BMW's self-balancing scooter concept encourages you to ditch your helmet

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
September 07, 2025
BMW's self-balancing scooter concept encourages you to ditch your helmet
BMW Motorrad is back at the drawing board, dreaming up a wild two-wheeler concept that I'd love to see it bring to life post-haste. With its seat-belt-equipped bench and roll cage, the Vision CE is designed to take you places without the need for bulky safety gear or a helmet.

Despite how fleshed out it looks, this scooter hasn't been specced out yet. But BMW envisions it as a self-balancing single-track mobility machine, meaning the Vision CE could eventually be built to ride without a motorcycle license.

The company hasn't detailed the self-balancing tech either, and that might indicate that this vehicle is a while away. There are a few self-balancing concepts floating about, including ones from Honda and Yamaha and this entirely self-driving scooter, but nothing's close to hitting the market anytime soon.

I do quite like the idea of a two-wheeler that's purpose-built for an easy ride, though – and from the concept art BMW has presented, it looks like the marque will want people to take this beyond city limits.

While I love a brain-cleansing motorcycle ride as much as the next petrolhead, being able to cover hundreds of miles with less effort sounds like a treat.

What BMW has done before, though, is make a bike with a canopy. The enclosed C1, which arrived in 2000 for just two years on the market, made quite a splash with its safety and comfort-driven design. It didn't have much power on tap, though, as it came with 125 cc or 200 cc engines capable of less than 20 hp.

Hopefully BMW will make the Vision CE a reality, as it's done with its previous ambitious concepts, the CE 04 electric maxi scooter and the more utilitarian CE 02. Heck, I'll skip the self-balancing tech if it means I can get my hands on this thing sooner.

Source: BMW Motorrad

Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

