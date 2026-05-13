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Gear

1.5-lb pocket winch manhandles loads over 1,000 x its weight

By C.C. Weiss
May 13, 2026
1.5-lb pocket winch manhandles loads over 1,000 x its weight
Move thousands of pounds with a few quick cranks
Move thousands of pounds with a few quick cranks
View 17 Images
Move thousands of pounds with a few quick cranks
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Move thousands of pounds with a few quick cranks
The Dragan Pocket Winch packs small with help from the two-piece carbon fiber handle
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The Dragan Pocket Winch packs small with help from the two-piece carbon fiber handle
If something goes wrong, it's good to have a backup plan
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If something goes wrong, it's good to have a backup plan
The "cappio" is one key component of the Dragan pocket winch system
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The "cappio" is one key component of the Dragan pocket winch system
The entire winch kit collapses down and packs in a small pouch
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The entire winch kit collapses down and packs in a small pouch
The core of the Dragan winch features aircraft-grade anodized aluminum construction
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The core of the Dragan winch features aircraft-grade anodized aluminum construction
Besides just off-road wilderness adventures, the Dragan winch can come in handy for more everyday tasks, including pulling heavy loads up ramps
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Besides just off-road wilderness adventures, the Dragan winch can come in handy for more everyday tasks, including pulling heavy loads up ramps
The carbon fiber handle segments secure together via aluminum hardware
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The carbon fiber handle segments secure together via aluminum hardware
The Dragan Pocket Winch is exceptionally light and compact, making for convenient carry when space is limited
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The Dragan Pocket Winch is exceptionally light and compact, making for convenient carry when space is limited
Instead of sliding down the steep hillside trying to lift that bike back up to stable ground, the Dragan winch pulls it up from a safer spot
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Instead of sliding down the steep hillside trying to lift that bike back up to stable ground, the Dragan winch pulls it up from a safer spot
Deadfall blocking roads or trails is something that can affect full-on vehicles as well as OHVs, not to mention mountain bikers, hikers and others – the Dragan Pocket winch serves as a means of keeping the journey going
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Deadfall blocking roads or trails is something that can affect full-on vehicles as well as OHVs, not to mention mountain bikers, hikers and others – the Dragan Pocket winch serves as a means of keeping the journey going
Dragan has developed an ultralight, ultra-portable "pocket" winch ... but it'll cost you
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Dragan has developed an ultralight, ultra-portable "pocket" winch ... but it'll cost you
Snowmobile stuck in a drift or buch? Crank it out of there
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Snowmobile stuck in a drift or buch? Crank it out of there
Dragan had a little fun with its winch around Christmastime – it would make a heck of a gift for an adventure rider, though
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Dragan had a little fun with its winch around Christmastime – it would make a heck of a gift for an adventure rider, though
The force-doubling pulley
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The force-doubling pulley
The Dragan Systems Pocket Winch
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The Dragan Systems Pocket Winch
The complete Dragan kit retails for $399
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The complete Dragan kit retails for $399
View gallery - 17 images

Built for the type of fast, remote motorized adventure that can go wrong in a hurry, the new Pocket Winch from startup Dragan Systems aims to be the lightest, most portable come-along out there. It fractionalizes weight while still multiplying muscle enough to move up to 2,000 lb (907 kg) of stuck vehicle, trail-blocking deadfall or whatever else stands in the way of open-ended adventure. Chuck it in your Africa Twin's pannier and have an instant backup plan if things go sideways.

While big off-road and overland trucks have the luxury of carrying an embedded winch effortlessly in their bumpers, lighter, two-wheel and tracked vehicles don't have that luxury. Instead, adventure riders, dirt bikers, backcountry discoverers and sled heads are left with the come-along winch, a manual hand-cranked gizmo that's small enough to carry on a lighter adventure vehicle but powerful enough to self-rescue a stuck bike, snowmobile or ATV with a few pulls of the lever.

The Dragan Systems Pocket Winch
The Dragan Systems Pocket Winch

When fully set up like above, the Dragan Pocket Winch doesn't look all that much different from the typical come-along. But while existing options like the 2,200-lb-rated Performance Tool W4003 and 2,000-lb Haul-Master Cable Winch Puller weigh in around 6 to 7 lb (2.7 to 3.2 kg), Dragan slashes the weight of the Pocket Winch down to 1 pound and a half (680 g), including the carry case.

Dragan manages to cut weight by a factor of four by lightening and shrinking materials. The two-piece collapsible handle is made from carbon fiber, while the core housing and gears are built from aircraft-grade anodized aluminum. Even the braided cord is a lightweight synthetic construction that Dragan claims as stronger than steel.

The carbon fiber handle segments secure together via aluminum hardware
The carbon fiber handle segments secure together via aluminum hardware

The main winch body sets up between a strapped anchor point (e.g. a tree) and a strapped load (e.g. your stuck 600 lb BMW GSA or a trail-blocking log) and then uses force multiplication to easily move loads that you wouldn't dare try moving with bare (or gloved) hands. The kit comes with a force-doubling pulley that creates a dual-line setup to bring capacity from 1,000 lb (454 kg) to the 2,000-lb maximum. The pulley also cuts pull distance from 20 to 10 feet (6 to 3 m).

While Dragan's rig is definitely ultralight and portable compared to the average come-along, you'll probably still have trouble fitting the "Pocket" Winch into an actual pocket ... unless you're talking the pocket of a backpack or a piece of luggage. Or maybe you're rocking a big, open dump pocket on one of those goofy jackets designed to carry around every gadget you ever owned.

The entire winch kit collapses down and packs in a small pouch
The entire winch kit collapses down and packs in a small pouch

We're inclined to call it more of a dopp winch, as it breaks down and stows inside a portable 6 x 2.8 x 3.2-in (15 x 7 x 8-cm) pouch that looks a lot like a smaller version of the one we pack our toothbrush and shave kit in while traveling. And if we're unsure about what kind of bathroom offerings the destination hotel(s) will have, we'll also squeeze a full bar of soap in there, maybe even a little bottle of shampoo. A tiny mouthwash is pushing it, but we've never complained about having one at the ready when it was needed. But we digress ... that has absolutely nothing to do with winches.

The point is ultimately that the Dragan winch packs small and light enough to stow comfortably in a backpack, store in a car glove compartment, carry in a saddle bag or pannier, or lash right to a bike. Beyond being used for tasks like pulling a motorcycle up off a cliff and back onto the trail or clearing oversized debris off the trail, it can also be handy for things like pulling a stuck snowmobile out of the snow, moving a sick animal on the farm, or saving your back and internal organs while rolling heavy loads up the ramp of a moving truck.

Instead of sliding down the steep hillside trying to lift that bike back up to stable ground, the Dragan winch pulls it up from a safer spot
Instead of sliding down the steep hillside trying to lift that bike back up to stable ground, the Dragan winch pulls it up from a safer spot

When terms like "crazy lightweight" and "unparalleled portability" come together, "pleasantly affordable" is rarely lurking in the shadows just behind them. And it won't be emerging here, as the Dragan winch retails in at $399. That might not sound so bad if you're not familiar with come-along pricing, but the Performance Tool and Haul-Master winches we mentioned earlier price in at $40 and $25, respectively. So 400 bucks is a whole lot of premium.

But we suppose if you're soloing hundreds of miles of remote backcountry, competing professionally where every additional ounce could snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, or perhaps bikepacking thousands of miles without a motor at all, having such a light, portable and capable gizmo could make the difference between glory and failure ... or worse.

Dragan just took home a 2026 Outdoor Innovation Award for the Overland & Travel Safety Product of the Year. Watch the Pocket Winch in action below and decide for yourself if it's worth all that money, based on whatever it is you do out there.

The 1.5 lb Winch That Fits in Any Pack | Dragan Pocket Winch

Source: Dragan Systems

View gallery - 17 images

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GearAdventure BikesOff-roadMountain BikesMotorcycle Gear
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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