The 2026 Harley Street Glide 3: Meet your personal amusement park ride

How’d you like to have a real, honest-to-hellness, smash my inside goop and smear me like red-meat porridge while I scream, amusement park ride in your garage?

All you have to do is buy a 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide 3, and there you have it. Your very own, rock-my-kiddie-memories-like-a-hurricane ride. You can even paint a scary clown face on it if you like.

No standing in line. No tickets to buy. No dirty carny putting his hands on you and stinking of whiskey. You don’t even have to know how to ride a motorcycle. Because the Street Glide 3 is not a motorcycle. It is a trike. No motorcycle-riding knowledge is required.

Never fear another dirt road ever. Slide the Glide Boris Mihailovic @ New Atlas

And it is luxurious. Well, as luxurious as something without a roof, doors, and air conditioning can get. So, while it ain’t no S-class Mercedes, it also ain’t no rusty, creaking, steel tub bolted to some questionably-welded old crane arm that goes up and down and ’round and ’round in some field.

The seats are heated. The handlebars are heated. You have a Rockford Fosgate sound system with 50 W per channel and four 6.5-inch speakers for yourself, while your passenger gets their own two speakers mounted on the Tour-Pak – and it all runs through Harley’s class-leading Skyline OS infotainment system.

There is also 2.3 cubic-feet (65 L) of luggage capacity available in the Super Glide 3’s Tour Pak and the boot/trunk. And that is more space than any two-wheeled Harley has.

If you need to carry more luggage than this, you need to buy a car Boris Mihailovic @ New Atlas

Obviously, a trike will weigh more than a bike. Just as obviously, the weight isn’t as big a deal on a trike as it is on a bike. The Street Glide 3 sits fully fueled at 1,255 lb (569 kg). Interestingly, the Milwaukee Eight 117-cubic-inch engine hauls this all along quite willingly, and it gets off the lights with quite startling verve. I was surprised. It’s far more lively than you would imagine.

On general principles, Harley trikes have also always been … um, kinda lively in their altogether unique what-passes-for-handling department.

Before Harley completely redesigned its trike suspension for 2026, the outcome of any given corner was never guaranteed. Much depended on your bravery, skill, road surface, and entry speed. And how much you could bench press.

The pre-2026 suspension had very little travel, and any encounters with bumps, especially mid-corner, would provide excitement you had not signed up for.

Arguably the best infotainment system and dash on the market Boris Mihailovic @ New Atlas

This year, the trike range has had a complete re-vamp of its rear suspension, and the ride has been transformed. The old dual shocks were binned, and Harley opted for a centrally-mounted single shock with about 3.0 to 3.5 inches (76 to 90 mm) more travel. The swingarm geometry has been revised, and there is a new linkage system that has improved damping. You can also electronically adjust the pre-load.

And the cherry on this cake is Harley’s decision to use a de Dion-type rear-end set-up. This is the real game-changer. The rear wheels are now connected by a rigid beam, and the differential is mounted directly to the frame rather than the axle as on previous trikes. This has reduced the unsprung weight enormously, some 37.5 lb (17 kg), and you suddenly have a trike where the rear wheels don’t kick under heavy braking and thus provide a far more stable contact patch with the road. The suspension is now absorbing bumps instead of shooting them into your spine.

So, what was once a pretty harsh ride that tended to skip sideways in bumpy corners, bludgeon yours and your passenger’s spine and kidneys, and remind you what terror and despair really are, is now gone.

The Street Glide 3 rather wafts along. It is significantly smoother and way easier to ride than previous Harley trikes. And thanks to the new suspension, this makes the whole package a sheer joy to ride. The Street Glide 3 easily sits at 75 to 87 mph (120 to 140 km/h), and there’s enough torque, 126 lb-ft (171 Nm), to make passing slower things a breeze.

The 117 is very happy to haul your massive three-wheeler along Boris Mihailovic @ New Atlas

I am not sure what its top speed is, but I am sure it’s not important. I got it to a shade over 170 km/h (106 mph), but neither of us were having a stress-free time of it. The Street Glide 3 is just not designed for that kinda crazy – which in no way should stop you from putting a 131-cubic-inch crate engine into it. Just sayin’.

What it is designed to do is tour, one-up or two-up, opulently, comfortably, and once you get the hang of it in corners, elegantly. My wife loved it. She just had to hang on in a different way – and there are two passenger handles for just that purpose. Once again, the new suspension made all the difference. She did not at all enjoy her time on last year’s Tri Glide and stink-eyed me for weeks afterwards.

Trikes also come with foot-actuated handbrakes. On the Street Glide 3, this is a lever next to the left-hand footboard. You push it down to activate it. You push it down again to de-activate it. Or you just leave the trike in gear.

Neat little storage bin, and crucially, highway pegs Boris Mihailovic @ New Atlas

What I did struggle with was the reverse gear. This was probably my fault because I am dumb and do not listen to instructions or watch demonstrations. There’s a button you press and hold that engages reverse, a notification appears on the screen, and then you just keep pressing it and the trike goes backwards. Except when I did it, the trike just sat there, then suddenly lurched backward like a spooked horse. I was certainly doing something wrong.

If I was going to buy one of these, I would torment the sales guy until we were both happy I had reversing down pat. You will need reverse gear at some stage. She is a heavy girl to push backwards up a hill if you’ve parked awkwardly.

On general principles, the Super Glide 3 has massive road presence. It is almost regal in its bearing. But most importantly, it is just a stupid amount of fun to operate. It will thrill and delight you in ways a motorcycle will not and cannot. It is indeed a fun-park ride by any objective measure.

And what kid did not want his very own fun-park ride?

Part of your personal boom-box Boris Mihailovic @ New Atlas

EXPLAINING TRIKE HANDLING TO A MOTORCYLIST

It’s not a bike, OK? The front-half is. The back half is not.

The positives of this are self-evident. You don’t have to balance it, or put your feet down when you stop, or worry about losing the front-end, or ponder the magnificent physics of counter-steering and the lateral grip your tires generate when you arc into a corner.

Counter-steering is not a thing. You wanna go left? Just lever the handlebars left. And vice-versa. You are not “one” with the machine. You are on a carnival ride, but no smelly carny has slammed a safety harness across you. You’re just hanging on with your arms.

One of those arms will be completely bent, and that one will be holding the end of the handlebar just in front of your shoulder. Your other arm will be fully extended and death-gripping the other end of the handlebar. This will make clutch, brake, and throttle operation very exciting and new if you’re a bike rider. So, best you get all that brake/throttle/clutch done before you take the corner.

The very definition of “beautifully ensconced” Boris Mihailovic @ New Atlas

So, it’s possible the first time you steer hard into a bend, you will be flung off the bike and the vehicle behind you will run over you. This is not a good thing.

However, this will only happen if you are not prepared for the physics that will assail you when you do this. As you steer into the corner, your body will feel as if it’s being pushed away from the corner. And the harder (and obviously faster) you steer into that bend, the harder that push will be.

The only upside to this downside is a complete upper body work out. It is way more physical than riding a bike where you’re counter-steering into corners. On a trike, after a long series of corners taken with a will, you will feel like you’ve wrestled a bear.

But you will work it out. You have to. Or you will die. I am fairly sure you can kinda high-side the Street Glide. Which would be such a spectacular event, they’d build a memorial plaque where it happened, and someone would write a country song about it.

But you will die knowing Charles Darwin was right, so that’s a good thing. Adapt. Adjust. Do not, for even a split-second, forget you’re not on a motorcycle, and you will work it out.

Which is why I actually love trikes. I don’t love them like I love bikes, because they aren’t bikes. I love them because they are carnival rides. And that makes them magnificent fun.

Product page: Harley Davidson

