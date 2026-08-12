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Motorcycles

$1,800 Indian e-moto offers 160-mile range

By Utkarsh Sood
August 11, 2026
$1,800 Indian e-moto offers 160-mile range
The SYFT mode lets you simulate the feeling of changing gears
The SYFT mode lets you simulate the feeling of changing gears
View 6 Images
The EX2S is incredibly frugal for a commuter bike
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The EX2S is incredibly frugal for a commuter bike
The EX2S comes with a 1.5-kW fast charger onboard
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The EX2S comes with a 1.5-kW fast charger onboard
The battery enclosure is part of the motorcycle's design
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The battery enclosure is part of the motorcycle's design
The 7-inch smart TFT display that supports turn-by-turn navigation
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The 7-inch smart TFT display that supports turn-by-turn navigation
The SYFT mode lets you simulate the feeling of changing gears
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The SYFT mode lets you simulate the feeling of changing gears
The EX2S has two siblings – the entry-level EX1 and the mid-spec EX2
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The EX2S has two siblings – the entry-level EX1 and the mid-spec EX2
View gallery - 6 images

For the world's largest motorcycle and two-wheeler market, you have an overwhelming number of options, considering more than 20 million units are sold annually. I’m talking about India, whose two-wheeler market is showing no signs of slowing down, with retail sales surging year-on-year.

Industry giants like Royal Enfield, Honda, Hero MotoCorp, TVS, and Bajaj control a big chunk of this market. But that hasn't deterred EV startups from popping up from time to time.

Today, we look at one such manufacturer, called Avore, and its quirky new commuter e-bike. Called the EX2S, it’s unlike most motorcycles you’d spot in the West. It focuses on daily commuting, utility, and affordable entry-level mobility.

Powering the bike is a 5-kWh battery that offers a claimed Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) range of around 161 miles (260 km). Keep in mind real-world range is typically around 20% lower than official IDC figures. That means you’re looking at around 125 miles (200 km) of usable real-world range in city traffic conditions, which isn't bad at all for a bike this size.

The battery enclosure is part of the motorcycle's design
The battery enclosure is part of the motorcycle's design

The bike comes equipped with a 1.5-kW onboard fast charger, which plugs directly into a standard household socket without requiring dedicated charging infrastructure. Charging from 20% to 80% takes around two hours, while 0 to 100% takes about four hours.

Avore places its battery in what it calls a Split Pack Energy architecture. It helps distribute weight evenly throughout the motorcycle with a side-by-side arrangement rather than a single massive pack, while also improving thermal management.

The motor is a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) rated at 14 hp (10.5 kW). It produces 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of wheel torque, allowing the EX2S to accelerate from 0 to 25 mph (40 km/h) in 2.8 seconds. Top speed is capped at 70 mph (114 km/h).

The EX2S comes with a 1.5-kW fast charger onboard
The EX2S comes with a 1.5-kW fast charger onboard

Despite its low entry price, Avore hasn't stripped down the equipment. There’s a 7-inch smart TFT display supporting turn-by-turn navigation and detailed trip graphs that map speed, elevation, and battery state of charge against route data.

You also get smartphone-controlled Smart Geo-Fencing for real-time boundary warnings, security alerts, ride statistics, and vehicle diagnostics via Avore's connected platform.

The EX2S offers multiple ride modes, including Eco, City, Apex, Reverse, and a simulated manual system called SYFT Mode. A physical foot pedal emulates a 4-speed gearbox with stepped power delivery, letting riders enjoy the instant torque of an EV alongside the familiar feel of gear shifts.

Design-wise, the EX2S features a compact streetfighter stance with an aggressive headlight housing, a muscular central body, and exposed structural elements. Rather than hiding the battery enclosure, Avore integrated it into the visual frame. Crucially, it looks like a traditional motorcycle rather than a step-through scooter.

The EX2S has two siblings – the entry-level EX1 and the mid-spec EX2
The EX2S has two siblings – the entry-level EX1 and the mid-spec EX2

Pricing starts at ₹169,999 in India (approx. US$1,785). There are also a couple of cheaper trims on offer, with the biggest difference between the three variants coming down to performance and range. The entry-level EX1 sports a smaller battery with reduced range and slower charging speed. Meanwhile, the mid-spec EX2 comes with the same 5-kWh battery pack as the EX2S, but features reduced performance, slightly lower range, and fewer riding modes.

I don’t see it being shipped out of India as of now. But it shows that options in the EV space are growing at an incredible rate. As the electric motorcycle market gets more crowded, buyers are increasingly asking what happens after the novelty wears off.

If brands like Avore can back up their offerings with the kind of real-world usability their numbers promise, this could be a rather interesting glimpse at what an Indian-made electric motorcycle can look like when brands stop trying to make it look like everything that came before it.

Source: Avore

View gallery - 6 images

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MotorcyclesIndiaElectric MotorcyclesAffordableurban transport
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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