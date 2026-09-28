Voge's hybrid motorcycle concept looks like a cruiser for cyborgs

It's possible the Voge name is only familiar to those who devour an inappropriate amount of two-wheeler coverage – but from the reviews I've seen across European media, it's a brand you best not ignore.

The marque comes from major-league Chinese manufacturer Loncin, and has been known to use BMW and Honda engines for a range of competitively priced vehicles across styles and displacement categories – from beefy 900cc adventure bikes to slinky 125cc streetfighters.

Things at Voge got really interesting earlier this month, when it showed off a radical new concept at the China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition in Chongqing. Dubbed the CU-X, it's an ultra-futuristic cruiser looks straight out of a video game – with a hybrid powertrain.

Voge's CU-X concept goes all in on futuristic design Loncin Motor Company

Sadly, we don't have much to go on by way of specs, so you'll mostly just have to join us in drooling over this beauty that's unlike anything we've seen in the last couple of years.

You've got a low-slung build with a cowled single seat, a wide rear tire unencumbered by any sort of mudguard, and exquisitely machined components from nose to tail. Notice the bodywork beneath the muscular fuel tank, the knuckle guard-equipped handlebars and switchgear, and the compact modern headlamp.

The front end looks spectacular with its compact headlamp, beautiful custom switchgear and unique linked front suspension Loncin Motor Company

Unlike most production bikes that integrate a lot of commonly available parts, there are a lot of custom-built equipment here – from the swingarm, the linked suspension bits for the forks, and the exhaust tip.

Take in the exhaust tip, wheel cover, swingarm and side-mounted suspension springs Loncin Motor Company

Interestingly, the rear suspension springs are mounted on either side of the frame rather than inside it and between the seat and rear wheel. I can't say I've seen that before; let me know in the comments if any other bike has protruding springs like these, please.

The CU-X concept has interesting ergonomics for a cruiser with its mid-set footpegs and clip-on handlebars Loncin Motor Company

I'm curious as to what the riding triangle might be like, given how the CU-X has low clip-on handlebars and mid-set footpegs (unlike most cruisers that have handlebars mounted high up and paired with footpegs closer to the front).

The CU-X sure has a wide stance with its low-slung body and clip-on handlebars Loncin Motor Company

We also don't know if this is going to go into production, but hopefully we'll see some of the design language from this seep into future Voge models – kinda like with Royal Enfield. The Indian motorcycle giant wowed us with its wild KX bobber concept back in 2018 and never entered it into production, but a lot of styling elements seem to have featured in the brand's Flying Flea electric motorcycle.

Enjoy these photos in the gallery that we've cobbled together here from Voge's socials, while we wait to hear if the CU-X will join the more traditionally styled cruisers in the brand's lineup.

Source: Voge Global (Facebook)