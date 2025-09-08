After BMW, another German bikemaker launches a helmet-free motorcycle

BMW has been one of the forerunners in the roof scooter segment, having been at it since the early 2000s with the C1. For much of the last few years, the concept had been largely forgotten – until BMW unveiled the Vision CE last month.

It revived a unique two-wheeler space that does away with helmets. Now, with the emergence of XYTE One, I can confidently say, BMW has got competition.

It comes from a certain XYTE Mobility GmbH, a German urban mobility firm that is working on a new category of compact, electric one-person vehicles that combine scooter agility and car-like protection. It was founded by Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart, a well-known name in the global automotive industry, with a mission to make personal transport cleaner, quieter, and safer.

Right then, so what is this bike all about? First, the obvious: it’s got three wheels and a protective safety cell, which means you can safely (and lawfully) operate the vehicle without a helmet, with a conventional European Class B (car) license. Per XYTE, it is the “world's safest electric scooter, combining the accessibility of a scooter with the protection of a small car.”

It runs on an electric motor, which is capable of producing 25 horsepower (19 kW) of peak power and 40 lb-ft (55 Nm) of maximum torque. Top speed is limited to around 61 mph (99 km/h). There’s a 7.6-kWh battery that provides up to 70 miles (112 km) of WMTC range and can be charged from 20 to 80% in just over two hours, if a compatible charger is available.

But once you look beyond those specs, you realize how practical the thing actually is. The One gets a 2.47-cubic-foot (72-liter) trunk, which could come in handy to transport groceries back from the supermarket. It also gets a reverse gear, which helps with maneuvers in tight areas.

Ergonomics are largely nice and comfy, with a low 24.8-inch (630-mm) seat and a short turn radius. Other than that, it gets 3-channel ABS with 240-mm discs on all three wheels, double wishbone suspension with twin vertical shocks, and an overall weight of 454 lb (206 kg).

In terms of cabin tech, the XYTE One gets a 10-inch touchscreen, LTE connectivity, alongside a mobile app with remote navigation and monitoring functions. Lighting is all-LED, but then again, that is more or less standard with most bikes these days.

Urban mobility is rapidly evolving, and whenever we see futuristic concepts being revealed, it’s not uncommon to see safety fall behind practicality and convenience. The XYTE One is different in that regard, being a scooter that not only runs cleanly but also securely, even without a helmet.

Now, as far as competing with the BMW Vision CE is concerned, there’s still a long way for the XYTE One to go. For starters, the BMW bike is a two-wheel self-balancing EV as compared to the three-wheeled One.

However, the Vision CE is just a concept at this stage, with no official specs revealed yet. On the other hand, the One is already a proper, functional scooter you can go and get yourself. Sales are limited to European cities including Barcelona, Paris, Rome, Milan, Madrid, and its home soil, Munich, for now.

The helmet-free two-wheeler made its official debut at IAA Mobility in Munich on the 8th of September. The brand is currently offering promotional pricing of €‎13,008 (US$15,288) for the first 500 units, with pre-orders being opened up.

Right then, who wants one?

Source: XYTE