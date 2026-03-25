The STRiX electric moto will have enduro purists drooling

An electric enduro motorcycle is nothing new. They’ve been popping up in big numbers, of late. From big-name manufacturers like Stark to niche startups and even some Chinese brands, the electric off-road dirt bike space is buzzing with capable options. So what’s special about this one?

STRiX eMotors takes a rather unusual route into the off-road scene. Instead of building a quirky electric enduro for the masses, it based its bike on a platform designed for military and defense use.

The STRiX electric enduro is a serious motorcycle that combines three use cases in one: tactical vehicles, rally competition, and civilian hard-enduro bikes. And unlike most electrics that try their best to look the part but offer relatively puny power figures, the STRiX boasts impressive horsepower figures in addition to the high torque that comes as a byproduct of electric motors.

The STRiX enduro boasts 90 horsepower and 719 lb.ft (975 Nm) of torque STRiX

That adds up to 90 horses and 719 lb.ft (975 Nm) of torque. Take that in. That’s technically more explosive than comparable 450cc ICE enduros. On a motorcycle that weighs around 304 lb (138 kg). You’re looking at a power-to-weight ratio of 0.296 hp/lb. That’s proper enduro category.

The STRiX enduro boasts a top speed of around 80 mph (130 km/h), with the claimed range somewhere around 70 miles (114 km), or anywhere between 80 minutes and 4 hours, depending on how you ride the bike.

All that’s thanks to a 6.22 -kWh NMC liquid‑cooled battery pack that runs at 345 V. It’s designed for around 1,500 charge cycles, while also being interchangeable. Which means you can simply swap the battery when you run out of charge and continue ahead.

Out of juice? Simply swap your battery STRiX

When the voltage falls below 10%, its built-in voltage regulator automatically limits engine power. The engine shuts off at 0%. If the voltage continues to drop further for any reason, the main contactor disconnects the entire system and safeguards the battery. Apparently, the battery still has roughly 260 V At 0%.

The bike is built around a high-strength chrome-molybdenum steel (Cr-Mo) frame, and a subframe that’s made from aluminum. Currently, it sports a suspension setup made up of Kayaba forks and Ohlins rear suspension, which the company says will soon be replaced by Bitubo.

In typical enduro fashion, it rolls on 21/18-inch wheels that are wrapped in Mitas Enduro tires. Most of the components on board are IP67/68 rated, including the motor. As for numbers, it boasts a wheelbase of 58.4 in (1,485 mm), a rather tall seat height of 37.8 in (960 mm), and ground clearance of 14 in (355 mm).

The STRiX enduro gets a handlebar-mounted rear brake STRiX

It gets a handlebar-mounted rear brake and three ride modes: Eco, Normal & Sport , as well as an additional Reverse mode to help you back up. Currently, it’s in process for L3e-A3E homologation, which would effectively make it street-legal for riders with a full motorcycle license (in Europe).

The enduro is currently undergoing crowdfunding through Kickstarter, which points to STRiX’s bigger goal. The Slovenian company reportedly has plans to take this enduro to the Dakar Rally’s Mission 1000 class by 2027. Not bad for ambition, eh?

A Founder's Edition is pitched at around US$13,700 for backers in the USA and £10,200 for those in the UK. Crowdfunding always carries an element of risk, and you should keep this in mind when backing this project. This the first Kickstarter from STRiX, which says that it's "on Kickstarter to bypass traditional retail and build a direct community of riders." Should all go according to plan, shipping is estimated to start from about this time next year.

We might just spot the STRiX enduro at the Dakar Rally’s Mission 1000 class soon STRiX

Looking at the big picture: compared to going straight into the recreational segment, STRiX's strategy of first establishing itself as a defensive and tactical specialist before entering the civilian off-road market offers a more solid base. Add in its aspirations to compete in Dakar 2027, and the brand gains more legitimacy in a market that’s flooded with hundreds of offerings.

It’s bikes like these that point to one stark reality. It’s that electric motorcycles are not just about commuting around the city. If built well and with a solid base, they might just pip their ICE counterparts to the finish post sooner rather than later.

Source: Kickstarter