Moto Morini reportedly working on a pair of 300cc off-road singles

The small-displacement entry-level motorcycle segment is hotter than ever. An increasing number of manufacturers are putting more and more effort into diversifying their offerings in this class for one big reason: it is growing unlike any other motorcycle segment.

Brands like Harley-Davidson, Triumph, and BMW are some of the biggest examples of this shift. Historically known as makers of some of the best large-displacement motorcycles, all of these companies have invested heavily in growing their 300-500cc offerings.

Add Moto Morini to that illustrious list. It may be a little late to join the party, but nonetheless, the intentions seem solid. The Italian bikemaker has filed documents for two new 300cc motorcycles with an A2 (European) license. One looks like a proper adventure motorcycle, while the other looks to be an enduro-styled model.

We know this courtesy of recent filings in Europe… as opposed to China, considering the Italian brand has been owned by the Chinese Zhejiang Morini Vehicle Co. Ltd. since 2018.

The central component of these bikes is a single-cylinder engine, which will likely be the 292cc motor found on the Kawasaki KLX300, per Ben Purvis from CycleWorld. The Kawa motor features a 78-mm bore and 61.2-mm stroke – something we’ll likely see on the Moto Morini models too.

You can likely expect near-30-horsepower output from a motor like this, which should be enough for what the bikes are intended for. The engine will probably be liquid-cooled, with two high-mounted radiators visible on each side. Also evident in the images is a chain drive, which is more or less given for bikes in this class.

Per the filings, the design on the enduro shows a high-mounted front fender and a small headlight that looks fixed to the bars, set into a nose cowl. The chassis seems to be similar on both models, alongside other key body panels. However, the adventure bike sports a low-mounted front mudguard, a taller screen, and what looks like side cowls that flow into a fixed front fairing.

The frame looks like a straightforward steel-tube construction with an inverted fork and an aluminum swingarm. Components like a rally-style single seat, monoshock at the rear, and disc brakes at both front and back (with ABS likely owing to visible sensor rings) are also clear in the filing images.

Wheels are shown with spokes, with a 21-17-inch configuration likely. The fuel tank sports a narrow profile, allowing you to stand up and saddle to maneuver the bike off-road.

Moto Morini has produced quite a few interesting models since its sale to Chinese owners some seven years ago. What’s particularly interesting to me is that the design work looks like it's being done in Italy, and that’s largely because we see European filings being listed as opposed to Chinese ones.

Although there's no official word for a full-scale debut, it is very likely that the prototypes for this platform will be on show at the upcoming EICMA motorcycle show in Milan. Let's not forget that it was last year’s EICMA where Moto Morini put up the Alltrhike on display, which followed with an official launch earlier this year.

That could well be the plan for the 300cc off-road singles, too!

