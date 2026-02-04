$1,400 electric moto offers proper dirt-bike fun on a budget

Why do electric bikes have to be grossly expensive and overly inaccessible? That seems to be the exact question the folks at Heybike asked. The answer comes in the form of Villain – a compact e-dirt bike priced at just US$1,399 that delivers serious performance.

Now, Heybike isn’t a new name in the e-bike world. The company has built its reputation on fat-tire cruisers and commuter e-bikes for a major part of its existence. The Villain is a departure from what the company has conventionally done of late.

This is not an e-bike; there are no pedals and, interestingly, no pretense of a bicycle categorization to blur regulatory lines. Rather, it is a part of a completely new "Sports" lineup of throttle-only electric off-road motorcycles from Heybike.

With a 52V 26Ah/1,352-Wh battery, the Villain comes with a range of 50 miles (80 km) Heybike

With a 52V 26Ah/1,352-Wh battery, the Villain comes with a range of 50 miles (80 km). Although riding style, terrain, and speed will all have a significant impact on real-world range.

As for charging, the battery takes four to six hours to reach full capacity from the 5A charger. The whole thing gets IPX6 waterproof construction, so you can have all the off-road fun you want without worrying about puddles and mud.

A 52V 4,160W mid-drive motor produces 140 lb-ft (190 Nm) of torque, which lets it top out at around 45 mph (72 km/h). Those figures place it in the 110cc to 125cc gas-equivalent, if not more.

That power is packed in a 125-lb (57-kg) package. You know what that means, don’t you? Wheeeeeelies!

The Villain has adjustable speed settings that cap power at 38 mph (61 km/h) or 20 mph (32 km/h) Heybike

The bike also has adjustable speed settings that cap power at 38 mph (61 km/h) or 20 mph (32 km/h) to help you tailor the power output as per the terrain and comfort. This is especially helpful for beginner riders, in tighter trails and places where you just don't need full output.

This is perhaps the biggest indication of the Villain’s target audience: beginner, younger riders (likely 14 and up). That’s confirmed with the marketing material on its website, which states that it is “designed to fit riders from 3.9 ft to 6.1 ft (120 to 185 cm).”

It sports a carbon steel frame that supports up to 265 lb (120 kg) of load. It sits on a hydraulic front fork with 150 mm of travel and a nitrogen air shock at the back that helps absorb impacts and maintain control of the ride. You get a 14-inch front tire and a 12-inch rear tire, both of which are fitted with hydraulic disc brakes with huge 190-mm rotors.

The Villain sports a carbon steel frame that supports up to 265 lb (120 kg) of load Heybike

Heybike has included several safety features like a magnetic kill switch that shuts off the power if the rider disconnects from the bike, a reverse assist that helps you back out of tight places, and throttle reset protection, which guards against unintentional launches. An LED display, a front white headlight for visibility, rapid charging support, and a regenerative braking system (RBS) are among the extra features that complete the package.

There’s also an equal emphasis on customization. Simple body panels and exposed fasteners make it simple to swap out graphics, wrap parts, or alter Villain's look without requiring a significant overhaul. You even get an optional Bluetooth speaker that can play music or replicate engine noises. Pretty neat!

For $1,399, the Villain bills itself as one of the most affordable electric dirt bikes out there. Even the likes of the cheapest Sur-Rons cost upwards of $2,000. Having said that, remember this: the Villain is not street legal.

For its price, the Villain bills itself as one of the most affordable electric dirt bikes out there Heybike

That means you can’t ride it on public roads, bike lanes, or sidewalks. This bike is exclusively meant for private land, trails, and dirt tracks. That certainly limits its use. But if it were me, I wouldn’t think twice about having one in my garage for the occasional hooligan days. Especially at that price!

Source: Heybike

New Atlas may receive commission if you purchase through our links