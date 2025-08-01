Axial-flux power meets Scandinavian design in gorgeous X-01 concept bike

Another EV company has entered the game, this time from Denmark. Diem Motors has just unveiled its first concept bike, the X-01. And I must admit, it’s a pretty little thing.

Diem was founded by Daniel Kemnitz and Manvendra Shaktawat, both seasoned designers with experience working alongside companies such as Red Bull Advanced Technologies, BMW, Tata, and Piaggio. The X-01 is the startup’s debut machine.

It embraces a fresh approach to engineering and design, with a single-beam frame, a hub-mounted axial flux motor, and a single-sided swingarm – all of which give it a sleek, modern look. But perhaps what really works in its favor is that it doesn’t try to mimic other electric motos on the market.

There are no exposed sprockets, no chain, and no gearbox on the X-01 Diem Motors

The axial-flux hub motor directly powers the rear wheel – an unusual but effective choice. It produces around 47 horsepower, which should be more than enough for everyday riding. That said, the hub placement might raise concerns around unsprung weight, which could affect handling.

Aside from that, there are no exposed sprockets, no chain, and no gearbox, meaning you’ll likely spend more time riding and less time maintaining the bike.

And if you're assuming they skimped on components like many electric moto prototypes, you’d be wrong. The X-01 is equipped with a fully functional TFT display, LED lighting, a Showa inverted fork, and Brembo brakes.

What’s more, Diem develops key components, including the frame, motor, and battery, in-house. This helps ensure quality control, hardware optimization, and software integration remain a crucial part of the production process.

The X-01 was presented in Berlin last month, after first appearing on stage in January at the MBE trade show in Verona Diem Motors

Aesthetically, it’s an impressive package. From the side, it reminds me of the Indian-made Ultraviolette F99 and the short-lived Aston Martin AMB 001 – clean lines, minimal clutter, and a sporty, futuristic silhouette.

But for now, that’s about all we can say. There’s no official word on detailed specifications, production plans, or release dates. We don’t even know if it will make it to production – and we’ve seen far too many EV startups make big promises, only to fade into obscurity.

Still, Diem seems serious. The company is focused on refining the bike and, more importantly, finding the right partners to bring the prototype to market.

The X-01 draws a crowd Diem Motors

It’s also refreshing that the team isn't making grandiose claims about "revolutionizing" the industry. The X-01 was quietly unveiled in Berlin without much fanfare or marketing bluster in June, following its first appearance on stage at the MBE trade show in Verona in January. So for now, we'll wait for real-world tests or official specs before forming a final opinion.

Source: Diem Motors