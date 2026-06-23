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Gear

Mighty little blower blasts dust off your gear at 65 m/s – and inflates camping gear in a flash

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
June 23, 2026
Mighty little blower blasts dust off your gear at 65 m/s – and inflates camping gear in a flash
Flextail's compact yet powerful air blower can get dust off your gear and vehicles in seconds
Flextail's compact yet powerful air blower can get dust off your gear and vehicles in seconds
View 6 Images
Flextail's compact yet powerful air blower can get dust off your gear and vehicles in seconds
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Flextail's compact yet powerful air blower can get dust off your gear and vehicles in seconds
The Blast Air comes in two handsome colorways, and is small enough to fit on your car's wireless charging pad
2/6
The Blast Air comes in two handsome colorways, and is small enough to fit on your car's wireless charging pad
Getting dust – or even a light amount of snow – off your car should be a breeze with the Blast Air's 130,000 RPM motor
3/6
Getting dust – or even a light amount of snow – off your car should be a breeze with the Blast Air's 130,000 RPM motor
The device can charge wirelessly or via a USB-C cable
4/6
The device can charge wirelessly or via a USB-C cable
An included set of nozzles directs airflow to get dust out of small crevices in your car and electronics
5/6
An included set of nozzles directs airflow to get dust out of small crevices in your car and electronics
The Blast Air can also quickly inflate your camping gear, kayak, swimming rings, and more
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The Blast Air can also quickly inflate your camping gear, kayak, swimming rings, and more
View gallery - 6 images

Flextail's latest piece of outdoor gear is a versatile little device that'll not only come in handy at your next campsite, but also in your driveway and your study.

The Blast Air is a compact air blower that can whip up a 65 m/s storm to quickly dispatch dust and light snow off your car; it can even get debris out of your keyboard and help clean your photography equipment.

Blast Air - Redefining Portable Air Power

That's thanks to a powerful 130,000 RPM brushless motor, paired with a high-output battery. It's all packed into a neat card-shaped form factor that fits any car's wireless charging bay, so you always have it juiced up and ready to go.

The device can charge wirelessly or via a USB-C cable
The device can charge wirelessly or via a USB-C cable

This blower comes with a fine mesh filter and a soft silicone nozzle that you can use with a low power setting to gently remove dust from your camera lenses and sensors. Turn it up to high, and you can blow water out of hard-to-reach spots around your car after a wash. It can even help dry your fresh 3D prints.

An included set of nozzles directs airflow to get dust out of small crevices in your car and electronics
An included set of nozzles directs airflow to get dust out of small crevices in your car and electronics

In the great outdoors, the Blast Air can rapidly inflate your camping and recreational gear with included nozzles and 1,200 L/min airflow. The company says that should get a sleeping pad ready for use in just 10 seconds, and a small kayak in about a minute.

The Blast Air can also quickly inflate your camping gear, kayak, swimming rings, and more
The Blast Air can also quickly inflate your camping gear, kayak, swimming rings, and more

It's also good for swimming rings, inflatable pillows, and other outdoor gear. Plus, the blower can fan a campfire with a light or strong blast of air.

I appreciate the device's slim build and internal design that keeps it from getting too hot even after 8 minutes of full power blowing. You can switch between three levels and get up to 60 minutes of use from its 5,000-mAh battery on the lowest setting; the full-power 130,000 RPM mode will run for 18 minutes.

Getting dust – or even a light amount of snow – off your car should be a breeze with the Blast Air's 130,000 RPM motor
Getting dust – or even a light amount of snow – off your car should be a breeze with the Blast Air's 130,000 RPM motor

The battery charges wirelessly or via a USB-C port. A travel lock prevents it from turning on accidentally when packed. It all comes together in a light 7.5-oz (212-g) package that should be easy to carry along and use on hikes and road trips.

Flextail is currently crowdfunding the Blast Air on Kickstarter, where it's heavily discounted from its expected retail price of US$109. For $59, you'll get a kit that includes the blower, a set of nozzles for cleaning and inflating your gear, and a carrying case to store it all. Worldwide shipping will add roughly $10 to your order.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Flextail has previously launched and shipped numerous other products on Kickstarter – including this air pump-lantern combo I covered last December, and this tiny 1 oz pump we reviewed last September.

The Blast Air comes in two handsome colorways, and is small enough to fit on your car's wireless charging pad
The Blast Air comes in two handsome colorways, and is small enough to fit on your car's wireless charging pad

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in August; you can pick between black and white colorways once the campaign ends.

Find the Blast Air over on Kickstarter.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 6 images

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GearCampingKickstarter
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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