Coros takes on Garmin with its fishing-focused $350 Nomad GPS watch

Coros has added the fishing-focused Nomad GPS watch to its lineup of outdoorsy wearables. With a bunch of compelling features and reasonable pricing, it looks like quite a catch.

Designed for a range of activities including hiking, climbing, and swimming, the Nomad is built around a 1.3-inch Memory-In-Pixel color touchscreen that promises high legibility in sunlight and decent battery life. It's protected by hardened mineral glass instead of plastic like some previous models, and is surrounded by a digital dial, an action button, and a back button.

The whole package, with its polymer and aluminum alloy construction, measures 47.8 mm (1.8 in) in diameter and is 14.8 mm (0.6 in) thick (not counting the heart rate sensor's bulge). It weighs in at just 1.7 oz (49 g) when paired with a nylon strap, and is rated for 5 ATM of water resistance.

This is the first Coros watch to include a dual mic system, which is handy for recording voice notes tied to the precise locations where you record them. You can use this to mark memorable points of interest, or capture brilliant ideas while you're out exploring.

A companion mobile app also lets you create sharable adventure journals that include location pins, the aforementioned voice notes, and photos and videos from your expeditions. The Nomad supports offline maps with street names and hiking routes that you can download from your phone.

The Nomad's fishing features include data like moon phases to help you plan your trips Coros

Beyond the usual outdoor and fitness activity tracking, the Nomad also has eight fishing modes, in which it will record weather and location data, as well as your casts and physical metrics. You can also make a note of your catches out on the water. The watch displays environmental data as well, to make it easier to plan fruitful trips before you head out.

Coros says the Nomad will run for 50 hours with all systems and GPS on; with standard use, you can expect a decent 22 days on a full charge (including sleep and stress monitoring). Juicing it up takes under two hours. The brand has packed its fastest processor into this model, along with 32 GB of onboard storage, which will allow for plenty of voice notes, offline maps with turn-by-turn navigation, and MP3 music files if you want tunes while ditching your phone.

Coros says the Nomad features its most powerful processor yet, and it gets dual mics to capture voice notes Coros

With that, the Nomad goes up against the AMOLED-equipped (and pretty similar looking) Garmin Instinct 3, which is currently listed at US$450. Coros has that one beat on the price front, as the Nomad comes in at $350. It's available in three colorways: Green, Brown, and Dark Grey, and you can snag it on Coros' site, or over on Amazon in the US.

Source: Coros

