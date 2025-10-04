Honda's adventure scooter refreshed for 2026

Honda’s adventure scooter, the X-ADV, has been such a success that it inspired Honda to launch a bigger, better successor in the form of the ADV350. In fact, European riders have embraced it so strongly that it became Europe’s best-selling scooter over 300cc for two years running.

Building on that momentum, Honda has now unveiled a slightly tweaked version of the scooter for the 2026 model year. Alongside its agile motor, quality components, and solid underpinnings, the ADV350 now comes with fresh color options to sweeten the deal.

And when it comes to scooters, few do it better than the Italians. The ADV350 reflects that pedigree too, having been designed by Honda’s Italian arm, Honda Italia Industriale SpA.

The adventure scooter was already well-equipped, featuring a 5-inch TFT display with adjustable mounting height, a four-way toggle switch, auto-canceling indicators, a storage compartment light, and smartphone connectivity. Perhaps that’s why Honda has sold more than 35,000 units since its 2022 debut.

Powering the ADV350 is a 330cc engine that produces around 29 horsepower and 23.2 lb-ft (31.5 Nm) of torque, which is plenty for quick city sprints. The engine pairs with a CVT transmission and benefits from updated muffler internals, a revised catalytic converter, and improved ECU settings. These tweaks deliver impressive efficiency: 67.2 mpg (3.5 L/100km). Combined with the ADV350’s 3-gallon (11.3-liter) tank, that translates to a range of more than 205 miles (330 km).

Its tubular steel frame rolls on a 15-inch front wheel and 14-inch rear wheel, both sporting six-spoke designs with block-pattern tubeless tires. Suspension is handled by 37-mm USD forks at the front and preload-adjustable twin shocks with remote reservoirs at the rear. Braking comes via single discs front and rear, supported by dual-channel ABS.

Weighing in at 410 lb (186 kg), the ADV350 remains accessible for riders of most sizes. Storage is generous: a cavernous 1.7 cubic feet (48 L) of under-seat capacity can swallow two full-face helmets, while additional compartments in the front fairing add everyday convenience.

Honda also offers a full suite of original accessories, letting riders tailor the ADV350 to their needs. Buyers can opt for Comfort, Style, Adventure, or Urban packs, which include extras such as heated grips, a taller windshield, a stainless steel skid plate, crash guards, fog lights, and a top box.

For 2026, the ADV350 is available in four new colors: Pearl Falcon Gray, Iridium Gray Metallic, Mat Pearl Cool White, and Mat Coal Black Metallic. Pricing hasn’t yet been announced, but Honda has confirmed deliveries will begin in December this year.

The updated model is already listed in Europe, though the 2025 version remains available at £5,999 (around US$8,000). One catch: the ADV350 has never officially gone on sale in the United States.

That’s partly because US buyers have traditionally been reluctant to spend nearly $8,000 on a scooter, and scooters in general have struggled to carve out significant market share there. But signs suggest that may be changing.

Case in point: Kymco’s 550cc maxi-scooter recently reached U.S. shores. With the growing popularity of electric scooters and evolving buyer preferences, the market might be on the cusp of a shift.

So, what’s your take – should Honda bring the ADV350 Stateside?

Source: Honda