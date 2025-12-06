$3,500 café racer makes us wonder: What is a motorcycle?

There seems to be a weird trend popping up of late. Electric motorcycles packaged as café racers, bundled as more than just commuters – but rather a style statement, a fashion piece if you will. We’ve got another one of these, but to be honest, calling it a proper motorcycle would be a stretch.

Say hello to the Tromox M05, a café racer motorcycle by design, but realistically, it’s an ebike when you take a look at its specs. It comes from China, from a company that's sort of earned quite a reputation for affordable electric two-wheelers loaded with tech.

Tromox dubs the M05 the “Electric Latte” as an ode to the café racer culture, and when you consider its design, I’d agree to most of it. A round claw-style LED headlight, a single-bench-type seat, and curved handlebars for a genuine Italian aesthetic. The thing looks beautiful!

The Tromox M05 features a round claw-style LED headlight, a single-bench-type seat, and curved handlebars for a genuine Italian aesthetic - all in true cafe racer style Tromox

Powering the bike is a 3-kW brushless motor that’s built right into the rear wheel. It goes as fast as 43.5 mph (70 km/h) or 28 mph (45 km/h) for the L1e-B trim. Tromox says that this motor offers 92% energy efficiency in urban settings.

As for the battery, you get a swappable 2.3-kWh LFP battery pack (48 V/48 Ah), which powers the electric motor. It contains LMFP (lithium manganese iron phosphate) battery cells and something that the company calls Cube 2.0 Smart BMS, which provides 25 layers of protection.

The company says you'll get around 50 miles (80 km) of range on a single charge – in ideal conditions. What’s great is that you can simply detach the battery and charge it at your home for convenience.

The electric bike has a maximum load capacity of 330 lb (150 kg), while weighing only 194 lb (88 kg), meaning it might be perfect for someone just starting out. Seat height is at 31.3 inches (795 mm), which is decent, and the ground clearance is at 9.8 inches (25 cm) – not bad.

Powering Tromox M05 is a 3-kW brushless motor that’s built right into the rear wheel Tromox

As for the hardware, the bike is based on a lightweight frame linked to a racing-grade, high-strength dual swingarm, an inverted fork with hydraulic damping, hydraulic disc brakes, and chain drive. Most importantly, the M05 looks ready to be introduced to European and global markets, thanks to a complete compliance with EU L1e/L3e standards.

Even in terms of technology, it’s quite impressive: ABS, E-TCS (Electronic Traction Control), and Millimeter Wave Blind Spot Assist (BSD) ensure maximum safety for you. So what is it about the thing that I don’t like?

You see, there are tons of class 3 e-motos on the market that do ~40+ miles with ~30 mph top speeds, and you’d find some of them for as low as around $2,000. The fact that the M05 is branded as a motorcycle and not an ebike looks like a desperate attempt at going for a bigger market.

The Tromox M05 has been introduced at €3,000 (which is about US$3,500) Tromox

Introduced at €3,000 (which converts to about US$3,500), had it been just a tad bit better-priced and marketed as a proper ebike, I reckon it would have pulled more eyeballs.

But that’s not to say that it’s a dud. It sure looks cool and is still relatively more affordable than most entry-level ICE motorcycles. And maybe, just maybe, that might be enough for Tromox.

Source: Tromox