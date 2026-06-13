Kawasaki brings the Ninja 300 back to the USA after nearly 10 years

It seems small-bore motorcycles are finally being given a fair shot in the USA. Kawasaki is the latest bikemaker to introduce, or rather reintroduce, an entry-level sports bike to its Stateside lineup. The Ninja 300 makes a comeback nearly a decade after it was discontinued.

It was in 2017 when the Ninja 300 was last sold Stateside, being quickly replaced by the Ninja 400 the following year. The 400 itself was replaced by the 500 a couple of years back, and that meant Kawasaki had a gaping gap in its sportsbike lineup.

The same steel-tube diamond frame serves as the bike's skeleton Kawasaki

This latest news first broke after an executive order was published by the California Air Resources Board, which classified a 2026 Kawasaki model coded as EX300GT, as first reported by Motorcycle.com. Breaking that code down: ‘EX’ has long been used by Kawasaki to internally designate a twin-cylinder Ninja model (EX500 for the Ninja 500 and EX650 for the Ninja 650).

In 2017, the then Ninja 300 was designated with the same code: EX300AH. The ‘A’ in there signifies the model’s generation, and the ‘H’ represents the 2017 model year. We already know most manufacturers use the ‘T’ in their internal coding to designate motorcycles slated for release the next year.

All of that leads to a clear-cut conclusion that the latest code ‘EX300GT’ most likely refers to a new generation Ninja 300 – a model we’d most likely see as early as next year.

And lo and behold, Kawasaki USA has already put up a page for the Ninja 300. That means it’s no longer a rumor, but a definite reality.

Sure, many would feel the Ninja 500 is a decent starting point into the sportsbike realm, but in fact a 500 would likely be too big a first step for many beginner riders. That’s why the comeback of the 300 makes so much sense.

The Ninja 300 is powered by the same 296cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin Kawasaki

What’s also particularly interesting is that the “new” Ninja will likely be largely the same bike as it was in 2017. The same 296cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine will power the bike, producing 38.9 hp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 lb.ft (26.1 Nm) at 10,000 rpm.

Also carried forward unchanged is the chassis, with a steel-tube diamond frame with vibration-absorbing rubber on the front engine mounts. Suspension duties are taken care of by a 37-mm telescopic fork, while a Kawasaki’s Uni-Track linkages-equipped system comes at the back in the form of a preload-adjustable rear shock.

The braking setup is identical too, with a single dual-piston caliper and 290-mm disc up front, and a 220-mm disc with a two-piston caliper for the rear. What’s new is that the bike now comes standard with ABS.

The Ninja 300 carries forth the old-school vibe Kawasaki

Seat height is pretty accessible at 30.9 in (784.8 mm). Ground clearance comes at 5.5 in (140 mm), wheelbase at 55.3 in (1,404 mm), and it has a curb weight of 388.1 lb (176 kg).

There’s also a larger, floating windscreen with updated, all-LED lighting, which comprises dual-projector headlamps up front. Also standard is an assist and slipper clutch, a large analog-style tachometer, and a multi-function LCD.

As a whole, the return of the Ninja 300 feels almost rebellious in today's motorcycle market. In an industry obsessed with bigger TFT screens, smartphone connectivity, riding modes, traction control, and ever-growing displacement figures, Kawasaki has dusted off a motorcycle that does most things “minimally.”

The Ninja 300 is expected to come to the States as a 2027 model Kawasaki

Anyone who has ever ridden the Ninja 300 will know it was never about chasing spec-sheet glory. It earned its reputation by being approachable, affordable, lightweight, and genuinely fun to ride. And the truth is, those qualities haven't gone out of fashion. If anything, rising prices and increasingly complex electronics have made simple, honest machines even more appealing than they were a decade ago.

Sometimes, all people want is a dependable sportsbike that starts every morning, teaches them how to ride properly, and puts a smile on their face without requiring a software update. Nearly 10 years after its disappearance, the Ninja 300 might just be back to do exactly that.

Source: Kawasaki