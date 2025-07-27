Moto Morini eyes small adventure bike market with its all-new Alltrhike

The entry-level/small adventure motorcycle market has taken off of late. Europe, Asia, and even Latin America have hopped on the trend. And while the US has been slow to react to the shift, there is growing interest in this space, which bikemakers can no longer ignore.

Brands like Royal Enfield, KTM, and CFMoto all have solid offerings under the 500cc adventure (ADV) category, while stalwarts like BMW Motorrad are actively working on launching new models of their own by the end of this year. Somewhere between all those well-known names, a certain Moto Morini has popped up with its own offering.

Despite having Italian roots, Moto Morini has actually been owned by Zhejiang, a part of the Chinese Zhongneng Vehicle Group, for the better part of the last decade. And ever since the takeover, the 88-year-old brand has churned out some really intriguing motorcycles, including the much-appreciated X-Cape 700 ADV.

The Alltrhike is powered by a 450cc liquid-cooled parallel twin engine that produces 44 horsepower and 32 lb.ft of torque Moto Morini

Now, out comes the weirdly-named Alltrhike – which is an amalgamation of the terms "all-terrain" and "hike," possibly as an attempt to highlight the bike's versatility and ability to go off the paved road. First teased at last year’s EICMA, it arrives as Moto Morini’s very first small-displacement off-road bike.

The Alltrhike is powered by a 450cc liquid-cooled parallel twin engine that produces just enough power – 44 horsepower and 32 lb.ft (43.3 Nm) of torque – to cruise at about 90 mph (145 km/h). These figures are fairly comparable to those of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and CFMoto Ibex 450 – two bikes that dominate the sub-500cc adventure bike category.

Moto Morini states that the engine is tuned more for tractability than high-revving lunacy, and it makes sense considering you’d much rather be on backcountry trails than 500-mile stretches of straight highway roads on this kind of a bike.

The Alltrhike sports a 41-mm Kayaba fork at the front with 8.2 inches (208 mm) of travel and a rear shock absorber with 7.5 inches (190 mm) of travel Moto Morini

An aluminum swingarm supports the main steel frame. The suspension system, which includes a 41mm Kayaba fork at the front with 8.2 in (208 mm) of travel and a rear shock absorber with remote preload adjustment and 7.5 in (190 mm) of travel, together with the 21-18-inch front and rear wheel setup means the bike gets all underpinnings of a true adventure motorcycle.

The bike features disc brakes front and back alongside ABS and traction control – nothing crazy in this department. As for the features, they are pretty standard too – USB charging outlets, a GPS system, an adjustable windshield, and the much-required center stand for trailside repair.

In case you wanted more, you could opt for the High Equipped model, which comes with handguards, heated grips, and a heated seat – all comfort features for those riding at higher altitudes.

First teased at last year’s EICMA, the Alltrhike arrives as Moto Morini’s very first small-displacement off-road bike Moto Morini

The bike tips the scale at 419 lb (190 kg), ground clearance is 8.5 in (215 mm), seat height is at 33 in (840 mm), while the tank carries over 4.8 gallons (18.5 liters) of fuel. No complaints with its ground clearance or fuel carrying capacity – but I wish the bike had been a tad lighter with a shorter seat height to make it more accessible to newer riders (for whom it is intended in the first place).

Now building a bike is one thing – but marketing it, pricing it, and taking care of dealer networks (and inventory) are the factors that will ultimately decide its success. Take the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 for example. A terrific bike that costs under US$6,000, but it’s not exactly been the roaring success in the States it should have been – poor marketing, disjointed inventory… what is to blame?

Elsewhere, in regions like Europe and Asia, it has taken off, together with the likes of CFMoto’s Ibex 450. Needless to say, Moto Morini has a ripe opportunity in front of it – to enter the Western market with a bang. And if the company has the US market in its sights, this would be the bike to make it big with.

The features are pretty standard – USB charging outlets, a GPS system, an adjustable windscreen, and the much-required center stand for trailside repair Moto Morini

For now, though, the bike has launched in Europe first, with pre-orders already having opened. Moto Morini says that the motorcycle should arrive in stores from September, just in time for outdoor rides in the cooler months. Bear in mind, the official pricing is still unknown as of writing.

Source: Moto Morini