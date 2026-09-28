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Motorcycles

Voge's hybrid motorcycle concept looks like a cruiser for cyborgs

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
September 28, 2026
Voge's hybrid motorcycle concept looks like a cruiser for cyborgs
Voge envisions the CU-X as a plug-in hybrid to deliver both torque and efficiency
Voge envisions the CU-X as a plug-in hybrid to deliver both torque and efficiency
View 8 Images
Voge's CU-X concept goes all in on futuristic design
1/8
Voge's CU-X concept goes all in on futuristic design
Take in the exhaust tip, wheel cover, swingarm and side-mounted suspension springs
2/8
Take in the exhaust tip, wheel cover, swingarm and side-mounted suspension springs
The bodywork and finish on this prototype sure are impressive
3/8
The bodywork and finish on this prototype sure are impressive
The CU-X concept has interesting ergonomics for a cruiser with its mid-set footpegs and clip-on handlebars
4/8
The CU-X concept has interesting ergonomics for a cruiser with its mid-set footpegs and clip-on handlebars
The CU-X sure has a wide stance with its low-slung body and clip-on handlebars
5/8
The CU-X sure has a wide stance with its low-slung body and clip-on handlebars
The front end looks spectacular with its compact headlamp, beautiful custom switchgear and unique linked front suspension
6/8
The front end looks spectacular with its compact headlamp, beautiful custom switchgear and unique linked front suspension
This is about the best look of the dashboard I could spot
7/8
This is about the best look of the dashboard I could spot
Voge envisions the CU-X as a plug-in hybrid to deliver both torque and efficiency
8/8
Voge envisions the CU-X as a plug-in hybrid to deliver both torque and efficiency
View gallery - 8 images

It's possible the Voge name is only familiar to those who devour an inappropriate amount of two-wheeler coverage – but from the reviews I've seen across European media, it's a brand you best not ignore.

The marque comes from major-league Chinese manufacturer Loncin, and has been known to use BMW and Honda engines for a range of competitively priced vehicles across styles and displacement categories – from beefy 900cc adventure bikes to slinky 125cc streetfighters.

Things at Voge got really interesting earlier this month, when it showed off a radical new concept at the China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition in Chongqing. Dubbed the CU-X, it's an ultra-futuristic cruiser looks straight out of a video game – with a hybrid powertrain.

Voge's CU-X concept goes all in on futuristic design
Voge's CU-X concept goes all in on futuristic design

Sadly, we don't have much to go on by way of specs, so you'll mostly just have to join us in drooling over this beauty that's unlike anything we've seen in the last couple of years.

You've got a low-slung build with a cowled single seat, a wide rear tire unencumbered by any sort of mudguard, and exquisitely machined components from nose to tail. Notice the bodywork beneath the muscular fuel tank, the knuckle guard-equipped handlebars and switchgear, and the compact modern headlamp.

The front end looks spectacular with its compact headlamp, beautiful custom switchgear and unique linked front suspension
The front end looks spectacular with its compact headlamp, beautiful custom switchgear and unique linked front suspension

Unlike most production bikes that integrate a lot of commonly available parts, there are a lot of custom-built equipment here – from the swingarm, the linked suspension bits for the forks, and the exhaust tip.

Take in the exhaust tip, wheel cover, swingarm and side-mounted suspension springs
Take in the exhaust tip, wheel cover, swingarm and side-mounted suspension springs

Interestingly, the rear suspension springs are mounted on either side of the frame rather than inside it and between the seat and rear wheel. I can't say I've seen that before; let me know in the comments if any other bike has protruding springs like these, please.

The CU-X concept has interesting ergonomics for a cruiser with its mid-set footpegs and clip-on handlebars
The CU-X concept has interesting ergonomics for a cruiser with its mid-set footpegs and clip-on handlebars

I'm curious as to what the riding triangle might be like, given how the CU-X has low clip-on handlebars and mid-set footpegs (unlike most cruisers that have handlebars mounted high up and paired with footpegs closer to the front).

The CU-X sure has a wide stance with its low-slung body and clip-on handlebars
The CU-X sure has a wide stance with its low-slung body and clip-on handlebars

We also don't know if this is going to go into production, but hopefully we'll see some of the design language from this seep into future Voge models – kinda like with Royal Enfield. The Indian motorcycle giant wowed us with its wild KX bobber concept back in 2018 and never entered it into production, but a lot of styling elements seem to have featured in the brand's Flying Flea electric motorcycle.

Enjoy these photos in the gallery that we've cobbled together here from Voge's socials, while we wait to hear if the CU-X will join the more traditionally styled cruisers in the brand's lineup.

Source: Voge Global (Facebook)

View gallery - 8 images

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MotorcyclesConcept MotorcyclesPlug-in Hybrid
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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