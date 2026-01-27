Modular system adds extra functions to the Swiss Army Knife

Although there are a huge variety of modern multitools on the market, many people don't want to give up their good ol' Swiss Army Knife. The Versa58 system offers a compromise to those folks, as it adds extra functions to Swiss Army Knives via spring-loaded attachments.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, Versa58 is made by Las Vegas startup Keyport. The company previously brought us a slide-out tool that dispenses keys and other items with the flick of a thumb, and a modular multitool that allows users to pick and choose which tools to include.

But getting back to Versa58, here's how it works …

The user starts by popping the plastic panel(s) off of one or both sides of their existing 58-mm Swiss Army Knife, leaving all of its onboard tools in place. They then slide one of the machined aluminum or titanium Versa58 modules onto the exposed side of the knife, where an integrated steel spring mechanism on the module engages the mushroom-shaped brass rivets that previously held the panels in place.

Doing so causes the module to snap securely into place, until it's intentionally pulled off again. There are currently six modules to choose from.

The pocket-clip-equipped Clip Scale Module Keyport

These include one with a built-in pocket clip; one with a slot for carrying toothpicks, tweezers, or a fire-starting rod; one with an LED light module that can be set to three output modes; one with a refillable ballpoint pen; one with a USB-C 3.0 flash drive available in 64GB and 256GB capacities; and one with three neodymium magnets that allows the knife to be mounted on ferromagnetic surfaces.

The LED-equipped Pocket Flare Module Keyport

Others that are in the works include a Bluetooth locator module, an NFC module, a blade module, a key module, and a Bic lighter module.

It's additionally worth noting that because all of the modules also have built-in magnets, they can be stuck together and used as a standalone multitool without involving the Swiss Army Knife at all.

The ballpoint-pen-equipped Pen Module Keyport

Kickstarter pledges range from US$45 (25% off planned retail) for a set of three aluminum modules, up to $199 for a full set of six in titanium. Assuming everything works out, shipping should commence in August.

