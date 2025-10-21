Benda's inline-four cruiser features the widest rear tire on a production bike

Who’d want a Ducati Diavel when you can get the Benda LFC700, an equally stunning, low, and chunky supersport-like inline-four cruiser? And don't just take it as a cheap imitation of the Italian legend; rather, a worthy alternative that is now available Stateside!

Much of its mean exterior can be attributed to that fat rear tire – the fattest on any production motorcycle, yet. The 310/35-18 section tire is wider than what you’d typically find on the likes of the aforementioned Diavel and even the manic Triumph Rocket 3.

But it’s not the only thing that impressed me on the LFC700. For starters, it’s powered by an inline four instead of a parallel twin you’d find on cruisers this size. That’s a 676cc inline-four mill that produces around 85 hp and 44 lb-ft (60 Nm) of peak torque. Keep in mind that the exact figures vary between 79 hp and 92 hp, depending on the market in which the bike will be sold.

That motor is mounted in a cast-aluminum chassis on a big 67.7-inch wheelbase. Now I haven’t ridden the actual thing, but from what I’ve been told, the power delivery is docile enough to get used to. Especially considering there are no ride modes to choose from, all you have to focus on is the throttle.

Braking is made up of two 320-mm floating front discs gripped by Brembo radial-mounted four-piston calipers and a 260-mm disc with a two-piston caliper at the rear. KYB 41-mm USD forks with compression adjustment up front, and an adjustable monoshock at the rear take care of suspension duties.

Now we all know Chinese manufacturers are famed for offering solid electronics at a bargain. For the LFC 700, that’s not the case, sadly. Despite that, you still get basics like a USB charger, 12V socket, dual-channel Bosch ABS, LED lighting, backlit switchgear, and a five-inch TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity.

The likes of traction control, cruise control, and ride modes are all off the table. You do, however, get a substantial 4.5-gallon (17-liter) fuel tank, which ought to offer a range of around 150 miles (241 km) if not revved too hard. The seat height is at 27.4 inches (696 mm), which is as accessible as bikes can get.

The circular nose that looks like a headlamp is eerily similar to the Electric EyeLight Triumph Rocket concept that broke out a year back. But interestingly, it’s actually an intake that feeds air to the engine's airbox. I’m pretty sure Benda purposefully designed it to resemble a jet engine's duct.

In case you were wondering, the actual lights are made up of two larger, blade-shaped lamps positioned at the leading edges of the side cowls, and a small LED panel located above that intake. The bar-end mirrors are a nice touch, too.

Now I suspect it would be a hassle to ride around at low speeds. Especially when you factor in the 310-section rear tire and a curb weight of 632.7 lb (287 kg). But then again, that’s a trait of most heavyweight cruisers.

The problem for the LFC 700 is that it’s essentially a middleweight. And when you look like a Diavel relative, people are bound to draw up comparisons – most of which would be outright embarrassing if you were to do so.

But that’s not to say there’s no place for a bike like this. In fact, it sort of reminds me of the Harley-Davidson Breakout. Radical for what it was, but still a fun motorcycle to ride (and flaunt) around. That’s exactly what the LFC 700 could be.

There’s also an LFC700 Pro, an upgraded trim of the stock cruiser with a few additions like a single, dual-chamber air shock at the rear that allows the seat height to be adjusted from 25.6 inches (650 mm) at its lowest setting to 28.7 inches (729 mm) at its highest. It also sports a slightly smaller rear (and more practical) 300/35-18 tire alongside subtle cosmetic changes, such as odd pop-up auxiliary lamps on either side of the tank.

Benda has priced the LFC 700 at £9199 (US$12,300) in the UK. Now, when it does come to the States, I expect a starting MSRP of under 12 grand. How probable is a US launch anyway? I’d say very, thanks to paperwork filed with the EPA for both the standard LFC700 and the LFC700 Pro for the 2026 model year.

Now I acknowledge it might not be the most practical bike out there for a price like that, especially when you consider the kind of cruisers on sale under $12,000. The Honda Rebel 1100, Indian Scout Sixty, Kawasaki Vulcan S, and the incredibly value-for-money Yamaha Bolt are all more powerful and loaded motorcycles in that price range.

But then again, I don't think you’d get the Benda for outright practicality. It’s probably one of those motorcycles you may never buy, but you’d always appreciate its existence.

Source: Benda