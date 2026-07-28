© 2026 New Atlas
Motorcycles

Street-legal electric scooter hits 75 mph for under $5,000

By Utkarsh Sood
July 28, 2026
Street-legal electric scooter hits 75 mph for under $5,000
The Flash comes with a brushless DC hub motor with a peak output of 15 kW (20 hp)
The Flash comes with a brushless DC hub motor with a peak output of 15 kW (20 hp)
View 6 Images
The Flash comes with a brushless DC hub motor with a peak output of 15 kW (20 hp)
1/6
The Flash comes with a brushless DC hub motor with a peak output of 15 kW (20 hp)
The Flash sports a built-in dash cam just below the headlights
2/6
The Flash sports a built-in dash cam just below the headlights
The Flash goes from 20% to 80% in around two hours
3/6
The Flash goes from 20% to 80% in around two hours
The Flash supports two-up riding with a load capacity of 377 lb (171 kg)
4/6
The Flash supports two-up riding with a load capacity of 377 lb (171 kg)
Features like keyless start, ABS, traction control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a center stand, and a rear cargo rack all come as standard
5/6
Features like keyless start, ABS, traction control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a center stand, and a rear cargo rack all come as standard
HMP has priced the Flash at $4,999
6/6
HMP has priced the Flash at $4,999
View gallery - 6 images

American scooter. That’s an oxymoron right there. And an American electric scooter? That’s a far cry. While Americans are still slowly adopting electric bicycles and even motorcycles of late, e-scooters aren’t exactly the go-to choice for the USA as they have been in Europe and Asia.

Not only is this electric scoot American made, it’s street legal, too. It comes from HMP Bikes, a rather new name in the electric mobility space that’s focused on producing very nifty electric urban scooters.

The Flash is HMP’s top-spec offering, featuring a brushless DC hub motor built directly into the rear wheel hub. This setup is very appropriate for scooters, since it eliminates the need for a chain, belt, or gear transmission.

The Flash goes from 20% to 80% in around two hours
The Flash goes from 20% to 80% in around two hours

With a peak output of 15 kW (20 hp) and a sustained continuous output of 6 kW (8 hp), you get rather decent performance: 75 mph (120 km/h) top speed. But perhaps the most important number in there is the 70-mile (112 km) range.

It comes courtesy of two removable battery packs, each rated at 3.3 kWh (total 6.6 kWh). HMP states that the range figure comes from real-world riding on San Francisco city streets with a 200-lb (91-kg) rider and 80/20 city/highway riding.

HMP lets you equip the scooter with an onboard 2-kW charger that uses a J1772 charging connector, which lets you charge the scooter directly. Juicing up the thing from 20% to 80% takes around two hours. And considering you’ve got removable batteries in there, you can simply take out the batteries to charge them off the scoot via the included 840-W portable charger from a standard household outlet.

Elsewhere, you get quite a few amenities like a built-in dash cam, keyless start, ABS, traction control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a center stand, and a rear cargo rack. You also get the option of choosing heated grips, while features like IoT GPS tracking and a companion app are in the pipeline as well. And like most modern electric scoots, the Flash comes with a reverse gear and regenerative braking as well.

The Flash sports a built-in dash cam just below the headlights
The Flash sports a built-in dash cam just below the headlights

At 299-lb (136-kg) curb weight with a 377-lb (171-kg) load capacity, the Flash seems ideal for two-up riding. The seat height is rather decent at 31 in (787 mm), and you get 0.7 cubic feet (20 liter) of storage, with the scoot rated IPX6 for water resistance.

At first glance, the Flash doesn't try to reinvent the scooter. Its silhouette is unmistakably urban, complete with a step-through chassis, flat floorboard and compact proportions that should make weaving through city traffic a breeze. The proportions remain compact, yet the scooter avoids looking toy-like, a trap many affordable electric two-wheelers fall into.

But perhaps the biggest talking point about the Flash is its US$4,999 price point. That puts it well below many electric motorcycles, making it one of the more affordable ways into faster electric two-wheel riding. For reference, the BMW CE04 costs just north of $12,000, while other affordable options like the Zero LS1 never made their way to the USA.

It’s no secret that the Flash is selling a category as much as a product, considering just how unexplored the US scooter market has been. Though in California, the Flash is registered as a motorcycle, so you'd require an M1 motorcycle license and a DOT-certified helmet.

The Flash supports two-up riding with a load capacity of 377 lb (171 kg)
The Flash supports two-up riding with a load capacity of 377 lb (171 kg)

HMP provides a one-year or 10,000-mile warranty on core components. Orders arrive about 90% built after being shipped via vehicle freight, which costs $400 inside California and $600 elsewhere in the States.

Would I consider one for myself? Absolutely. But it's tough to say if Americans will feel the same way about it.

Source: HMP Bikes

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

MotorcyclesScooterElectric Motorcyclesurban transport
No comments
Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Manx R is a supersport that's more road-oriented than most modern-day alternatives
Motorcycles
Norton's 206-hp V4 superbike finally arrives ... with surprising pricing
The Manx R is a proper supersport, one that doesn’t feel like a retro cash-grab. Rather, a statement that the company wants to be taken seriously again – not just as a historic badge, but as a modern performance bikemaker with something left to prove.
A motorcycle that offers car-like safety
Motorcycles
Futuristic EV trike is trying to replace your bike – and maybe even your car
Safety is a double-edged sword on motorcycles. Between the thrill of being on a bike and ensuring you’re safe out on the road, it’s a subtle balancing act. This unique three-wheeled electric leaning motorcycle tries to redefine motorcycle safety.
The Freeride E is now road-legal across the USA
Motorcycles
KTM’s flagship electric dual sport is finally street-legal
KTM first introduced the Freeride E as a proper off-road electric in 2012. Come to think of it, KTM can actually be considered one of the pioneers in the electric revolution. Now, more than a decade later, it finally becomes fully road-legal.
The KX327 siblings are Kawasaki's first big two-strokes in 20 years
Motorcycles
Kawasaki introduces its first all-new two-stroke motorcycle in 20 years
Just when most of us thought the era of two strokes was over, Japanese bikemaker Kawasaki has released its first big two-strokers in more than two decades – the KX327 motocrosser and the cross-country-focused KX327X.
Force of Nature steam-powered motorcycle at the Festival of Power in British Santa Pod
Motorcycles
How a steam-powered moto became the second-fastest bike in the world
For most people, it’s hard to fathom what true speed on a motorcycle actually feels like. It's even harder to imagine what it would be like to be atop a steam-powered bike that covers a quarter of a mile at 192.94 mph (310.5 km/h) in just 5.503 seconds.
Proper utilitarian bodywork on the Wolfstorm
Motorcycles
You're going to want this army-only-spec electric enduro
The Wolfstorm comes from Kyiv-based USC, which specializes in military equipment. Thanks to its near-zero heat signature and zero sound, it looks like the perfect tactical motorcycle for military use. But could we see it made available to the public?
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!