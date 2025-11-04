Norton's storied comeback is complete with 1200cc V4 Manx R supersport

We've heard rumblings for a while, but the time is finally here. Norton Motorcycles’ revival is complete as the iconic British bikemaker launches the first of six new motorcycles. It’s called the Manx R, and it’s as proper a supersport as they come.

"Its role is simple – to redefine the premium superbike segment by offering a charismatic and nuanced experience suited to both road and track," reads Norton’s press release. Until now, Norton has held the cards close to its chest, but now that the bike is out there in the real world, here’s what it’s all about.

The Manx R comes fitted with a brand-new liquid-cooled 1,200cc V4 engine, which is apparently the largest capacity engine in the supersport class. It produces 206 hp at 11,500 rpm and a max torque of 95.6 lb.ft (130 Nm), which peaks at 9,000 rpm. It comes mated to a six-speed constant mesh transmission and an under-slung exhaust.

The Manx R weighs only 450 lb (204 kg), and you get an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 0.458 hp/lb Norton Motorcycles

Norton says that the all-alloy 72-degree motor has been developed to deliver plenty of mid-range torque and usable power – all between 5,000 and 10,000 rpm – which is where you’d need it. It’s based on data collected by Norton’s engineers, who analyzed 18,500 miles (30,000 km) of real-world riding telemetry to understand how most riders actually ride their motorcycles in general conditions.

Considering the Manx R weighs only 450 lb (204 kg), you get an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 0.458 hp/lb – which is better than the likes of Yamaha’s top-of-the-line YZF-R1M (0.4425 hp/lb), but lower than Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP’s 0.482 hp/lb.

Why do these numbers really matter? The higher power-to-weight ratio, the more explosive your acceleration would be – even more so in supersports. In the Manx R, Norton ensures overtakes stay below 11,000 revs, and this has been achieved, in part thanks to a full ride-by-wire system. This system operates independently across the front and rear cylinder banks, improving throttle control and response.

The Manx R comes with five ride modes – Rain, Road, Sport, and two customizable track profiles. And once you’ve customized the mode to your liking, the settings will be stored and available for recall each time the bike is cranked.

You also get a wet, multiplate slipper clutch, an advanced electronic quickshifter, and rev-matching systems to ensure smooth up- and downshifts. The gear ratios are stacked close together, while the final drive ratio of 2.41:1 is higher than normal. You’ll also get £intelligent reminders£ from the transmission's Optimal Gear Shift Suggestion system – a feature most riders won’t usually care about.

The design is where the Manx R truly stands out. There are definite traces of the departed V4SV in there, but it’s a whole lot cleaner with sweeping lines from front to back. Plenty of carbon fiber in the body panels too. "Reduction is the key element… Manx R is a superbike model without wings, lines, decals, and creases," says Norton. "The Manx R is the embodiment of a ‘less-is-more’ approach, witnessed by the lack of visible fixings."

I like that. It’s a bike that doesn’t scream at you. It’s clean, compact, and for some reason, not as intimidating as most 1,000cc+ superbikes usually are. "The Manx has a visceral ‘must-ride’ appeal to riders who crave adrenaline with refinement, riders who are connoisseurs of craftsmanship and exclusivity, and status seekers who demand their style with substance, along with a generous helping of swagger and strut," explains Richard Arnold, Executive Director, Norton Motorcycles.

The frame itself has undergone a serious rejig – away from Norton’s previous track-focused philosophy to prioritize on-road comfort. There’s a fair amount of Isle of Man TT influence in this department.

Suspension duties come courtesy of a Marzocchi setup that takes care of compression and rebound damping separately at both front and rear. And it’s all dynamic since you get different suspension characteristics on the fly, based on the ride mode you’re in. It’s the most advanced suspension system in Norton’s history.

Design-wise, the Manx R is a whole lot cleaner with sweeping lines from front to back, plus plenty of carbon fiber in the body panels Norton Motorcycles

Braking is all Brembo. A new aluminum alloy Hypure brake caliper set-up developed to work in tandem with the Manx R's superior lean-sensitive ABS, continually altering braking pressure based on the motorcycle's lean angle, acceleration, and speed to maintain traction and stability while cornering.

You get radially-mounted front calipers with dual 330-mm floating discs at the front, and a single 245-mm disc at the rear. The Manx R rolls on 17-inch Carbon Fiber BST wheels and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4SP tires in 120/70 profile at the front and 200/55 at the rear.

As you’d suspect, the supersport is stuffed with all the electronics you’d ever need. An 8-inch TFT screen serves as the crux of this system, which is touch-sensitive. It comes with full GoPro integration and remote access via the Norton app, and also throws in data like fuel economy, distance covered, speed, engine temperature, top speed, and 0-100 km/h times, among others.

You get a full suite of rider aids, including switchable linear traction control and cornering traction control, wheelie and rear wheel slide control, slope-dependent control, launch control, hill start support, cornering-optimized ABS, quick shifter, and auto rev-matching. The Manx R also sports keyless entry, daytime running lights with dynamic brake lights, live tracking, and remote immobilization and theft alerts.

Norton has confirmed that it will sell and service all its new models across 200 global locations, including "major new global markets in Europe, Asia, and North America." Exact dates on availability and pricing are under wraps for now.

Norton has released graphics of three other motorcycles that we expect to be unveiled in the coming days. The first of these three is the Manx (without the R), which is a stripped-down naked version of the Manx R Norton Motorcycles

Well, folks, there you have it. That’s Norton’s first motorcycle under the leadership of TVS. But it’s not the only one to come out of its Solihull, West Midlands factory. Norton has released graphics of three other motorcycles that we expect to be unveiled in the coming days.

The first of these three is the Manx (without the R), which is a stripped-down naked version of the Manx R. The other two are called Atlas and Atlas GT – adventure and touring motorcycles that both get a 585cc inline-twin engine and Kayaba suspension. We await more details on these motorcycles, but for now, what do you make of the Manx R?

Source: Norton Motorcycles