Triumph not resting on its 2025 laurels: To launch 33 bikes in 6 months

From June 2024 to June 2025, Triumph enjoyed its most successful financial year, where it sold more than 141,683 motorcycles. That’s a 136% sales growth since 2019. So does Triumph sit back and relax a while? Of course not, it plans to announce a huge number of bike releases over the next 6 months.

Some of the 33 new and modified models that are set to hit the market have already been revealed. The most recent launch was Triumph’s TXP line of kids’ electric off-road motorcycles, serving as the first of three October announcements.

In addition to these bikes, all-new competition Enduro TF 450-X and two all-new competition Cross Country off-road bikes (TF250-C and TF450-C) have been announced too – and they're already available in dealerships. This list doesn’t include the MY26 Speed Triple 1200 RX and Scrambler 400 XC, which were revealed earlier this year.

That leaves 22 bikes to come – "...the remaining 22 bike reveals will include both new variants of existing lines and all-new models," confirmed Triumph’s press release.

"The momentum we’ve achieved over recent years is extraordinary," said Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer at Triumph Motorcycles. "Our record sales, expansion into new segments, and the number of upcoming product launches all reflect the quiet optimism we feel about the future. While the market remains challenging for many, Triumph’s focus is clear. We are committed to delivering a range of motorcycles that are exciting, innovative, and built to the highest quality standards, for our customers around the world."

Two other reveals are planned for October – one slated for October 21 and the other on October 28. Triumph calls this the First Chapter of its illustrious launch plan.

Chapter 2 begins in November, followed by Chapter 3 in December, Chapter 4 in January next year, and finally, the fifth and last Chapter in March 2026. But what bikes can we expect to see?

That is the hard part. We can't be sure at the moment, but there are a few motos we’re quite optimistic about. You can definitely expect a revised Bonneville lineup with new paint schemes.

There’s also widespread expectation for the Trident 800 to land soon – given that it has been spotted testing for a while. It should likely be powered by the same 798cc, three-cylinder engine that powers the Tiger Sport 800.

On its UK home turf, Triumph will let you configure and reserve your new motorcycle online straight after its reveal. This will be possible through Triumph’s new Reserve My Triumph system – a reservation service which is set to be gradually introduced throughout Europe and other significant regions by early 2026.

Now that’s the kind of ambition I want to see from bike manufacturers. Which bike are you hoping Triumph launches soon?

Source: Triumph