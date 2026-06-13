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Motorcycles

SYM's latest maxi scooter will make you reconsider touring motorcycles

By Utkarsh Sood
June 13, 2026
SYM's latest maxi scooter will make you reconsider touring motorcycles
The TTLBT has the ability to go toe-to-toe with sub-500cc touring motos
The TTLBT has the ability to go toe-to-toe with sub-500cc touring motos
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The TTLBT has the ability to go toe-to-toe with sub-500cc touring motos
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The TTLBT has the ability to go toe-to-toe with sub-500cc touring motos
The TTLBT comes with CVT and a ride-by-wire system
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The TTLBT comes with CVT and a ride-by-wire system
The TTLBT is powered by a 508cc engine that's good for 45 hp and 36.8 lb.ft of peak torque
3/5
The TTLBT is powered by a 508cc engine that's good for 45 hp and 36.8 lb.ft of peak torque
The TTLBT boasts gracious under-seat storage alongside two side cases
4/5
The TTLBT boasts gracious under-seat storage alongside two side cases
The TTLBT comes with adaptive cornering lights
5/5
The TTLBT comes with adaptive cornering lights
View gallery - 5 images

The last time I talked about SYM (Sanyang Motorcycle) was when I covered the Cruisym 400 scooter. Terrific value for a capable maxi scooter in a sea full of full-sized scooters. It just so happens that we’ve got another one of SYM’s scoots that’ll make you question whether getting a motorcycle is even worth it anymore.

Called the TTLBT (don’t ask me why), the scoot comes powered by a liquid-cooled, DOHC parallel-twin engine, displacing 508cc. Yup – that’s effectively right at the starting point of middleweight category motorcycles.

That motor is good for 45 hp and 36.8 lb.ft (50 Nm) of peak torque. That’s right in the Honda NX500 category. The only downside there is the 551 lb (250 kg) weight. So don’t expect to pop any wheelies with it. But for relatively short-to-mid distance touring, that ought to be in the sweet spot.

The twin-cylinder engine comes with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with a chain drive. Gearing, as SYM states, is long, so you wouldn’t be able to overtake others in a jiffy, but there’s certainly enough power in there to leave bulky caravans in the dust.

The TTLBT is powered by a 508cc engine that's good for 45 hp and 36.8 lb.ft of peak torque
The TTLBT is powered by a 508cc engine that's good for 45 hp and 36.8 lb.ft of peak torque

The TTLBT comes with a ride-by-wire system that ensures precise throttle control. There’s also cruise control that can be set between 30 and 80 mph (50 and 130 km/h). SYM also states a top speed of around 87 mph (140 km/h), again a testament to its proper touring scoot credentials.

And just like touring bikes, you get three ride modes: "Normal with TCS", "Normal," and "Rain." I have to say, why anyone would want a ride mode without traction control is beyond me. But the option to turn it off is there should you wish to go wild.

Let’s look at the underpinings next – upside-down forks and a single-sided swingarm at the rear with a multi-link shock absorber. The scoot rolls on 15-inch wheels front and rear with grippy Maxxis tires, with braking coming in the form of 275-mm dual discs at the front and a 275-mm single disc at the rear. Not too shabby.

The TTLBT boasts gracious under-seat storage alongside two side cases
The TTLBT boasts gracious under-seat storage alongside two side cases

You also get electronic assistance provided by a Bosch MSC and cornering ABS, with adaptive cornering lights completing the safety package – the same thing premium BMW motorcycles come with.

Completing the ‘touring’ package are four-stage heated grips, an electrically adjustable windscreen, 1.3 cubic-feet (37 liters) of under-seat storage, and two side cases with around 0.5 cubic-feet (14 liters) of storage.

The seat height is listed at 30.7 inches (780 mm), but considering it is a wide seat, I’m sure shorter riders will find it tricky to flat-foot the scoot on both sides. There’s a 7-inch TFT color display with three layouts, night mode, and Apple CarPlay as standard. There’s also a smart key system with proximity detection, automatic steering wheel unlocking, and seat opening.

As for pricing? There’s no denying that the Sym TTLBT competes in the premium maxi-scooter segment against the likes of the Kymco AK 550i, Yamaha TMax, and the Honda Forza 750. And even then, it undercuts all of those scooters with its announced price of €9,499 in Europe.

The TTLBT comes with adaptive cornering lights
The TTLBT comes with adaptive cornering lights

As for the USA, there are some hush-hush rumors about the scooter making its way to America later in the year through Alliance Powersports dealers at a MSRP of around US$8,500. Would you pick it over a proper touring motorcycle?

Source: SYM

View gallery - 5 images

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MotorcyclesScooterurban transportTouring
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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