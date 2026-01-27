Did you know Kawasaki makes a utilitarian farmer's enduro motorcycle?

If there’s one thing I like, it’s purpose-built off-road motorcycles that are built to take a beating when the going gets tough, while offering a plush ride at other times with little to no complications. It seems that’s exactly Kawasaki’s mantra for this very interesting motorcycle.

Called the Stockman, the utilitarian motorcycle is specifically built for the Australian and New Zealand market. So there’s no chance people in other parts of the world will get it. But here’s why it makes a lot of sense as a niche product.

First off, it’s not built around a fresh platform. Rather, it’s based around the extremely trusted Kawasaki KLX 230 enduro that has been a solid entry-level off-roader in a lot of markets around the globe. As for its name, “Stockman” means cattle breeder or shepherd, and that’s exactly who it’s built for.

The Stockman is based around the extremely trusted Kawasaki KLX 230 enduro Kawasaki

Interestingly, did you know agricultural motorcycles are a properly designated class of vehicle in Australia/NZ? The New South Wales transport authority describes motorbikes in this class as being either two-wheelers or trikes that are built to take a beating, typically featuring utilitarian add-ons like a pannier rack.

While riders down under don't need to register these vehicles if they're only being used on farms, they are required to don a helmet. Not too shabby, eh?

The Stockman comes powered by a 233cc air-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder engine. It’s got only two valves and an overhead camshaft, which helps produce 19 hp at 7,600 RPM and 14.6 lb-ft (19.7 Nm) of torque at 6,100 RPM. It’s still relatively modern too – with fuel injection, an electric starter, and a 6-speed transmission.

The Stockman comes powered by a 233cc air-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder engine that produces 19 hp and 14.6 lb-ft (19.7 Nm) of torque Kawasaki

Now I don’t have much experience riding motorcycles on agricultural lands, but that kind of power on an entry-level adventure motorcycle is pretty acceptable. But that’s not how Kawasaki has packed this particular bike.

In contrast, it's specially equipped for use in agriculture and livestock farming. How? There’s a nifty feature on the bike – its locking mechanism for the clutch lever.

This helps the farmer to take their left hand off the handlebars without having to repeatedly engage the clutch or neutral. This, plus the short wheelbase, the long, flat seat and lean body, should give them all the flexibility they need for some agricultural work.

It comes with a locking mechanism for the clutch lever that helps the farmer to take their left hand off the handlebars without having to repeatedly engage the clutch or neutral Kawasaki

It also gets extremely practical side stands on both sides to make sure the bike is equally stable when parking on either side, especially on uneven surfaces. You also get two luggage racks made of tubular steel. While the front luggage rack is limited to storing smaller items with a capacity of 4.4 lb (2 kg), the rear rack can hold a weight of up to 44 lb (20 kg).

There’s also plenty of protection all around the bike – from aluminum hand lever protectors to engine bars, possibly to make sure no internals are risked by any falls in the dirt. Even with all this additional metal, the bike only weighs 302 lb (137 kg).

The stockman rolls on narrow 21/18-inch spoked enduro wheels. You get 37-mm telescopic forks at the front, which offer 6.2 inches (158 mm) of travel, and an adjustable monoshock at the rear that’s good for 6.6 inches (168 mm) of travel. Braking comes in the form of disc brakes, both front and rear.

The Stockman gets two stands on both sides, alongside two luggage racks made of tubular steel Kawasaki

It gets a modest ground clearance of 8.6 inches (220 mm), with a slightly taller seat height of 33.2 inches (845 mm), all with a 2-gallon (7.5-liter) fuel tank. Kawasaki probably knew no one would munch highway miles with this thing.

The Stockman's electronics are as straightforward as possible – digital LCD screens, halogen bulbs, and no ABS (as it should be for a farm machine). In case that’s a big letdown for you, you can always opt for the KLX 230 if it's available in your region.

I love the thing. It’s practical, bare bones, and as unintimidating as a beginner adventure bike can get. The best thing is that you can practically fly it off a hill and still have most of its internals intact. Too bad it’s built for a specific audience.

The Stockman is available in Australia and New Zealand for NZ$7,999, which is just shy of US$4,800 Kawasaki

Speaking of which, the Kawasaki Stockman is available in Australia and New Zealand for NZ$7,999, which is just shy of US$4,800. In case the "FOMO" bug were to bite you, might I suggest looking at the Yamaha TW200 with big, chunky tires as a worthy alternative?

Source: Kawasaki