rocks, etc. to start fires. There are also two slots for inserting optional vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium, to help find the multitool at night.

Ti-Scout——The most powerful triangle hardcore EDC companion

Twisting the top plate to one side reveals the underlying secondary plate, which houses a pry bar, magnifying glass (for examining tiny things or for starting fires) and bottle opener. There is in fact a third plate below this one, presumably for protecting the magnifying glass from scratches.

Along with the tritium vials, other optional extras include a titanium clasp for hanging the Ti-Scout on a belt or bag, plus a leather carrying case. It's also worth mentioning that the stainless steel pivot that connects the plates produces a satisfying ratcheting sound as it's in action.

The fire-starting magnesium rod is claimed to be good for about 10,000 strikes Ti-Scout

The Ti-Scout is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming everything works out, a pledge of US$59 will get you one in steel, with $69 required for brass and $89 for titanium. The planned retail prices are $119, $139 and $179, respectively.

And if you like the idea of a triangular multitool, you might want to also check out the successfully-crowdfunded Triangle tool.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

