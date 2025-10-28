Triumph's Trident 800 gets more goodies and grunt over the little 660

Triumph's making it even harder to choose a naked steed for the streets from its stable, with the introduction of the Trident 800. It's the capable Trident 660's bolder sibling with more power and better components, and with more throwback-y roadster styling than its bug-eyed cousin, the Street Triple R.

This model shares its 798cc inline triple powertrain with the Tiger Sport 800, albeit in a different state of tune and gearing. It makes a hefty 113 hp and 62 lb.ft (84 Nm) of torque, which should get you wherever you want to go around town plenty quick. That's a fair bit more than the Trident 660's 81 hp and 47 lb.ft (64 Nm), which means it's better suited to experienced riders who've burned through at least their first bike or two.

With its wide handlebar and mid-set footpegs, the 800 will have you in an engaged riding position that should be fairly comfortable as you blast through its estimated 185 miles (300 km) range on a full 3.6-gallon (14-liter) tank.

Rather than sharing its chassis with the 660, the 800 gets an all-new steel frame, along with a fully adjustable suspension kit from Showa. That includes 41-mm upside-down big-piston forks in front for 120 mm of travel, and a monoshock at the rear.

The Trident 800 gets better suspension and braking gear than the 660, along with that eye-catching flyscreen Triumph Motorcycles

You'll also find better specced brakes than the Nissin set on the 660. Four-piston radial calipers from Triumph mated to dual 310-mm front discs and a single 220-mm rear disc that should deliver even stronger stopping power. Those are fitted on cast aluminum 17-inch wheels, with Michelin Road 5 tires that should be good on a range of road surfaces.

With 113 hp on tap, the Trident 800 is going to be a hoot Triumph Motorcycles

There's actually not a lot of new tech on offer here, since the Trident 660 was recently upgraded with a bunch of handy rider aids. So they both have lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, cruise control, three riding modes, and clutchless gear shifts. The simple inverted LCD-and-TFT circular dash offers phone connectivity for audio controls and turn-by-turn navigation without taking up a lot of your field of view.

The hybrid dash with its inverted speedometer display and TFT screen keep things simple Triumph Motorcycles

As with the 660, the 800 is striking to look at from every angle – and perhaps even more so because of the belly pan and flyscreen that add a bit of flair. The aggressive streetfighter styling, combined with the classic round headlamp, make it hard to take your eyes off the thing. The new model will have you sat up at nearly 32 inches (810 mm), a bit higher than the 660, and it also weighs about 18 lb (8 kg) more.

The 800 is all about big performance, ride quality, and stopping power that pegs it close to the Street Triple R, albeit with a different character Triumph Motorcycles

This baby will will go up against a bunch of strong contenders, including the closely matched Yamaha MT-09 that offers a bit more power and torque, and the heavier Kawasaki Z900. It outclasses the otherwise stunning Suzuki GSX-8T and GSX-8TT duo on paper with a lot more grunt on tap, while coming in a little lighter.

Good luck choosing between these three outstanding colorways Triumph Motorcycles

At a starting price of US$9,995, it's a pretty compelling choice in this segment. It's also awfully close in price to the Street Triple R, which costs just a bit more for a little more power, a different look, and a slightly wilder personality. What's your pick for a middleweight streetfighter now that this one's entered the fray?

Source: Triumph Motorcycles